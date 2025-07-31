'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison is fascinated by Johnny Cash's car but still fails to close the deal

While the car was super cool for the shop, Harrison and the seller couldn't agree on the price.

Cool memorabilia related to rock stars and actors has been a popular choice for "Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison. Among them, a Rolls-Royce car that once belonged to Johnny Cash is as good as it gets. An avid collector brought the car to the shop, looking to make a big sale. While he brought a prominent drummer, W.S. Holland, to bring out details about the car's provenance, the deal wasn't closed, as they couldn't agree on the price.

Screenshot showing Harrison meeting the sellers (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

The seller brought the 1970 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow for Harrison to check out. Along with the car, he brought out Holland, who shared that the car was bought by ABC television for Johnny Cash after a very successful tour. "This belonged to Johnny Cash, the man in black, the demon in black, and this gentleman here was Johnny Cash's drummer," he said.

Taking over, Holland shared that he and Cash go a long way back, and they shared a professional relationship that spanned across 40 years. Thus, he could confirm that it was indeed the car that Cash once drove around. Awestruck by the car's beauty and provenance, Harrison asked the seller for its price. The owner told him that he was looking to get $350,000 for the premier collectible of Cash.

Screenshot showing the car (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Admitting that he would be stupid to let the car go, Harrison still decided to call in his expert, Steven Ray Anastos, to come take a look at it. Upon walking in, Anastos immediately acknowledged the significance of the car. "It doesn't get much cooler than that. Rolls-Royce always represented the higher echelon, even back, you know, in the 20s, the 70s, and even today," he noted.

He then closely examined the car's engine and interior and took it for a spin with Harrison in the driver's seat. Satisfied with the car's condition, Anastos confirmed that it was the real deal with all the genuine parts. Harrison then asked the expert for his estimate on the price. "I don't know if you know about this. Last year, another 1970 Rolls-Royce owned by Johnny Cash went through auction for $49,500. We have to take that into account, so I've got to put it about that same area at $50,000," he told Harrison.

Screenshot showing the expert talking to Harrison (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

However, the seller was disappointed, and he didn't agree with the estimation. He argued that the car at the auction was never driven or seen by Cash. Harrison hit back, saying the people at the auction believed otherwise, and they still paid $49,000 for it.

Once the expert left, Harrison's son Corey asked the seller for the bottom dollar on the item, and he told him that he couldn't take anything less than $200,000. However, Harrison wasn't willing to go against Anastos, and he made it clear he wouldn't go more than $50,000, calling the deal off.

"We are probably going to take it to auction, where a collector of Johnny Cash will pay a fair price for this car," the seller expressed in the end.

