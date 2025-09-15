ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' guest surprised at $30,000 appraisal for heirloom — still refuses to sell it

Despite getting a high auction estimate, the owner of the Meiji Period lamp chose to keep it.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal, and the expert on the show (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshots showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal, and the expert on the show (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

"Antiques  Roadshow" often features items that are heirlooms, which means that not only are they worth a significant amount of money, but they also carry a lot of sentimental value for the guest. In most cases, the guests are surprised by what items passed down in their family are worth, but they still can't get themselves to sell the heirlooms because of the emotions and memories linked to them. This was the case for a guest who brought in a 'Meiji Period Cloisonné Bronze Floor Lamp' that had been in his family for over 40 years. As he didn't know much about the item's provenance, the show's expert, Dessa Goddard, explained the significance of the Japanese artifact. While Goddard's $30,000 estimate on the item shocked the guest, he was sure that the floor lamp wasn't for sale. 

Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The artifact had been in his family for four decades, travelling from Queens to California. "It was in my godfather's estate in Forest Hills Gardens, Queens. The house was completely furnished with Art Deco types of objects, and my godfather had no children. And I was very blessed that he cared for my wife and me, and my other godbrother and I, we split the estate, and this wasn't exactly to his taste, so I was very happy to take it and bring it out here to California, so we have it in our home, and we love it," he shared.

Screenshot showing the guest talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Goddard then took over to explain the construction and the provenance of the lamp.  "What we have here are two phoenix birds perched by this marvelous tree with trailing vines done in cloisonné enamel, it's actually Japanese," she noted. She added that the item was perhaps made for an exhibition of a world's fair. While she couldn't tell if the lamp shade was original, she found it complementary.

"Oftentimes, pieces like this come with a shade that is executed in the same manner. And so this may be a later edition, probably done in the same period, but perhaps not original to the piece," she explained.

Screenshot showing the details of the lamp (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the details of the lamp (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

She went on to explain that the lamp was made of bronze with gilt overlays, and the cloisonné enamel on the leaves was variegated and multicolored. "The tail feathers are inlaid with semiprecious stones. They look to be carnelian. Phoenix birds were a sign of imperial authority in China, and were used in motifs in that

period. The phoenix was actually the symbol of the empress of China," Goddard explained.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Coming to the appraisal, the expert told the guest that the item may have travelled to Japan before the founding of the Edo period, and then it eventually landed on American soil. "The market is such that you're looking now at a value of about $20,000 to $30,000 at auction," she went on to say. The number shocked the guest as he could only say, "Wow!" 

Goddard went on to add that about 20 to 30 years ago, the value of the lamp would have been much more. However, the monetary value didn't matter to the guest anyway. "Great, well, we love it, we're gonna keep it. It's in my house and we enjoy it, and it's quite a conversation piece. Thanks very much, I really appreciate it, I'm glad we brought it down here," he said in the end.

More on Market Realist: 

‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest nearly falls down after expert revealed the value of her 1915 painting

'Antiques Roadshow' guest's family heirloom from the 19th century gets an incredible appraisal

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of his vintage watch

RELATED TOPICS ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest surprised at $30,000 appraisal for heirloom — still refuses to sell it
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest surprised at $30,000 appraisal for heirloom — still refuses to sell it
Despite getting a high auction estimate, the owner of the Meiji Period lamp chose to keep it.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player goes berserk after winning a car — then his brother tackled him on stage
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player goes berserk after winning a car — then his brother tackled him on stage
The player, Gabriel Berkowitz pulled off a perfect night winning over $45,000 and a car.
2 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts basketball legend for not knowing about dating app
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts basketball legend for not knowing about dating app
Harvey showed no mercy after he found out that Sweet Lou Dunbar didn't know how apps work.
6 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant enters the set on a toilet seat, gets flushed out by judges without a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant enters the set on a toilet seat, gets flushed out by judges without a deal
The founder of Plop Star made an unforgettable entry and a sad exit from the show.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools Toni Braxton's sisters for supporting each other
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools Toni Braxton's sisters for supporting each other
The host is otherwise quick to reprimand families for backing absurd answers.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest refuses to accept anything below $52,000 for her comic book — she paid $15 for it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest refuses to accept anything below $52,000 for her comic book — she paid $15 for it
While the Marvel comic book fetched a $50,000 appraisal, Harrison felt it was too rich for him.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans gasp as Ryan Seacrest builds suspense before elderly contestant loses car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans gasp as Ryan Seacrest builds suspense before elderly contestant loses car
Jimmy Alexander became the first player to lose a brand-new car on season 43 of the show.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to bad choice of letters — but fans found it easy
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to bad choice of letters — but fans found it easy
The contestant, Brianne Peterson got extremely unlucky with her letter picks for the final puzzle.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's parents called her flag print 'worthless' — then she found out its value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's parents called her flag print 'worthless' — then she found out its value
The guest was told that the Jasper Johns Flag Print wouldn't be valuable but it was worth thousands.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on an extra $75,000 after struggling with easy final puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on an extra $75,000 after struggling with easy final puzzle
It didn’t help that Alvin Rosales was playfully scolded by the host just before losing the Bonus Round.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' shares stunning photos of how the set has changed from 1984 to today
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' shares stunning photos of how the set has changed from 1984 to today
The photos featured some looks of the show's legendary former host, Alex Trebek, as well.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant leaves Ryan Seacrest and fans in awe with last-second puzzle solve
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant leaves Ryan Seacrest and fans in awe with last-second puzzle solve
The player, Kate Stuntz, pulled off a miraculous win to take home over $68,000 and a trip to Iceland.
3 days ago
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest nearly falls down after expert revealed the value of her 1915 painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest nearly falls down after expert revealed the value of her 1915 painting
The owner couldn’t believe the value of Jane Peterson’s "The Floats" gouache painting.
4 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers sympathize after player loses $40,000 on puzzle that felt ‘kinda tricky’
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers sympathize after player loses $40,000 on puzzle that felt ‘kinda tricky’
The player, Callie DeWeese, failed to choose the right letters in the Bonus Round, leading to her loss.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey disappointed by the answer that was a dig at his divorces
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey disappointed by the answer that was a dig at his divorces
The personal digs at the host have been relentless on the show by producers and players.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'never in a million years' could she have guessed the value of her item
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'never in a million years' could she have guessed the value of her item
The guest had no idea how valuable her grandfathers Dutch tinware coffee pot was.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant says 'I need a diaper' after getting too carried away while celebrating
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant says 'I need a diaper' after getting too carried away while celebrating
It wasn't one of Steve Harvey's jokes that cracked Bridget up so bad.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy!' has placed new restrictions on streaming — fans are unhappy about the new rule
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' has placed new restrictions on streaming — fans are unhappy about the new rule
Fans now won't be able to stream more than five most recent episodes of the new season.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant's product gets called out a 'cheater's app', then bags a $70,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant's product gets called out a 'cheater's app', then bags a $70,000 deal
Despite the questionable morality of CATE App, Neal Desai managed to partner with two Sharks.
6 days ago
Bought these fan-favorite chocolates at Costco? FDA issues warning over risk of allergic reactions
COSTCO
Bought these fan-favorite chocolates at Costco? FDA issues warning over risk of allergic reactions
A supplier of Costco's Dubai Styled chocolate issued a notice regarding misinformation of allergens.
6 days ago