ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Pawn Stars' guest brings Andy Warhol's Superman poster and Rick Harrison gets it for a small fortune

Harrison managed to get a pretty good deal for the artistic item after the appraisal.
PUBLISHED 39 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison and Chumlee looking at the poster (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison and Chumlee looking at the poster (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

"Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison has come across a lot of comic book merch. But few things among superhero memorabilia are as artistic as the Superman Poster created by renowned artist Andy Warhol. This happened when the seller named Josh brought in the custom poster, looking to pawn it for cash. While the item was exiting, Rick Harrison chose to do his due diligence before making a low offer of $2,500 to bag the item. 

Screenshot showing the seller, the poster and Harrison (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the seller, the poster and Harrison (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

The poster was created by Warhol for an art exhibition held in 1989. "I know that it's fairly rare, and it's been held in a case for the whole time. I've had it and I've never taken it out and I'm hoping to get $12,000 for the poster," Josh said in his interview. He shared that he got the item as payment for work in Los Angeles. 

"I don't know if Andy Warhol technically invented pop art, but he's the king of it," Harrison noted. He further added that Warhol was one of the reasons why people started appreciating comic book artists. However, Harrison said he wasn't too fond of Superman as he felt Batman was more realistic. He then asked the seller for the price, and Josh told him that he was looking to get $12,000 for the poster. Hearing the number, Harrison decided to call in his expert, Chad Sampson, to come to take a look. 

Screenshot showing Harrison and Chumlee talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison and Chumlee talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

After looking at the item, the expert noted that it was an iconic piece of art. "It's a very nice piece. This poster, which is obviously not the original, was done in 1960, two years before he [Warhol] did the Campbell Soup cans," Sampson noted.

"Superman was very special to Andy Warhol, the reason why, when he was 13, he had scarlet fever, so he used to imagine himself when he was 13 as Superman," he added. Harrison then asked Sampson for the appraisal, and the expert told him that the average price for such posters in the market was $4,000.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the poster (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expert talking about the poster (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Once Sampson left, Harrison got straight down to negotiations and made a low offer of $2,000 for the item. "So obviously, $12,000 is just completely out of the

question," he said. Josh then countered with an ask of $3,000, and Chumlee chimed in to up the offer to $2,500. "Come on, it's Superman, Rick," he said. Josh then asked for $2,750, but Harrison stood firm at $2,500. The seller eventually settled for it and agreed to close the deal. 

"$2,500 sounds pretty good. It was a day's work. I think I could take $2,500 for a day's work," Josh said in the end, before shaking hands with Harrison. "If it were Batman, I would pay $3,000," Harrison joked in the end. 

More on Market Realist:

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys Miami Heat ring for $9,000 — but fans question the tough bargain

'Pawn Stars' guest brings Thor's Hammer and helmet — ends up getting an earth-shattering deal

'Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison pays top dollar for Marvel comic book – the one that introduced Thor

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Andy Warhol's Superman poster and Rick Harrison gets it for a small fortune
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Andy Warhol's Superman poster and Rick Harrison gets it for a small fortune
Harrison managed to get a pretty good deal for the artistic item after the appraisal.
39 minutes ago
'Shark Tank' contestant makes the judges dance to his tunes — but still wasn't able to get a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant makes the judges dance to his tunes — but still wasn't able to get a deal
Despite impressing the Sharks, the founder of Lord Von Schmitt failed to get a deal
1 hour ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison is fascinated by Johnny Cash's car but still fails to close the deal
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison is fascinated by Johnny Cash's car but still fails to close the deal
While the car was super cool for the shop, Harrison and the seller couldn't agree on the price.
19 hours ago
Costco shopper reveals a brilliant way to keep store-bought lettuce fresh for two months
COSTCO
Costco shopper reveals a brilliant way to keep store-bought lettuce fresh for two months
The TikTok creator claimed the hack worked with just two simple steps.
21 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestants lose out on $75,000 prize just after Ryan Seacrest teased them
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestants lose out on $75,000 prize just after Ryan Seacrest teased them
When the friends were whispering their letter picks, the host was eavesdropping.
22 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player's mom left in tears after daughter wins $72,000 as her birthday present
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player's mom left in tears after daughter wins $72,000 as her birthday present
The contestant, Janine gave her mother one of the best birthday gifts ever.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down after hearing the value of her heirloom with 'dramatic story'
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down after hearing the value of her heirloom with 'dramatic story'
The guest who brought the collecton in a pocketbook was left beyond astonished.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison finds the first-ever Superman doll 'really cool' — but fails to buy it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison finds the first-ever Superman doll 'really cool' — but fails to buy it
The seller simply refused to budge and was happy to hold on to the doll for a longer time.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' player scares Steve Harvey by yelling out her answer that he didn't even understand
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' player scares Steve Harvey by yelling out her answer that he didn't even understand
This was rare on the show where Harvey is the one doing most of the talking and shutting people down.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy!' fans call out impossible clue that stopped player from dethroning reigning champion
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans call out impossible clue that stopped player from dethroning reigning champion
Fans complained that the unusual clue cost the player a chance to challenge for the win.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant makes all judges fight then convinces them to team up for $1.5 million deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant makes all judges fight then convinces them to team up for $1.5 million deal
The founders of xCraft struck a rare and expensive all investor deal on Shark Tank.
3 days ago
Ken Jennings finally breaks silence as rumors swirl over his 'Jeopardy' future: 'I really feel...'
JEOPARDY
Ken Jennings finally breaks silence as rumors swirl over his 'Jeopardy' future: 'I really feel...'
The dynamic host finally broke silence on exit rumours, cementing his intent to continue his job.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert stunned by a guest's old painting, says 'it's one of the best I've seen'
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert stunned by a guest's old painting, says 'it's one of the best I've seen'
The painting and a note from the renowned artist, Hovsep Pushman left the expert in awe.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a total of $122,000 after his rival makes the 'worst guess ever'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a total of $122,000 after his rival makes the 'worst guess ever'
Banking on a bad guess made by his opponent, Ryan Burkett guessed the correct answer and took home a massive win.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned by valuation of rare Superman sketch that his 'wife does not like'
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned by valuation of rare Superman sketch that his 'wife does not like'
The World War II era sketch was given to the guest's father by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the creators of Superman.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant pulls off a miracle and wins four big prizes at the last moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant pulls off a miracle and wins four big prizes at the last moment
The contestant, Madison, hit the jackpot with less than a second remaining in the 'Race Game.'
4 days ago
'Wheel Of Fortune' player says he had 'no shot' after failing to solve tough puzzle and fans agree
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel Of Fortune' player says he had 'no shot' after failing to solve tough puzzle and fans agree
Both the contestant and fans believed he stood no real chance of solving the Bonus Round puzzle.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' seller brings creepy Chucky doll from ‘Child’s Play’ — but still couldn't strike a deal
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' seller brings creepy Chucky doll from ‘Child’s Play’ — but still couldn't strike a deal
The spooky item was a great find for the pawn shop, but the asking price was too high for Corey Harrison to cut a deal.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert values chessboard at $600 but predicts it won't turn up in an auction
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert values chessboard at $600 but predicts it won't turn up in an auction
Despite saying that the item was worth a small fortune, the expert was confident about its future.
7 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys Miami Heat ring for $9,000 — but fans question the tough bargain
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys Miami Heat ring for $9,000 — but fans question the tough bargain
Harrison almost blew the deal for the gold & diamond encrusted ring over $3,000.
7 days ago