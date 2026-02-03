ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Experts are pointing out one key detail about Trump’s new pick for Fed chair Kevin Warsh

Experts warn Trump’s Fed chair pick could be the most 'hawkish' ever
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
President Donald Trump (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
President Donald Trump (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

President Donald Trump's newly appointed head of the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh, has created chaos in the trading market. Warsh's nomination has led to speculation about the future of the Federal Reserve's independence and monetary policy. In a recent discussion on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria,"  Infrastructure Capital Advisors CEO Jay Hatfield and Sanctuary Wealth chief investment strategist Mary Ann Bartels took note of the Wall Street volatility and claimed "Warsh is probably going to be the most hawkish Fed chair" the US economy has ever had. 

U.S. Central bank deputy governor Kevin Warsh talking with EU Finance Minister Elena Salgado during the photo session befire their meeting the the G-20 Financial Ministers and Central Governors meeting at Paradise Hotel on June 4, 2010(Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Chung Sung-Jun)
U.S. Central Bank deputy governor Kevin Warsh talking with EU Finance Minister Elena Salgado at the G-20 Financial Ministers and Central Governors meeting at Paradise Hotel on June 4, 2010 (Image source: Getty Images|Photo by Chung Sung-Jun)

Discussion revealed that all three major indices showed fractional declines; the NASDAQ is down approximately 0.75%, losing 194 points following Trump's nomination of Warsh as the Federal Reserve chair. Despite this, major markets finished January positively, with slight gains. Hatfield and Bartel noted that sentiment readings are negative, indicating potential volatility, particularly during this midterm election year. Still, investors are advised to remain fearless, as the S&P is expected to reach 7,500 by year-end. Moreover, even though volatility is present in precious metals like silver, considered illiquid and heavily leveraged, there are buying opportunities for investors seeking exposure.

(From L to R) Jon Hilsenrath, Author, chats with Kevin Warsh, Former Member, Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Adam Posen, President, Peterson Institute, and Karen Karniol-Tambour, Co-CIO, Bridgewater at The Semafor 2024 World Economy Summit on April 18, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Tasos Katopodis / Stringer)
(From L to R) Jon Hilsenrath, Author, with Kevin Warsh, Former Member, Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Adam Posen, President, Peterson Institute, and Karen Karniol-Tambour, Co-CIO, Bridgewater at 2024 WES (Image Source: Getty Images | Tasos Katopodis / Stringer)

Interest rates for the 10-year yield are slightly down, around 4.22,% amidst the announcement of Warsh as the new chairman of the Federal Reserve. During the discussion, the experts shifted their focus to how the market would have performed if Christopher Waller, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, had been chosen as the Fed chair. They described Waller as a monetarist and optimistic about reducing inflation following a 6% contraction in the monetary base. On the other hand, Warsh is likely to adopt a more hawkish stance, aiming for a tighter monetary policy, which raises concerns about repeating past tightening that led to financial crises.

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Dietsch
 Kevin Warsh, Former Member, Federal Reserve Board of Governors (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

"Warsh is probably going to be the most hawkish Fed chair we've ever had," Hatfield exclaimed, before adding, "There's a longer-term concern that he might do what he did in the mid 2000s and tighten 17 meetings in a row and precipitate the great financial crisis." However, he believed that the issue wouldn't affect anything immediately, as he said, "But it's not today's business. That's three or four years out. So that's why everything except these moat trades and Bitcoin included is quite stable. And the market's hanging in there despite this surprise on the Fed chair."

(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
President Trump (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

Other top economists have also sounded the alarm and expressed their discontent over Trump's choice. Neil Dutta, senior economist at Renaissance Macro Research, voiced concern, noting that investors should not adjust their plans due to one individual's influence. He expressed worries that Warsh would cut interest rates to appease Trump, which could result in further rate hikes. Investors are encouraged to diversify abroad as a hedge, even though they are still wary about Warsh's candidacy. 

Wall Street Sign stock photo | Getty Images
Wall Street Sign (Image Source: Getty Images | Stock Photo ) 

Warsh's past, notably a hawkish attitude on interest rates throughout his tenure, creates suspicions over his present approach, generating volatility in the market. "Because Warsh has been a policy hawk his entire life, his newfound dovishness looks very suspect," Dutta explained, as per a report by Axios. Even he believes Wall Street has been pushed into a period of "uncertainty" as Warsh takes over. 

More on Market Realist 

Former Fed economist warns further rate cuts could hint at deeper economic trouble in US

Rental Rates Drive Unexpected Inflation Spike, Prompting Fed Speculation

Bank of America CEO reveals why the Fed should be independent: 'The markets will punish people'

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Top economists say Kevin Warsh is a great choice for Fed Chair — but his litmus test is yet to come
ECONOMY & WORK
Top economists say Kevin Warsh is a great choice for Fed Chair — but his litmus test is yet to come
Economists feel that Warsh's ability to retain the independence of the Fed will decide his legacy.
7 hours ago
‘Price Is Right’ contestant’ wins $16,000 and comes up with a wild onstage celebration
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ contestant’ wins $16,000 and comes up with a wild onstage celebration
The contestant seemed nervous at one point but she absolutely nailed the game.
7 hours ago
JPMorgan analyst isn’t worried about gold’s recent plunge — predicts something even better
ECONOMY & WORK
JPMorgan analyst isn’t worried about gold’s recent plunge — predicts something even better
Gold has been touted as one of the safest assets to invest in given the current state of the world.
8 hours ago
Experts issue major warning about Super Bowl ticket scams — here’s how to stay safe
ECONOMY & WORK
Experts issue major warning about Super Bowl ticket scams — here’s how to stay safe
Scammers are getting highly innovative and the Super Bowl season is the best time for duping.
8 hours ago
GOP operative slams Trump for making the same mistake as Biden about the US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
GOP operative slams Trump for making the same mistake as Biden about the US economy
The President recently wrote an opinion piece in which he claimed that his tariffs saved the US.
10 hours ago
Costco recalls popular bakery item — customers urged to return ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
Costco recalls popular bakery item — customers urged to return ASAP for full refund
The retailer has been at the center of a lot of controversy of late, and this just adds to it.
12 hours ago
Experts are pointing out one key detail about Trump’s new pick for Fed chair Kevin Warsh
ECONOMY & WORK
Experts are pointing out one key detail about Trump’s new pick for Fed chair Kevin Warsh
Experts warn Trump’s Fed chair pick could be the most 'hawkish' ever
12 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000, fans say he couldn't put 'two and two together'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000, fans say he couldn't put 'two and two together'
"Just too bad he was one of those contestants that, no matter how easy it is, you can't put two and two together," fan reacted.
19 hours ago
Trump's tariffs might be doing more damage to US economy than we thought
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's tariffs might be doing more damage to US economy than we thought
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City estimated 19,000 jobs/month could've been added without tariffs
1 day ago
Trump’s former adviser warns 'hardworking Americans are suffering' in this US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s former adviser warns 'hardworking Americans are suffering' in this US economy
Rising costs and uneven gains are leaving many Americans financially strained.
1 day ago
‘Million Dollar Listing’ star warns California’s wealth tax could backfire on working class
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Million Dollar Listing’ star warns California’s wealth tax could backfire on working class
The luxury real estate broker argued that the measure would drive billionaires out of the state.
1 day ago
Trump jokes about suing his new Fed chair pick over interest rates: 'He's going to lower them'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump jokes about suing his new Fed chair pick over interest rates: 'He's going to lower them'
During an exclusive dinner at Capitol Hill on Saturday, the president reportedly did a "roast".
1 day ago
Missed the January 31 IRS deadline? Here's all about the penalties you should know
ECONOMY & WORK
Missed the January 31 IRS deadline? Here's all about the penalties you should know
Missing the IRS deadline can lead to rising penalties and added interest charges.
1 day ago
Trump hints at settling $10 billion lawsuit — and wants to give it away to ‘very good charities'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump hints at settling $10 billion lawsuit — and wants to give it away to ‘very good charities'
The president says any settlement in his IRS tax records case would be directed to charity.
1 day ago
Millions of Americans may be impacted as Trump-backed SNAP work mandates roll out
ECONOMY & WORK
Millions of Americans may be impacted as Trump-backed SNAP work mandates roll out
Expanded SNAP work rules begin, cutting benefits and narrowing eligibility across the U.S.
1 day ago
'Price Is Right' contestant nails a perfect putt, drives away in a brand new car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant nails a perfect putt, drives away in a brand new car
She said that she had played some golf with her husband from time to time.
3 days ago
Department of Education's deadline slip-up turns into student debt relief for thousands
ECONOMY & WORK
Department of Education's deadline slip-up turns into student debt relief for thousands
The administration failed to do good on the deadline that was set by the courts.
3 days ago
Trump reveals his pick to lead Bureau of Labor Statistics — says it was run by ‘stupid people’ for years
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump reveals his pick to lead Bureau of Labor Statistics — says it was run by ‘stupid people’ for years
The President claimed that the BLS was run by "weak and stupid people" prior to this.
3 days ago
Experts warn Trump admin's changes to SNAP could impact millions of Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
Experts warn Trump admin's changes to SNAP could impact millions of Americans
More than 40 million low-income and vulnerable families depend on SNAP to make ends meet.
3 days ago
Nobel laureate warns Americans could pay the price for Donald Trump’s trade wars
ECONOMY & WORK
Nobel laureate warns Americans could pay the price for Donald Trump’s trade wars
If these claims turn out to be true, the Republicans will have a hard time during the Midterms.
3 days ago