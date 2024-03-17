Trader Joe's Tote Bags go Viral After Stanley Cups; Selling for as Much as $500 on eBay

Social media has the power to turn normal people into overnight viral sensations and lifestyle choices and everyday hacks into trends. This is not only because TikTok influencers endorse the items but also because a lot of people see the videos and use the hacks. TikTok has a variety of videos where some DIYs, hacks, household items, or snacks get popular among users and create unexpected hype. Trader Joe's, the famous American grocery store chain, launched its cute tote bags at a reasonable price of $2.99 per piece. Just because these are affordable doesn't mean that the material is low-quality; instead, it's made for heavy-duty purposes. These cute totes' material has a mix of 65% cotton and 35% polyester, and are easy to carry just like our regular handbags. They come in four colors i.e. navy blue, yellow, red, and forest green adding brightness to the white base and the company's logo. These totes are about 13 inches long, 11 inches tall, and 6 inches wide.

Screenshot of tote bags | Trader Joe's website

Also Read: Meet BougieBudgeter: A Financial Influencer Reaching out to Young People Through Relatable Content

The size of these tote bags is perfect for any purpose, and people are now increasingly drawn towards sling bags as they don't feel like carrying a lot of stuff once they step out. These bags can easily fit snacks, toddler essentials, road trip munchings, or lunchboxes for picnics. But there's a catch—Trader Joe's won't be giving out these tote bags the whole year, so visit your nearby store soon to pick one before they discontinue. These bags and #TraderJoe's bags are trending on TikTok with over 11 million views and people feel that this is a must-grab offer. Many people have got their hands on these bags and some are even selling the $2.99 tote bag on eBay for $500 i.e. 200 times more than its original price.

Snapshots from a video of a woman showing Trader Joe's tote bags. TikTok| @yjw.ai

But people are making a profit on the deal. Within a matter of days, hundreds of mini tote bags were posted on eBay with prices ranging from $5 and going up to $500. One user is selling four tote bags in all colors for $145 or the best negotiable prices whichever feels possible. Some others are selling sets of four bags for $499.99 but they have gone out of stock as they feel that this deal was for a limited period and maybe towards the end of the year Trader Joe's might roll these out again.

Also Read: The Real Reason why Insurance Costs Have Become Deal-Breakers for Homebuyers

One Iowa-based store employee shared with CNN that these mini tote bags were only available for just a week and were all sold out. The customers can expect the next wave maybe after September. Another store employee in the New Jersey location revealed that customers love it and they’re buying a lot. “Easter is coming up and they make great baskets for kids,” the employee said. Besides these tote bags, Target introduced its limited-edition Valentine’s Day collection of Stanley tumblers in December last year which created enormous hype among users. People were seen waiting in lines to just get their hands on the much-hyped accessory as well.

More from MARKETREALIST

Meet the Millenial Giving Finance Tips While Juggling Three Jobs and Credit Card Debt

Check out the Viral Grocery Shopping Hack That Promises Gourmet Meals Without Overspending