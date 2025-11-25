ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestants fall in love on the show — then their day got even better

PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
"Wheel of Fortune" has created a lot of heartwarming moments between contestants and their loved ones. But it's also possible for people to find their loved ones on the show. That is the story of two contestants who ended up getting married after finding out that they were both contestants on the show at different times. The best part about this love story is that the two contestants were on separate seasons of the show, and they still managed to find a soulmate in one another. Clearly, the show has a lot more to offer than just trips, cars, and cash prizes.

Wheel of Fortune hosts Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest. (Image source: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures / Sony Pictures Television)

The former contestants in question were Terah Fee and Dave Livermore, who shared their story on the ‘Come on Big Money’ podcast. Fee had appeared in season 38 while Livermore was a part of the show three years later, in season 41. The latter was on the show in the final week of the legendary Pat Sajak's time as the host. The two met each other in an alumni event years later, and the rest is history.

According to a report in TV Insider, Livermore was single, and Fee was widowed. She said that it was not common to find a contestant on the show who was with anyone. Livermore said that he almost did not make the trip to the alumni event in Los Angeles, but he has zero regrets about it now. Turns out that the two of them did a little karaoke together and sang ‘A Whole New World’ from the movie Aladdin.

Livermore and Fee hit it off quite well from that point, as they had a shared love of Disney, travelling, and the history of places. The report also states that the two got together by the end of the alumni trip. Turns out that Fee had asked Livermore if he was going to ask her to be his girlfriend. The army veteran asked if she wanted to be his girlfriend, and she said yes.

They are married now and living a happy life with one another. Both contestants had made it through to the Bonus Round. Livermore was not able to win a $40,000 cash prize, but Fee had better luck than her husband. She had picked the ‘Food & Drink’ category and, as per the rules of the show, was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. The contestant then had to choose three more consonants and one more vowel.

Screenshot showing Terah Fee solving her Bonus Round puzzle. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Terah Fee solving her Bonus Round puzzle. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel Of Fortune)

Fee picked the letters D, C, F, and O, which did a great job of opening up her puzzle. It read, “_O_E_ _DE  T_FF_ _.” As the 10-second timer started counting down, the contestant said, “Homemade Taffy.” That was the correct answer, and she won $38,000. The contestant had already won $33,774 earlier in the show, which meant that she went home with a whopping $71,774.

Watch the heartwarming video here.

