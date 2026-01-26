Mike Rowe has a major warning for workers about AI — names professions that are safe

"The cohort of workers least likely to be disrupted by AI is going to be welders and electricians," Mike Rowe said.

The AI boom has raised concerns about job losses, and a layoff of 55,000 workers because of the tech in 2025 alone is not a good sign. But this is just the beginning, as AI will replace 10.4 million employees, roughly 6.1% of the U.S. workforce, by 2030. Recently, the host of 'Dirty Jobs', Mike Rowe, warned that AI will soon overtake white-collar jobs. "AI is coming for the coders. It’s not yet coming for the welders, and that basic understanding has taken root," Rowe told FOX Business's "Varney & Co."

Mike Rowe (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg)

The CEO of mikeroweWorks Foundation added, "We have to think differently about the way we train the next generation of skilled workers." Rowe highlighted the transition from white-collar to blue-collar jobs. As artificial intelligence is putting white-collar professions at risk, he revealed that a Texas initiative is supporting skilled crafts. "The automotive industry needs over 100,000 skilled workers immediately. Larry Fink at BlackRock talks about four to 500,000 electricians needed in his portfolio of companies alone," Rowe said.

Utility workers repair a power line (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

Rowe further elaborated that beyond the construction industry, the U.S. maritime industrial base needs 400,000 skilled personnel, especially in data centers and shipbuilding. A recent Wall Street Journal article echoed this concern, pointing out that while demand for skilled labor is increasing owing to the quick development of artificial intelligence, many white-collar professionals are feeling "stuck" as a result of layoffs and stagnant salaries. "Certainly nobody has a crystal ball, but it seems pretty clear, and I haven't talked to anybody who disagrees with the idea that the category of jobs or the cohort of workers least likely to be disrupted by AI is going to be welders and electricians and steam fitters and pipe fitters, and energy workers and so forth," Rowe stated.

An employee filling out unemployment insurance (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

In a discussion with Fox News, Rowe revealed that his foundation is offering $5 million in scholarships to support individuals pursuing skilled trades instead of traditional four-year degrees. He emphasized the current high demand for skilled labor in various industries, including welding, plumbing, and electrical work. Rowe asserted the significance of blue-collar jobs at the Energy and Tech Summit in Pittsburgh last year, arguing that while there has been a push for coding careers, the demand for blue-collar trades is on the rise.

Plumber at work (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Guido Mieth)

He noted the presence of 7.5 million open positions, with trade schools seeing increased enrollment and interest, especially among younger generations who are reconsidering the value of college degrees versus trade careers. Rowe pointed out existing stigma against blue-collar work, suggesting a gap between awareness and action in changing perceptions. He highlighted the need to promote enthusiasm for blue-collar professions as critical, alongside creating new jobs.

More on Market Realist:

AI may hurt US jobs more than expected, McKinsey finds — but there’s a surprising upside

Nvidia CEO says China ‘will win’ AI race with US — and then quickly corrected himself

New MIT study warns of troubling trend in how AI could replace millions of America jobs