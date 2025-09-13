ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' guest's parents called her flag print 'worthless' — then she found out its value

The guest was told that the Jasper Johns Flag Print wouldn't be valuable but it was worth thousands.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing the guest, the 1969 Jasper Johns Flag Print, and the expert on the show (Cover image source: Youtube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest, the 1969 Jasper Johns Flag Print, and the expert on the show (Cover image source: Youtube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

"Antiques Roadshow" has opened doors for people to find out the real value of old items they've been seeing at home, and has also sparked curiosity. It also made a guest ignore her parents' advice against taking an old flag print to the show. The owner of a 1969 Jasper Johns Flag Print was told by her parents that it isn't worth anything, but she chose to present it to the show's expert, David Weiss, anyway. In the end, Weiss estimated that the historically significant item was worth $10,000 to $15,000, which was unbelievable for the guest.

Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraiser (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraiser (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The guest told Weiss that she had to make a choice between the flag print and another item that she was about to bring to the show. "We had two paintings that I had inherited from my grandmothers, and this was actually going to stay in the car because it was big and clunky," she said. The guest then explained, "When I was growing up with it, I remember that we would look at the circle in the middle, and you'd blur your eyes for a minute, and then you'd look up, and it would have the flag in red, white, and blue. And it hung in our home. I grew up in Florida. My parents moved to New Mexico in '91. It went in the garage, and it's been there ever since. My husband and I recently bought our first home, and they gave this to us to hang in our home."

Screenshot showing the details of the flag print (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the details of the flag print (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

She further added that the print came from an artist called Jasper Johns, and that was all she knew about it. Weiss then explained that the item was a mechanical reproduction of a painting, and flags, along with targets, were a real source of inspiration for Jasper Johns. "He was a real seminal figure in 20th-century American art. And the flag theme, he said, he had thought of in a dream. He started doing the flags roughly in the mid-'50s. This print was done in 1969 as a real anti-war statement of what was going on in Vietnam," Weiss explained. He added that a famous dealer, Leo Castelli, commissioned Jasper Johns to make this print in commemoration of the Moratorium, a series of marches organized across the U.S. in 1969 to promote the anti-war sentiment of an outfit called the Committee Against the War in Vietnam. Only 300 prints of the flag were made, and there's also an edition that has typeset on the bottom that says "Moratorium," and "Flag (Moratorium)," which is the name of the flag. 

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

He further explained the use of colors and the bullet hole, which created an optical illusion. "Jasper Johns was really one of the great minimalists. He was a figure who foretold what was going to happen in pop art. And it's an interesting print. It's iconic and something that people remember from the late '60s," Weiss noted, before revealing, "Because it's signed and numbered, in today's market at auction, this print has a value of $10,000 to $15,000." Reacting to the appraisal the guest said, "What? And it's funny because my parents this morning were saying, 'Don't bring it, it's worth nothing, it's damaged.'"

In the end, Weiss told the guest that he was glad that she chose to bring the print in, to which the guest replied, "It was going to totally stay in the car. That's crazy!"

More on Market Realist:

'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'how much did you say again?' after his baseball calendar gets appraised

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my word' after hearing the value of her 130-year-old cookie jar

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs to 'make a phone call' after hearing the value of his artwork

RELATED TOPICS ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to bad choice of letters — but fans found it easy
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to bad choice of letters — but fans found it easy
The contestant, Brianne Peterson got extremely unlucky with her letter picks for the final puzzle.
36 minutes ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's parents called her flag print 'worthless' — then she found out its value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's parents called her flag print 'worthless' — then she found out its value
The guest was told that the Jasper Johns Flag Print wouldn't be valuable but it was worth thousands.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on an extra $75,000 after struggling with easy final puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on an extra $75,000 after struggling with easy final puzzle
It didn’t help that Alvin Rosales was playfully scolded by the host just before losing the Bonus Round.
19 hours ago
'Jeopardy' shares stunning photos of how the set has changed from 1984 to today
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' shares stunning photos of how the set has changed from 1984 to today
The photos featured some looks of the show's legendary former host, Alex Trebek, as well.
20 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant leaves Ryan Seacrest and fans in awe with last-second puzzle solve
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant leaves Ryan Seacrest and fans in awe with last-second puzzle solve
The player, Kate Stuntz, pulled off a miraculous win to take home over $68,000 and a trip to Iceland.
23 hours ago
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest nearly falls down after expert revealed the value of her 1915 painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest nearly falls down after expert revealed the value of her 1915 painting
The owner couldn’t believe the value of Jane Peterson’s "The Floats" gouache painting.
1 day ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers sympathize after player loses $40,000 on puzzle that felt ‘kinda tricky’
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers sympathize after player loses $40,000 on puzzle that felt ‘kinda tricky’
The player, Callie DeWeese, failed to choose the right letters in the Bonus Round, leading to her loss.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey disappointed by the answer that was a dig at his divorces
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey disappointed by the answer that was a dig at his divorces
The personal digs at the host have been relentless on the show by producers and players.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'never in a million years' could she have guessed the value of her item
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'never in a million years' could she have guessed the value of her item
The guest had no idea how valuable her grandfathers Dutch tinware coffee pot was.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant says 'I need a diaper' after getting too carried away while celebrating
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant says 'I need a diaper' after getting too carried away while celebrating
It wasn't one of Steve Harvey's jokes that cracked Bridget up so bad.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy!' has placed new restrictions on streaming — fans are unhappy about the new rule
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' has placed new restrictions on streaming — fans are unhappy about the new rule
Fans now won't be able to stream more than five most recent episodes of the new season.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant's product gets called out a 'cheater's app', then bags a $70,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant's product gets called out a 'cheater's app', then bags a $70,000 deal
Despite the questionable morality of CATE App, Neal Desai managed to partner with two Sharks.
3 days ago
Bought these fan-favorite chocolates at Costco? FDA issues warning over risk of allergic reactions
COSTCO
Bought these fan-favorite chocolates at Costco? FDA issues warning over risk of allergic reactions
A supplier of Costco's Dubai Styled chocolate issued a notice regarding misinformation of allergens.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers in disbelief as contestant loses out on $40,000 because of one word
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers in disbelief as contestant loses out on $40,000 because of one word
While some felt the puzzle was easy, many agreed that the player's letter picks let her down.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells and throws away his cards over answer related to NFL legend
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells and throws away his cards over answer related to NFL legend
Harvey couldn't believe that a contestant mentioned John Madden as a response to the question.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves puzzle in seconds despite bad choice of letters to win $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves puzzle in seconds despite bad choice of letters to win $40,000
The host was impressed with the contestant, John Boese's puzzle solving skills.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $8,500 for rare bank note — then the guest rejected his offer
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $8,500 for rare bank note — then the guest rejected his offer
Despite making a decent offer, Harrison could not make a deal for the rare Mormon Bank Dollar.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers frustrated as the same puzzle costs big money to two contestants
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers frustrated as the same puzzle costs big money to two contestants
The player, Lisa Santangelo, was dumbfounded by a puzzle that was allegedly reused by the show.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant starts shaking after solving tricky bonus puzzle to win $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant starts shaking after solving tricky bonus puzzle to win $40,000
The player, Brittany Brock was visibly shaken after the big $40,000 win in the Bonus Round.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' contestants make Steve Harvey lose it with their wild 'end of the world' plans
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestants make Steve Harvey lose it with their wild 'end of the world' plans
Steve Harvey was thoroughly entertained by the plans some of the contestants had for their final hour on Earth.
6 days ago