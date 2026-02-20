ECONOMY & WORK
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest jokes about switching teams after hearing the real value of his $10 football

The guest who wasn't even a fan of Dolphins, owned one of the most important souvenirs of the team.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the expert, the item, and the guest on the show (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert, the item, and the guest on the show (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

While football fans are very loyal to the teams they support, sometimes the most important of memorabilia ends up in the wrong hands. This is what happened when a Patriots fan brought a prized Dolphins souvenir — signed by the team’s three greatest players — to 'Antiques Roadshow.' While the guest bagged it for just $10, the expert, Jasmani Francis, a die-hard Dolphins fan, left him in shock with a staggering estimate of $5,000. Screenshot showing the reaction of the guest to the appraisal (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Screenshot showing the reaction of the guest to the appraisal (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

In the episode, the guest brought the football to get it evaluated by an expert. "I brought a Miami Dolphins retired numbers football. I bought it at a second-hand shop," he told Francis. Upon being asked, he revealed that he paid just $10 for the item, and Francis was a bit shocked to hear that. The guest then added that the ball had the numbers and signatures of Bob Griese, Dan Marino, and Larry Csonka on it. "All three Hall-of-Famers. They've had a lot of great players. But to this day, the only three numbers that have been retired have been Griese, Marino, and Csonka," Francis noted. Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The expert further shared that it was Griese and Csonka who helped Miami to the first and only undefeated season in NFL history, in 1972. "The Dolphins entered the AFL, the American Football League, in 1966. Six years later, they won...won the year following. Of course, the Dolphins have had many Hall-of-Famers, including a coach. These three stand out," he noted. He added that Csonka was revered as one of the greatest running backs and was teammates with Griese, while Marino was regarded as a great passer. "It was painted to reflect the Dolphins' colors. It's a Dolphins souvenir," Francis said. Screenshot showing the details of the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Screenshot showing the details of the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The expert added there was no way of finding out how many such balls existed, but it was quite rare to see the three signatures together. He then asked the guest if he had an idea of its value. The guest said he wasn’t sure, but added that he had never seen the three signatures together before.

"You see, Griese and Csonka were teammates. Marino, not so much," the expert noted, before adding that such an item may have never come up at an auction, thus it could go for about $2,500 to $3,000. While the number caused the guest to gasp, Francis went on to add: "But when we look at how Dolphins material tends to play-- and, again, regions matter, so Miami might do a little better than, let's say, New England".

Francis then added that the guest could insure the item for considerably more, for about $5,000. "Whoa! Okay! Wow," the guest exclaimed, hearing the estimate before jokingly admitting that he might be turning into a Dolphins fan now. 

'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps for breath after finding out the value of her Rolex watch

'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an NFL player's old painting and gets a staggering valuation

'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her great grandpa's artwork

