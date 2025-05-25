ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' guest brings Thor's Hammer and helmet — ends up getting an earth-shattering deal

Rick Harrison has reason to doubt Chum Lee but sometimes, he does really good work.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Chum Lee and guest on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing Chum Lee and guest on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Although Rick Harrison is known for razor-sharp instincts to spot valuable items on “Pawn Stars,” he can be terribly wrong at times. He has had to change his offers after expert appraisals, and once even lost out on buying valuable Pokémon cards. Chumlee may have been in the news for blunders on the show, but sometimes, he makes pretty good decisions that catch everyone by surprise. He did so when a guest came in looking to sell a Thor helmet and hammer, demanding $8,000 for them. But Chumlee bargained and bagged it for $2,000. Rick Harrison was concerned when he learned of this and immediately went to an expert to get them checked out.

via GIPHY

 

Chumlee seemed pretty confident about the deal he made and even called himself a “specialist in Asgard memorabilia.” Harrison knew that Marvel prop replicas go for a lot of money, but he wasn’t sure about these pieces. So, he went to see Steve Johnston, owner of Rogue Toys, and asked what they were worth. Johnston noted that the items were made by EFX, a company that has exclusive rights to the Marvel movie props and made high-end replicas of the same.

Screenshot showing Corey Harrison, Chum Lee, and the guest on
Screenshot showing Corey Harrison, Chum Lee, and the guest on "Pawn Stars." (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Johnston eased a lot of Rick’s worries regarding these items as he said that they could easily get $6,000 as a pair. “I guess Chum did well,” he said after learning of this. The expert also stated that EFX only made 250 of each of the hammer and the helmet, which made them rare and highly desirable for collectors. That was also the reference Chumlee used when he bought these items for a seemingly high price.

He did a great job bargaining as well, starting at $700 when the guest asked for more than 10 times that figure. He had knowledge about the company EFX and the fact that they had access to the actual props of Marvel movies. All in all, Chumlee made up for all of the mistakes he has made.

 

In a different episode of the show, Chumlee went to see an old arcade video game called "Silent Scope 2: Dark Silhouette." While it might have been a great experience playing it, he ended up paying $700. He seemed quite happy at the time, but that feeling wasn’t going to last for long. Chumlee had not called in anybody and trusted his judgment about something he didn’t have much of an idea about. Harrison wasn’t convinced by the deal and asked his son Corey what the game would be worth. “$700 on a good day,” he said. This meant that breaking even with the game would be a struggle for the pawn shop. They might have ended up losing money.

 

Chumlee had suggested that they put the game in the shop so that people could come in and play, hopefully making them some money in the process. This idea was based on an earlier sale in which Corey had overpaid for a pinball machine and kept it in the shop for customers to pay and play. However, that only made them $80.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' player screams the iconic words 'come on down' at audience after winning a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player screams the iconic words 'come on down' at audience after winning a car
She was very interactive with the studio audience and was calling out to them later.
6 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for small rock that's possibly older than Earth
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for small rock that's possibly older than Earth
It wasn't just any ordinary rock as it was claimed to be a lot older than our planet.
7 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $6,000 for his 'vampire defense kit' — Rick Harrison paid him $16,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $6,000 for his 'vampire defense kit' — Rick Harrison paid him $16,000
Harrison was not convinced and called an expert who came up with something he hadn't expected.
9 hours ago
'Price is Right' player explains what really happens after winning a brand new car on TV
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player explains what really happens after winning a brand new car on TV
She revealed details about what happens once someone does win a car on the show.
10 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants who threw healthy food in trash tempt Mark Cuban to invest in junk food
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants who threw healthy food in trash tempt Mark Cuban to invest in junk food
Cuban loved the business and its numbers but was clearly in two minds about offering a deal.
11 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Thor's Hammer and helmet — ends up getting an earth-shattering deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Thor's Hammer and helmet — ends up getting an earth-shattering deal
Rick Harrison has reason to doubt Chum Lee but sometimes, he does really good work.
12 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a massive appraisal for her heirloom, then says 'I used to play in this'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a massive appraisal for her heirloom, then says 'I used to play in this'
The guest was clearly not expecting such a high valuation for something she treated as a toy.
1 day ago
Birthday luck works wonders for 'Price is Right' contestant as she effortlessly wins $30,000
ECONOMY & WORK
Birthday luck works wonders for 'Price is Right' contestant as she effortlessly wins $30,000
She knew what to do long before the game reached its most definitive moment and won big.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $75,000 after failing to solve a near-impossible puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $75,000 after failing to solve a near-impossible puzzle
He had been a fan of the show for many years and had fulfilled his dream of being on it.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left wide-eyed after his $20 lamp gets a staggering valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left wide-eyed after his $20 lamp gets a staggering valuation
The guest had no idea about the lamps or their history and was fascinated by the story.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare evidence from JFK assassination but Rick Harrison backed out
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare evidence from JFK assassination but Rick Harrison backed out
Things like this rarely see the light of day, especially in a case that has been kept such a secret.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a WWII code breaker machine but Rick Harrison just couldn't afford it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a WWII code breaker machine but Rick Harrison just couldn't afford it
Rick Harrison made a desperate attempt to get the historic machine but things didn't go well.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a painting 'rescued from the trash' — and it got a massive appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a painting 'rescued from the trash' — and it got a massive appraisal
The artist might not have been as popular as some of his contemporaries, but his work is valuable.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare 18th century Buddha statue and Rick Harrison gave it his best offer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare 18th century Buddha statue and Rick Harrison gave it his best offer
This wasn't the first time that Harrison was proven wrong by an expert he himself call
3 days ago
Kevin O'Leary brings out his inner rockstar during 'Shark Tank' pitch — and still doesn't offer a deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Kevin O'Leary brings out his inner rockstar during 'Shark Tank' pitch — and still doesn't offer a deal
Few people would have guessed that Kevin O'Leary had such a fun side to him.
3 days ago
Jay Cutler once showed up on 'Shark Tank' and boldly turned down Kevin O’Leary’s big offer
ECONOMY & WORK
Jay Cutler once showed up on 'Shark Tank' and boldly turned down Kevin O’Leary’s big offer
The four-time Mr. Olympia winner left some of the sharks awestruck with his physique.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant apologizes to Daymond John after taking up Barbara Corcoran's massive offer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant apologizes to Daymond John after taking up Barbara Corcoran's massive offer
The entrepreneur was a charming woman who the sharks liked almost immediately.
3 days ago
Shopper who bought Walmart's ice cream sandwiches confirmed the 'conspiracy' that many suspected
WALMART
Shopper who bought Walmart's ice cream sandwiches confirmed the 'conspiracy' that many suspected
Ice creams and frozen desserts aren't the same thing, and brands have to advertise them accordingly.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant says she has 'literally never won anything' — then ends up winning a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant says she has 'literally never won anything' — then ends up winning a car
The contestant had no expectations at all coming into the show even on Christmas.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' makes a major format change and viewers are here for it: 'I will take Ryan on...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' makes a major format change and viewers are here for it: 'I will take Ryan on...'
Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest introduced the 'bragging rights' edition for die-hard viewers.
4 days ago