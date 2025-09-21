ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fumbles easy puzzle worth $40,000 — fans call it a 'brutal' loss

The player, Kathryn McWhorter, made it to the finale with a tiny margin after fighting hard.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing Kathryn McWhorter attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Kathryn McWhorter attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" fans are sympathetic towards contestants who try their best but lose out in the bonus round because of puzzles that many consider impossible to solve. But they're also ruthless in their criticism of players who throw away games, even if the puzzles aren't so hard. They were left disappointed after a player who fought hard to make it to the bonus round lost out on winning big over an easy puzzle. The contestant, Kathryn McWhorter, made it to the finale with the tiniest margins of just $176 and hoped to increase her winnings. However, she was stumped by a seemingly easy but strange puzzle, with the answer "Frozen Orange Juice," which cost her $40,000.

Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

McWhorter got off to a rough start as her rival, Smith, took the early lead in the Toss Up rounds. However, she made a strong comeback in the Express Round where she cracked the prize puzzle to win an exotic Trafalgar tour of Costa Rica worth $9,176, according to Andy Nguyen's blog.

During the Triple Toss Up, it seemed like another contestant, Voloshyn, was set to overtake McWhorter and win. However, he made a blunder in the very last puzzle after failing to call a consonant, which eventually allowed McWhorted to win a total of $14,176 in cash.

Screenshot showing McWhorter alongside Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing McWhorter alongside Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Advancing to the Bonus Round, McWhorter chose the category "Food & Drink" for her final puzzle and joined the host, Ryan Seacrest, at the wheel. Before spinning the wheel, she brought along her husband of 16 years, named Marshall, to the stage for support. After picking out her Golden Envelope, she was faced with a three-word puzzle on the board. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E, " filled in, she chose "M, C, D, and O" as her additional letters. With everything filled in, the puzzle read, "_ R O _ E N O R _ N _ E _ _ _ C E."

Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

After Seacrest started the ten-second timer, it seemed like McWhorter had only one-third of the puzzle figured out. With the clock ticking, she yelled out guesses like, "Orange, ground; Orange brown," but none of them were correct. Co-host Vanna White then uncovered the answer, and Seacrest went on to add to the heartbreak by revealing that she had lost out on taking home an additional $40,000, which would have brought her total to $54,176.

Despite the big loss, McWhorter took it with a smile and gave Seacrest a big hug. However, fans weren't that positive about the loss as they felt the puzzle was solvable. "This is easy to solve," wrote one fan, @mother-is-pink, in the comments on YouTube. "Brutal," added @justinhall9231. 

Screenshot of a comment talking about the loss (Image source: YouTube/@scottleung9587)
Screenshot of a comment talking about the loss (Image source: YouTube/@scottleung9587)

However, some fans sympathized with the player too. "I got orange juice instantly, but ngl I've never heard of FROZEN orange juice, so maybe she was caught on that," explained @StormyDevRBLX.

More on Market Realist: 

'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'stupidest puzzle ever' as contestant misses out on $75,000

'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest tells contestant 'you can squeeze me' after major win

'Wheel of Fortune' fans have one big problem with host Ryan Seacrest: "Half the show is..."

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to speak after hearing the value of her father-in-law's guitar
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to speak after hearing the value of her father-in-law's guitar
The owner of a decades old Martin D-18 guitar couldn't believe it was worth five figures.
20 minutes ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fumbles easy puzzle worth $40,000 — fans call it a 'brutal' loss
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fumbles easy puzzle worth $40,000 — fans call it a 'brutal' loss
The player, Kathryn McWhorter, made it to the finale with a tiny margin after fighting hard.
1 hour ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey in disbelief after hearing what players think 'love smells like'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey in disbelief after hearing what players think 'love smells like'
Harvey couldn't believe the answers the contestants came up with while thinking out of the box.
2 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' seller gets $14,000 offer for vintage guitar from Chumlee — it still wasn't enough
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' seller gets $14,000 offer for vintage guitar from Chumlee — it still wasn't enough
While Chumlee tried his best to make a deal, the owner of the 1962 Fender Jaguar had a problem.
3 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant somehow solves puzzle without additional letters to win $45,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant somehow solves puzzle without additional letters to win $45,000
Despite her disastrous choice of letters, Donna Hall Nanney stunned everyone by cracking the puzzle.
4 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $63,000 despite failing to solve bonus round puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $63,000 despite failing to solve bonus round puzzle
The contestant, Joe Ferroni took the game by storm by nearly registering a $108,000 win.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has an important advice for men after hearing a contestant's answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has an important advice for men after hearing a contestant's answer
Harvey couldn't believe that the contestants had no idea how to be diplomatic with their partners.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant nearly drags Ryan Seacrest down as he celebrates $40,000 win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant nearly drags Ryan Seacrest down as he celebrates $40,000 win
The contestant, Ryan Richmond, a K-5 music teacher won over $73,000 in one night.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses Chevy over 'tricky' puzzle and viewers are feeling bad for him
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses Chevy over 'tricky' puzzle and viewers are feeling bad for him
The contestant, Billy Kendra got very close to driving home a brand new Chevrolet Blazer.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls over after hearing players' answers on female singers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls over after hearing players' answers on female singers
The players kept cracking up Harvey over and over again with their stupid answers.
2 days ago
Costco warns customers about sparkling wine bottles that may shatter unexpectedly
COSTCO
Costco warns customers about sparkling wine bottles that may shatter unexpectedly
The big box retailer has issued a recall of Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene in 12 states.
2 days ago
Expert on 'Pawn Stars' reveals that the guest's $1 million violin is actually worth only $500
PAWN STARS
Expert on 'Pawn Stars' reveals that the guest's $1 million violin is actually worth only $500
The guest was shocked to learn that his Stradivarius violin wasn't what he thought it was.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'flabbergasted' after hearing the value of posters he bought for 75 cents
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'flabbergasted' after hearing the value of posters he bought for 75 cents
The owner of the collection of Danny Lyon SNCC Civil Rights Posters was left astonished in the end.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison invites Hollywood icon Jon Voight himself to verify his signature
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison invites Hollywood icon Jon Voight himself to verify his signature
After Harrison bought a signed speed bag for $250, he happened to meet the star at a dinner.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant admits 'I've had a rough day' as his silly answer makes Steve Harvey laugh
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant admits 'I've had a rough day' as his silly answer makes Steve Harvey laugh
The contestant, Doug, had a hard time coming up with a sensible answer.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings's attempt at magic fails miserably but fans find it hilarious
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings's attempt at magic fails miserably but fans find it hilarious
While Jennings performed a half-baked trick, it still managed to thoroughly entertain the fans.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out player for fumbling 'easy' puzzle and losing out on a Ford car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out player for fumbling 'easy' puzzle and losing out on a Ford car
The player, Andy Schwartz registered the first loss of a car since Seacrest took over as host.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest kept family heirloom hidden for years — then he learnt its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest kept family heirloom hidden for years — then he learnt its real value
The guest kept his grandparents' antique instruments under his bed for years.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' player stuns viewers after saying it would be fun to cuddle with an alligator
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' player stuns viewers after saying it would be fun to cuddle with an alligator
Harris wasn't the only one who came up with an answer that shocked everyone.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest surprised at $30,000 appraisal for heirloom — still refuses to sell it
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest surprised at $30,000 appraisal for heirloom — still refuses to sell it
Despite getting a high auction estimate, the owner of the Meiji Period lamp chose to keep it.
6 days ago