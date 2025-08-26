ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves $40,000 puzzle instantly — fans call it a 'miracle'

The lucky win delighted the fans as the contestant, Sunita Baru took home more than $50,000.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Sunita Baru attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Sunita Baru attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Not long ago, "Wheel of Fortune" fans were frustrated after they witnessed an unusual 19-episode losing streak by contestants in the bonus round. After being disappointed with several puzzles, one bonus round win delighted them so much that they called it a Christmas miracle. The player, Sunita Baru, who brought her lucky belt to the show, advanced to the bonus round, and her choice of letters helped her win $40,000.

Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

In the first Toss Up round, Baru got off to a rough start as she trailed in third. However, she mounted a strong comeback in the Express Round, where she solved the Prize Puzzle to win a trip to Walt Disney World, worth $9,316, according to Andy Nguyen's blog.

Screenshot showing the player alongside Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the player alongside Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

In the end, Baru got lucky as her fellow contestants fumbled a puzzle to lose out. As she picked up the pieces, she emerged as the big winner of the night with $11,000 in cash and a trip to Disney World. Advancing to the Bonus Round, she chose the category "Event."

Alongside Seacrest at the wheel, Baru was joined by her daughter Narali and her husband, Paresh, on stage for support. After picking out her Golden Envelope, she was faced with a two-word puzzle. After the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," gave her only two clues on the board, she chose “M, H, D, and A” as her additional letters. This turned out to be crucial as with her letters, the puzzle read,  “_ R _ D A L S H _ _ E R.’

Screenshot showing Sunita Baru attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Even before Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, it was clear the Baru had the win in the bag. As soon as the clock started ticking, Baru yelled out the correct answer, “BRIDAL SHOWER”. To add to her delight, Seacrest went on to reveal that she had won an extra $40,000, taking her $51,016 cash.

"I heard you take that deep breath in like you knew it and exhaled with the answer," Seacrest said in the end, as he celebrated with the contestant. Even the fans watching at home were delighted by the lucky win. "That's definitely a Christmas miracle," wrote @nathanieljourat6723 in the comments of the show's YouTube clip. "Her lucky belt didn’t just help get her to the bonus round; it helped her win it!" added @06MAN. 

Screenshot of a comment (Image source: YouTube/@jamesmcilwee8939)
Screenshot of a comment (Image source: YouTube/@jamesmcilwee8939)

"Sunita, some steal Christmas, you can just buy it with $40,000!! Oh ho ho congratulations!" exclaimed another fan, @lizlizbianrosethornsword. While Baru got the easy puzzle to win $40,000 in another episode, a contestant named Kiana Moreland lost out on the show’s $100,000 jackpot, over a similarly easy solve. 

