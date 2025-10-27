'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of plate she found in log cabin

In the end, the guest regretted using the beautiful Mettlach Cameo Platter for her parties.

Appraisals on "Antiques Roadshow" often exceed the expectations of the guests, but in most cases, the artifact they possess is a precious heirloom. However, on some occasions, the owners don't think much of the items if they were discovered in garage sales and other unexpected places. One guest was stunned to find out the true value of a decorative plate that she found in her grandfather's old log cabin. The owner of a piece from the popular Mettlach Cameo Platter collection had no idea that she had been using a collector's favorite for her house parties. Thus, when the show's expert, Stuart Whitehurst, told her that the piece was worth about $4,000, it made her day and left her regretful for not taking better care of it.

"This plate came from a cabin that my grandfather bought when I was a child. I know it's German, and I think it's Art Deco," she told Whitehurst. The expert then took over, saying that she was correct, as the plate was made by a German company called Villeroy & Boch. "This is a specific line of wares that they made called Mettlach, and they are commonly referred to as Mettlach Cameo Platter," he added.

Whitehurst then explained that the word Mettlach means 'mid-lakes' and the plate belongs to a line of wares that was made in the late 1800s. "Now, I noticed you you mentioned Art Deco, but it's actually Art Nouveau, and that is more a style that finds its way into the 1890s and because it's German we call it 'Jugendstil' which means young style or new style and that's is what is typified by all ofthis very natural design that you have here," he explained.

He then noted that the item used translucent colors, and it is called cameo ware, as it had an artist, Renee Charles' signature at the back. "And it says Mettlach VB, which is Villeroy & Boch, and then 'Geschützt', which means trademark, and this is the pattern number of the plaque itself, which is 25 42, meaning it's one of a pair. So, there's another one that looks very similar to this," Whitehurst explained. Before coming to the appraisal, he told the guest that this type of cameo was very popular with Mettlach collectors, making it valuable. "At auction, I would say the value on this is around $3,000 to $4,000," he added. The amount left the guest in shock, as she exclaimed, "That makes my day!"

"It's a nice log cabin find!" the expert remarked, which made the guest say, "I may keep it." When Whitehurst told her that it was never meant to be used, the guest confessed that she had used it for many parties.

