ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest's family heirloom from the 19th century gets an incredible appraisal

The guest was enthusiastic about the painting and the expert was marvelled by its story.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the guest (L) and the expert on "Antiques Roadshow." (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest (L) and the expert on "Antiques Roadshow." (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Artifacts are better preserved when they're passed down through generations, and the sentiment behind this is often visible on “Antiques Roadshow.” But perhaps none have been part of a family for five generations spanning almost 200 years. That’s what showed up on an earlier episode of the show when a guest brought a Joseph H. Davis painting that he had claimed to have been a part of his family since 1836. He was enthusiastic about it and didn’t seem surprised when it was given a five-figure valuation.

via GIPHY

 

He said that he had gotten it appraised back in 1975, and it was $5,000. The picture was of a couple sitting around a table. The guest claimed that it was of her grandparents named William Floss and Polly. He also said that the two were still buried on the property. Expert Nancy Druckman loved the story behind it, but said it would be worth a ton of money regardless.

“I mean, that alone would make this a great piece, but added on top of that is the piece itself,” she said. Druckman then appreciated the lines and the patterns in the art before marvelling at a painting inside the painting. It was of a blacksmith making a wagon wheel in his shop. The expert said that it was only such a depiction of a blacksmith’s shop in her 30 years of studying art.

Screenshot showing the painting. (Image credit: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the painting. (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The guest seemed confident about his painting being worth a lot of money, thanks to how old it was and the story behind it. So, when Druckman said that it could bring around $40,000 to $50,000 at auction. However, she also believed that at the right auction during the right time, it could bring in a lot more. “Beauty’s in the eye of the beholder,” the guest said, and the expert noted that he might have a lot of beholders.

 

Paintings with great stories get appraised for a lot of money on “Antiques Roadshow,” even if they’re depicting something not-so-old like superheroes. On a different episode of the show, one guest had brought a Batman painting depicting a chaotic scene from the 1966 movie ‘The Caped Crusader.’ It was painted by the artist who worked on the film, Leslie Thomas.

“I don’t really remember there being such a debaucherous scene in the movie,” the expert Laura Wooley said, before adding, “I think he’s kind of used artistic license to depict the scene, and we see a lot of drinking and lots of fun going on.” She then learned that the guest had paid $1,000 to purchase it. She said that it was a good deal as production art was gaining traction in the collector’s market.

 

She then said that at an auction, the painting could bring in $6,000 to $8,000. “I would not be shocked at all if it went well beyond that,” she added. That’s when the guest had a stunned reaction. “I mean, the market for Batman continues to grow. He’s one of the beloved comic book figures, and Adam West Batman, I think, is everyone’s favorite Batman.”

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy' fans are unhappy about a 'misleading' clue that stumped all three contestants
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans are unhappy about a 'misleading' clue that stumped all three contestants
All three contestants were unable to make the right guess, and fans pointed out what was wrong online.
43 minutes ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's family heirloom from the 19th century gets an incredible appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's family heirloom from the 19th century gets an incredible appraisal
The guest was enthusiastic about the painting and the expert was marvelled by its story.
2 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't stop laughing after hearing contestant's 'prison' answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't stop laughing after hearing contestant's 'prison' answer
Even the contestant lost his balance as he laughed at his answer immediately.
3 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'thank you to the Duke' after hearing the value of her Royal gift
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'thank you to the Duke' after hearing the value of her Royal gift
The Duke of Wellington gifted them the table and a set of willow-patterned tea sets to go with it.
4 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers a massive deal to contestant who had an innovative solution to tackle wildfires
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a massive deal to contestant who had an innovative solution to tackle wildfires
Her product could help a lot of people protect their homes and loved ones from deadly fires.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants make a wild entrance on unicycles and walked away with life-changing deals
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants make a wild entrance on unicycles and walked away with life-changing deals
A lot of the sharks were unsure about the product due to unfortunate incidents in the past.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's dad rushes to the stage and gives him a warm hug after big win
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's dad rushes to the stage and gives him a warm hug after big win
“He seems like a lot of fun as a dad,” Seacrest admired Tony and Mike Nunes' relationship.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after hearing the real value of her $125 painting
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after hearing the real value of her $125 painting
The painting was made by Francois Gilot, the ex-lover of the famous Pablo Picasso.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' fans unhappy with Steve Harvey's behavior around his wife: 'Men our age know better'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' fans unhappy with Steve Harvey's behavior around his wife: 'Men our age know better'
However, few fans loved their coordinated moves, "Steve Harvey be sharp all the time!"
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants made Robert Herjavec roll around the set before getting a $900,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants made Robert Herjavec roll around the set before getting a $900,000 deal
The founder of Chirp scored a creative deal with Lori Greiner after much deliberation.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans call out host Ken Jennings for making an ‘awkward’ joke at returning champion
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans call out host Ken Jennings for making an ‘awkward’ joke at returning champion
“Read the room, Ken, not the time to joke when his dream just got crushed,” a viewer slammed.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's awesome' after hearing value of her 1975 'Jaws' clapperboard
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's awesome' after hearing value of her 1975 'Jaws' clapperboard
The guest claimed that her father worked on the film and was gifted the item by the camera crew.
2 days ago
Chumlee from 'Pawn Stars' pays $3,500 for an 'ugly' guitar and Rick Harrison's reaction said it all
ECONOMY & WORK
Chumlee from 'Pawn Stars' pays $3,500 for an 'ugly' guitar and Rick Harrison's reaction said it all
The worst part was that Chum never even called in an expert to take a look at the guitar.
2 days ago
Young 'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'thank you, dad' after hearing the value of her video games
ECONOMY & WORK
Young 'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'thank you, dad' after hearing the value of her video games
The guest thought that her items were worth $100 but was not expecting them to be in the thousands.
2 days ago
Costco shopper who bought Kirkland mixed nuts notices worms crawling inside: 'Look at that...'
COSTCO
Costco shopper who bought Kirkland mixed nuts notices worms crawling inside: 'Look at that...'
She was stunned by what she saw and the amount of worms that must have been in that bag of nuts.
3 days ago
All 5 'Shark Tank' judges fought for their goggle brand — these founders knew exactly whom to pick
ECONOMY & WORK
All 5 'Shark Tank' judges fought for their goggle brand — these founders knew exactly whom to pick
The company had an innovative product and the sales figures to back up their valuation.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering appraisal for painting related to Jack the Ripper case
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering appraisal for painting related to Jack the Ripper case
A lot of people gathered to hear the appraisal of the item somewhat related to the notorious killer.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player fails to win a car after making major blunder: 'I would’ve taken the $5,000'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player fails to win a car after making major blunder: 'I would’ve taken the $5,000'
Fans were quick to point out his blunders that cost him the big prize during the round.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pretends to cry after hearing player's answer: 'I want to go to hell'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pretends to cry after hearing player's answer: 'I want to go to hell'
The contestant's answer did not make a lot of sense, and Harvey didn't let the opportunity slip by.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I kept up with the times' after hearing the value of his rare Rolex
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I kept up with the times' after hearing the value of his rare Rolex
Lydon B. Johnson made the piece iconic for being the first ever President to sport a 36mm Day-Date decorated with a silver dial. 
3 days ago