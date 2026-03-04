ECONOMY & WORK
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
Many American businesses are set to raise prices on products — thanks to Trump's tariffs

48% of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are expected to raise prices during the next six months, up from 36% the year before.
PUBLISHED 26 MINUTES AGO
(Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
(Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

After months of debate about 'reciprocal tariffs' implemented by President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court has struck them down and called his move illegal. In the wake of this, Trump announced 10% tariffs on the nations. Thus, creating an imbalance in the economy, due to which a growing number of American businesses have planned to raise their prices in recent months, making it more difficult for them to extract business out of financially burdened customers. 

Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | LordHenriVoton
Customer expressing shock over bill (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by LordHenriVoton) 

According to a recent Website Builder Expert poll, 48% of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are expected to raise prices during the next six months, up from 36% the year before. According to researchers, this shift is a result of business owners trying to save internal expenses. “With unstable tariff shifts, rising inflation, and tax fees hitting businesses hard, it is becoming increasingly difficult to plan ahead financially, as these shifts are becoming too unpredictable,” research executive Olivia Masson told Newsweek. “In order to stabilize operational costs, SMBs are turning to a strategy within their full control: raising prices for customers,” she added.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 13: Customers shop at a grocery store on February 13, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Grocery prices are up 0.4% from December and 1.2% over the last year, the slowest annual increase since June 2021. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Consumer grocery shopping (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson)

The move, in a way, will deal with economic uncertainty and growing labor and living expenses. According to a poll of more than 300 companies, 17% plan to increase prices by 8–12%, 80% are thinking about lesser increases, and 3% are not sure. To prevent going over what customers can afford, businesses must strike a balance between pricing hikes and client budgets. Meanwhile, Website Builder Expert noted that while raising prices could protect profit margins, it could also mean losing out on a loyal customer base to rival businesses. Additionally, 25% of companies surveyed expressed concerns about increasing the price of their products.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photos by Gilles Mingasson)
Customers buying groceries (Image Source: Getty Images| Photos by Gilles Mingasson)

“While SMBs are being hit by these economic issues, so are their customers. The challenge for businesses is justifying the increased cost of their services. This is what leads businesses to offer personalized, high-impact support—they must find and prove alternative value, which can justify raised prices, and still entice cost-conscious consumers. This is SMBs' means of maintaining loyalty within their customer base," Masson stated.

Representative image of a large receipt (Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay)
A large receipt (Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay)

Similarly, a Vistage poll indicated that many American companies expected pricing rises as a result of CEO uncertainty about the state of the economy. This survey was carried out before the Supreme Court decided to overturn the majority of Trump's international tariffs. The business sector applauded this decision because it resulted in lower import taxes and possible reimbursements for the tariffs from the previous year. Over 200,000 small business importers will benefit economically from quick reimbursements, according to Neil Bradley of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, who highlighted this decision as helpful for companies dealing with cost increases and supply chain problems.

