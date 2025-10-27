ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of plate she found in log cabin

In the end, the guest regretted using the beautiful Mettlach Cameo Platter for her parties.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the expert, the item, and the guest on the show (Image source: YouTube/ Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the expert, the item, and the guest on the show (Image source: YouTube/ Antiques Roadshow)

Appraisals on "Antiques Roadshow" often exceed the expectations of the guests, but in most cases, the artifact they possess is a precious heirloom. However, on some occasions, the owners don't think much of the items if they were discovered in garage sales and other unexpected places. One guest was stunned to find out the true value of a decorative plate that she found in her grandfather's old log cabin. The owner of a piece from the popular Mettlach Cameo Platter collection had no idea that she had been using a collector's favorite for her house parties. Thus, when the show's expert, Stuart Whitehurst, told her that the piece was worth about $4,000, it made her day and left her regretful for not taking better care of it.

Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow)

"This plate came from a cabin that my grandfather bought when I was a child. I know it's German, and I think it's Art Deco," she told Whitehurst. The expert then took over, saying that she was correct, as the plate was made by a German company called Villeroy & Boch. "This is a specific line of wares that they made called Mettlach, and they are commonly referred to as Mettlach Cameo Platter," he added.

Screenshot showing the expert examining the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the expert examining the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow)

Whitehurst then explained that the word Mettlach means 'mid-lakes' and the plate belongs to a line of wares that was made in the late 1800s. "Now, I noticed you you mentioned Art Deco, but it's actually Art Nouveau, and that is more a style that finds its way into the 1890s and because it's German we call it 'Jugendstil' which means young style or new style and that's is what is typified by all ofthis very natural design that you have here," he explained.

Screenshot showing the details of the plate (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the details of the plate (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow)

He then noted that the item used translucent colors, and it is called cameo ware, as it had an artist, Renee Charles' signature at the back. "And it says Mettlach VB, which is Villeroy & Boch, and then 'Geschützt', which means trademark, and this is the pattern number of the plaque itself, which is 25 42, meaning it's one of a pair. So, there's another one that looks very similar to this," Whitehurst explained. Before coming to the appraisal, he told the guest that this type of cameo was very popular with Mettlach collectors, making it valuable. "At auction, I would say the value on this is around $3,000 to $4,000," he added. The amount left the guest in shock, as she exclaimed, "That makes my day!"

"It's a nice log cabin find!" the expert remarked, which made the guest say, "I may keep it." When Whitehurst told her that it was never meant to be used, the guest confessed that she had used it for many parties.

More on Market Realist:

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my, good heavens' after hearing the value of his toy train set

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she got a 'nice return' on her money after her sculpture gets appraised

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I gotta lock it up' after hearing the value of his family heirloom

RELATED TOPICS ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant almost breaks the set while celebrating his massive $20,000 win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant almost breaks the set while celebrating his massive $20,000 win
The player, Gary got too excited and almost tore down the prize board off the roof.
3 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes fans 'nervous' but solves puzzle in last moment to win $50,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes fans 'nervous' but solves puzzle in last moment to win $50,000
The player, Megan Zandrowicz, walked away with a fantastic $65,000 from the show.
7 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of plate she found in log cabin
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of plate she found in log cabin
In the end, the guest regretted using the beautiful Mettlach Cameo Platter for her parties.
10 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wearing t-shirt with faces of Drew Carey and George Gray on it wins big
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wearing t-shirt with faces of Drew Carey and George Gray on it wins big
The contestant Mary, won a trip to Vancouver as a perfect birthday present.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans react as player misses out on 2nd million-dollar win in one season
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans react as player misses out on 2nd million-dollar win in one season
The player was in for another heartbreak after she failed to solve the puzzle.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins car with a lucky dice roll — announcer says 'that's how you play'
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins car with a lucky dice roll — announcer says 'that's how you play'
The player, Elisa Butcher's risky dice roll stunned everyone as she won a brand new Volkswagen car.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Wanya Morris' jacket to sell at the store — then the singer showed up
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Wanya Morris' jacket to sell at the store — then the singer showed up
The star of Boyz II Men got sentimental after looking at the item from their first album cover.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't stop laughing about wild answers related to bank robbers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't stop laughing about wild answers related to bank robbers
The answer on the survey board made Harvey put up a funny skit.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison has fanboy moment on seeing a Super Bowl ring — pays a fortune for it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison has fanboy moment on seeing a Super Bowl ring — pays a fortune for it
It wasn't an ordinary ring but the 2004 Patriots Super Bowl Ring, which Harrison refused to let go.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mishears contestant's answer and it got awkward real soon
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mishears contestant's answer and it got awkward real soon
Harvey was in disbelief after he misheard what Ming-Na Wen's teammate said.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing painful and wild answers about nurses
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing painful and wild answers about nurses
Harvey could feel the pain as he collected the answers from the contestants.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I gotta lock it up' after hearing the value of his family heirloom
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I gotta lock it up' after hearing the value of his family heirloom
The owner of Harry Karstens' First Ascent Denali Ice Axe was shocked to learn how valuable it was.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' model almost falls off a tug boat after a mishap — Drew Carey laughs it off
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' model almost falls off a tug boat after a mishap — Drew Carey laughs it off
As model Rachel Reynolds slammed on the brakes, fellow presenter Alexis Gaube nearly fell over.
5 days ago
Steve Harvey wanted to boycott 'Family Feud' after seeing who wasn't named among biggest pop stars
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey wanted to boycott 'Family Feud' after seeing who wasn't named among biggest pop stars
Harvey couldn't believe his eyes when an answer did not show up on the board.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant yells 'this cannot be happening' as she makes a comeback to win a car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant yells 'this cannot be happening' as she makes a comeback to win a car
The winner, Trish yelled "This cannot be happening!" as she sat in her new car.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' players name things Steve Harvey is grateful for — he thinks some of them are silly
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' players name things Steve Harvey is grateful for — he thinks some of them are silly
Harvey was shocked to see some of the answers show up on the board.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car — fans claim she was given tough puzzle on purpose
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car — fans claim she was given tough puzzle on purpose
The seemingly tough puzzle cost contestant, Kelly Amodio a brand new Mini Cooper.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves $45,000 puzzle in just seconds — leaves Ryan Seacrest stunned
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves $45,000 puzzle in just seconds — leaves Ryan Seacrest stunned
The contestant, Jodi Hope took home $75,000, using her puzzle solving skills.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after expert revealed the value of painting gifted by a friend
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after expert revealed the value of painting gifted by a friend
The guest had to promise on camera to share the profits with her friend who gifted the item.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey's 'ears stopped working' as he almost derailed the show
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey's 'ears stopped working' as he almost derailed the show
Harvey just couldn't seem to understand what Giuliana Rancic's mother was saying.
7 days ago