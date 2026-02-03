Experts are pointing out one key detail about Trump’s new pick for Fed chair Kevin Warsh

Experts warn Trump’s Fed chair pick could be the most 'hawkish' ever

President Donald Trump's newly appointed head of the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh, has created chaos in the trading market. Warsh's nomination has led to speculation about the future of the Federal Reserve's independence and monetary policy. In a recent discussion on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria," Infrastructure Capital Advisors CEO Jay Hatfield and Sanctuary Wealth chief investment strategist Mary Ann Bartels took note of the Wall Street volatility and claimed "Warsh is probably going to be the most hawkish Fed chair" the US economy has ever had.

U.S. Central Bank deputy governor Kevin Warsh talking with EU Finance Minister Elena Salgado at the G-20 Financial Ministers and Central Governors meeting at Paradise Hotel on June 4, 2010 (Image source: Getty Images|Photo by Chung Sung-Jun)

Discussion revealed that all three major indices showed fractional declines; the NASDAQ is down approximately 0.75%, losing 194 points following Trump's nomination of Warsh as the Federal Reserve chair. Despite this, major markets finished January positively, with slight gains. Hatfield and Bartel noted that sentiment readings are negative, indicating potential volatility, particularly during this midterm election year. Still, investors are advised to remain fearless, as the S&P is expected to reach 7,500 by year-end. Moreover, even though volatility is present in precious metals like silver, considered illiquid and heavily leveraged, there are buying opportunities for investors seeking exposure.

(From L to R) Jon Hilsenrath, Author, with Kevin Warsh, Former Member, Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Adam Posen, President, Peterson Institute, and Karen Karniol-Tambour, Co-CIO, Bridgewater at 2024 WES (Image Source: Getty Images | Tasos Katopodis / Stringer)

Interest rates for the 10-year yield are slightly down, around 4.22,% amidst the announcement of Warsh as the new chairman of the Federal Reserve. During the discussion, the experts shifted their focus to how the market would have performed if Christopher Waller, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, had been chosen as the Fed chair. They described Waller as a monetarist and optimistic about reducing inflation following a 6% contraction in the monetary base. On the other hand, Warsh is likely to adopt a more hawkish stance, aiming for a tighter monetary policy, which raises concerns about repeating past tightening that led to financial crises.

Kevin Warsh, Former Member, Federal Reserve Board of Governors (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

"Warsh is probably going to be the most hawkish Fed chair we've ever had," Hatfield exclaimed, before adding, "There's a longer-term concern that he might do what he did in the mid 2000s and tighten 17 meetings in a row and precipitate the great financial crisis." However, he believed that the issue wouldn't affect anything immediately, as he said, "But it's not today's business. That's three or four years out. So that's why everything except these moat trades and Bitcoin included is quite stable. And the market's hanging in there despite this surprise on the Fed chair."

President Trump (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

Other top economists have also sounded the alarm and expressed their discontent over Trump's choice. Neil Dutta, senior economist at Renaissance Macro Research, voiced concern, noting that investors should not adjust their plans due to one individual's influence. He expressed worries that Warsh would cut interest rates to appease Trump, which could result in further rate hikes. Investors are encouraged to diversify abroad as a hedge, even though they are still wary about Warsh's candidacy.

Wall Street Sign (Image Source: Getty Images | Stock Photo )

Warsh's past, notably a hawkish attitude on interest rates throughout his tenure, creates suspicions over his present approach, generating volatility in the market. "Because Warsh has been a policy hawk his entire life, his newfound dovishness looks very suspect," Dutta explained, as per a report by Axios. Even he believes Wall Street has been pushed into a period of "uncertainty" as Warsh takes over.

More on Market Realist

Former Fed economist warns further rate cuts could hint at deeper economic trouble in US

Rental Rates Drive Unexpected Inflation Spike, Prompting Fed Speculation

Bank of America CEO reveals why the Fed should be independent: 'The markets will punish people'