ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my, good heavens' after hearing the value of his toy train set

The toy train set from the Lionel company turned out to be a invaluable treasure.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the guest, the toy train set, and the expert on the show (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest, the toy train set, and the expert on the show (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

An elderly guest on "Antiques Roadshow" received a surprising appraisal for his old toy train set. The owner of the Lionel Blue Comet Train, who inherited it from his cousin, had little to no idea about how significant his train set was. Thus, the show's expert, Leila Dunbar, left him astonished by delivering a staggering appraisal of $10,000 for the toy. 

Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

In the episode, the guest shared how the item was passed down to him and how everyone in his family cherished it for years. "It belonged to my uncle, and my cousin got it. Then my cousin died, and his wife asked me if I'd like to have it," he shared with Dunbar. When asked if he was a locomotive fanatic, the guest shared that he wasn't until he got the set. He further shared that he didn't know much about Lionel Company either, apart from the fact that they had been in business for a long time. 

Dunbar then took over to fill in the blanks for the guest. "First of all, Lionel was the middle name of Joshua Lionel Cowan, earlier Cohen, but later Cowan. He came over to the States, and in the late 1800s, he developed the flash powder that photographers use. And it was so successful, the Navy contracted to use this flash powder for mine detonation. This is how he got his stake, and he could start the Lionel Train Company, which he thought of when he saw a small fan, and he tried to figure out how to use it," the expert shared.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the set (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert talking about the set (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

She further explained that the inventor began with small toy trains and was the one who created the standard gauge. "And what he endeavored to do with standard gauge was to make the most beautiful, luxurious trains for kids possible," Dunbar added. Coming to the set in front of her, she said that it was the Blue Comet, which is one of the inventor's greatest accomplishments. She told the guest that it was released in the early 1930s, and it was based on a real train of the same name that ran between 1929 and 1941.

Screenshot showing the details of the engine (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the details of the engine (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

"It was called the seashore's finest train. And it was competing with the Pennsylvania Railroad. It was painted blue because of the Jersey seashore," Dunbar shared. "The train was so beautiful that people would wait for it to come down the tracks so they could watch it go by," she added. She further examined that the train set had all the luxuries, including triple-cushion mohair seats, a bathroom, a smoking room, and an observation deck, which was unheard of for a Lionel train at the time. Coming to the appraisal, Dunbar asked the guest to take a guess. "Between $2,000 and $4,000, possibly," the owner responded.

Screenshot showing the guest talking to the expert (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest talking to the expert (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The expert then went on to blow his mind by revealing that the set cost about $70 in the 1930s, which was a lot of money at that time. "For auction, I would put this at an estimate $8,000 to $10,000," Dunbar revealed. This astonished the guest as he said, "Oh, my. Good heavens!"

In the end, Dunbar added that similar sets went for up to $11,500 in the past, and the Blue Comet could get that too. "That makes me want to treasure it even more," the guest said in the end. 

More on Market Realist:

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her toy soldiers

'Antiques Roadshow' guest was stunned after expert revealed the value of her 100-year-old necklace

'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost in tears after expert revealed the value of her Superman figure

RELATED TOPICS ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings shuts down fan who questioned a clue — says 'buy a dictionary'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings shuts down fan who questioned a clue — says 'buy a dictionary'
The witty host reminded everyone that he’s never afraid to deliver the perfect clap back.
1 hour ago
Walmart shopper calls out the store for asking her to pay to use self-checkout: 'I’m not paying...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper calls out the store for asking her to pay to use self-checkout: 'I’m not paying...'
TikToker Madilynn Cameron alleged she was asked her to get a membership to use the self checkout facility at Walmart.
2 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my, good heavens' after hearing the value of his toy train set
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my, good heavens' after hearing the value of his toy train set
The toy train set from the Lionel company turned out to be a invaluable treasure.
3 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across a mummified falcon and it's worth a huge fortune
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across a mummified falcon and it's worth a huge fortune
The pawn shop boss, Rick Harrison wasted no time to get the mummy authenticated.
4 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert holds guest's hand after she's shaken by the appraisal of royal jewelry
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert holds guest's hand after she's shaken by the appraisal of royal jewelry
The elderly guest was visibly shaken to learn the value of her prized family heirloom.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant explains what happened behind the scenes after he won $86,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant explains what happened behind the scenes after he won $86,000
In an Instagram post, Drew Goldfarb got candid about his big win, friends he made along the way, and things he learnt.
7 hours ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings curses after accidentally revealing an answer in wild TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings curses after accidentally revealing an answer in wild TV moment
Ken Jennings accidentally let a curse slip and spoiled a clue — and the goof-up made it to air unedited.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm amazed' after hearing the value of his 'disgusting' car boot find
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm amazed' after hearing the value of his 'disgusting' car boot find
The expert admitted that the item wasn't the most appealing thing to appraise.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after hearing the value of a sculpture dug up from his garden
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after hearing the value of a sculpture dug up from his garden
'Dad had a good day digging,' expert Christian Beadman told the guest after revealing the value of the sculpture.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my, oh my' after hearing the value of her dad's sculpture
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my, oh my' after hearing the value of her dad's sculpture
The guest brought in a rare Alexander Calder sculpture, but she wasn't prepared for the jaw-dropping appraisal.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to seal a $500,000 deal — even after he backed out
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to seal a $500,000 deal — even after he backed out
Cuban, who initially refused to make an offer, jumped back into the competition.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest covers her mouth in disbelief after mom's $200 painting gets appraised
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest covers her mouth in disbelief after mom's $200 painting gets appraised
'I've been begging her for this picture ever since I've seen it,' the guest said, recalling how she fell in love it.
2 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant lands on million-dollar wedge — then loses it all in the final moments
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant lands on million-dollar wedge — then loses it all in the final moments
With a $1 million prize on the line, Cindy Koenig fell short on a puzzle that many fans felt was quite solvable.
3 days ago
Mark Cuban grabs a $1 million 'Shark Tank' deal just when it seemed like Lori Greiner had it locked
SHARK TANK
Mark Cuban grabs a $1 million 'Shark Tank' deal just when it seemed like Lori Greiner had it locked
'You blow me away, you're so impressive,' Lori Greiner told the founders, but still lost to Mark Cuban in a bidding war.
3 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant loses $40,000 in confusing bonus round — fans blame 'nasty' puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant loses $40,000 in confusing bonus round — fans blame 'nasty' puzzle
Harris still walked away with a good amount of money and a vacation after the game.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' crowd lets out a huge gasp after expert revealed the value of a rare revolver
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' crowd lets out a huge gasp after expert revealed the value of a rare revolver
'I have to say that I haven't seen very many of these,' expert Bill Harriman said, before revealing its potential value.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $10,000 for coin linked to the Titanic — but the deal sank
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $10,000 for coin linked to the Titanic — but the deal sank
This coin survived the Titanic, but it was too expensive for Rick Harrison to bag.
4 days ago
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says ‘oh my word’ after expert revealed the value of her Tiffany necklace
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says ‘oh my word’ after expert revealed the value of her Tiffany necklace
The guest had preserved her great-grandmother's necklace for 35 years, unaware that it was a rare Louis Comfort Tiffany piece.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'impossible' puzzle that cost a player $50,000: 'Who says that?'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'impossible' puzzle that cost a player $50,000: 'Who says that?'
Even though contestant Vicki Rowe took the loss gracefully, fans weren't happy with the unsual Bonus Round puzzle.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison drives NASCAR legend's tribute car — still failed to close the deal
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison drives NASCAR legend's tribute car — still failed to close the deal
Even though Rick Harrison made a bold bid for the car that was verified, the guest decided to keep it.
4 days ago