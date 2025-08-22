ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after hearing the real value of artwork she bought for $150

"Well, is a great story, and it's just a great piece to you know to hang on to," the guest said after learning the real value of the folk art.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Guest and Leigh Keno 'Antiques Roadshow' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Guest and Leigh Keno 'Antiques Roadshow' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Even items picked up for a small sum at a garage sale could turn out to be worth a fortune on "Antiques Roadshow." Often, guests are in disbelief or shock once the value of such items is revealed by an expert, and one of them was a woman who walked into the store with a cowboy-inspired piece of art. The guest revealed that her mother purchased the folk art from Dodge City, Kansas, for merely $150, and she was keen on decorating her Southern Colorado ranch with the eccentric work. "My mom, who was fantastic at finding just the right treasure, you know, when you were doing something in your life, found it for me," she told Keno. But what she discovers next from expert Leigh Keno about 'The Cowboy and the Lady' blew her mind.  

"And this was just the perfect piece for the cabin renovation because the cabin had actually been a bunkhouse for cowboys," she revealed. "Sometimes I would think maybe it was hanging upstairs, you know, where the, where the real fun might have been going on," she joked, oblivious to the history behind the piece. Keno then went on to narrate the strange connection between a classic film and the folk art. "Do you know why the lady is quite so dressed up and the cowboy is just a cowboy? And why is there this whole thing about the cowboy and the lady?" he began. Keno goes on to reveal that the folk art is actually inspired by the 1938 classic romantic comedy "The Cowboy and the Lady" starring Gary Cooper and Merle Oberon.

The popular art also spurred a hit 1981 song by John Denver. The appraiser continued by discussing the plot of the movie. He described the storyline about a bored socialite who poses as a maid and meets a straightforward, unassuming cowboy. The socialite masquerades as a maid when she finds out that the cowboy despises the idle affluent, and when they fall in love and are married, she needs to quickly explain this to her father. "It was such a huge film, it was, like, hugely popular," Keno added. He then went on to point out the flaws in the folk art, mostly the wear and tear that occurred over time. 

Folk Art 'The Cowboy and the Lady' 'Antiques Roadshow'(Image Source: YouTube| Antiques Roadshow)
Folk Art 'The Cowboy and the Lady' 'Antiques Roadshow'(Image Source: YouTube| Antiques Roadshow)

"This is all cut out on a table saw.  And here you can see the horizontal lines just right here. But it's entirely cut on a table saw, probably in someone's basement, all out of plywood. The jeans are great because some of the varnishes come off and they expose the earlier blue," the appraiser pointed out. They also shared a light-hearted moment when Keno tried to copy the cowboy leg curve for the guest. I tried to do this thing. I'm bone-legged anyway, so it wasn't that hard. I can really, I can do. It's just a great example; it's all real. It's authentic," he joked. 

Guest and Leigh Keno 'Antiques Roadshow' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Guest and Leigh Keno 'Antiques Roadshow' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Antiques Roadshow PBS)

And then came the moment of truth, which made the guest gasp in amazement. "It has a great look, and it has appeal as folk art and kind of kitsch. You could put an insurance value on this of about $1,800," the appraiser revealed. "Oh my goodness. That's crazy!" was all the guest could react after learning the real value. "Well, is a great story, and it's just a great piece to you know to hang on to," she concluded.

More on Market Realist:

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I am too old' after hearing the value of his 20-year-old painting

'Antiques Roadshow' expert starts trembling after guest brings a unique 400-year-old notebook

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's retirement' after hearing the value of her family heirloom

RELATED TOPICS ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Want to be on ‘The Price Is Right’? Here’s your chance now
PRICE IS RIGHT
Want to be on ‘The Price Is Right’? Here’s your chance now
Every aspiring contestant needs to be a citizen of the United States of America.
1 hour ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after hearing the real value of artwork she bought for $150
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after hearing the real value of artwork she bought for $150
"Well, is a great story, and it's just a great piece to you know to hang on to," the guest said after learning the real value of the folk art.
4 hours ago
Steve Harvey called out after fans were disgusted by controversial jokes on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey called out after fans were disgusted by controversial jokes on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
"Disgusting. Used to be a family-friendly show. Cancel Family Feud," a viewer criticized on X.
5 hours ago
Millionaire explains brilliant Costco 'cents' trick that could help you save more than you realize
COSTCO
Millionaire explains brilliant Costco 'cents' trick that could help you save more than you realize
He explained how the final two digits of a price tag give a subtle indication regarding the product's condition.
1 day ago
FDA warns Walmart shoppers not to eat shrimp over risk of radioactive contamination
WALMART
FDA warns Walmart shoppers not to eat shrimp over risk of radioactive contamination
With active investigations now underway, it has been discovered that the products have been processed by BMS Foods of Indonesia.
2 days ago
Fans are urging 'Jeopardy' to revive one classic tradition that ended several years back
JEOPARDY
Fans are urging 'Jeopardy' to revive one classic tradition that ended several years back
"Starting in the mid-2000s, Jeopardy has been traveling less, probably due to budget constraints," a fan pointed out on Reddit.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey Has Been Hosting 'Family Feud' a Lot Longer Than Most Fans Might Think
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey Has Been Hosting 'Family Feud' a Lot Longer Than Most Fans Might Think
"If my show gets canceled, I’ve got three more. I don’t have any free time, but I have 12 jobs," Harvey said.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guests adopted a new family member after getting $110,000 for their heirloom
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guests adopted a new family member after getting $110,000 for their heirloom
"It was just such a miracle that the sale of this beautiful piece could grow our family," the guest described.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' stars Vanna White gets candid about retirement and her typical day at work
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' stars Vanna White gets candid about retirement and her typical day at work
“I’m still doing what I did the first day I started. I’m on TV as myself. I'm not playing another person," she said.
4 days ago
Walmart shoppers can now avoid AI chatbots and get human assistance with a simple method
WALMART
Walmart shoppers can now avoid AI chatbots and get human assistance with a simple method
With this trick, customers can by-pass the pre-recorded prompts and instructions.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the most cringeworthy part of his job and we totally get why
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the most cringeworthy part of his job and we totally get why
The 51-year-old loves hosting the show, but there are some things he really doesn't like.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on additional $40,000 prize because of a single word
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on additional $40,000 prize because of a single word
The audience let out a loud groan as the correct answer was revealed later on.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant takes off his shirt to flaunt his tan — signs $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant takes off his shirt to flaunt his tan — signs $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
The sharks had a great experience during the pitch as the entrepreneurs had them entertained.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' player keeps screaming even while Drew Carey was talking after her thrilling win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player keeps screaming even while Drew Carey was talking after her thrilling win
The contestant did not take Drew Carey's advice but was able to get the job done.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to smash an item with a hammer to make sure it's real
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to smash an item with a hammer to make sure it's real
Getting the item smashed was the only way they could authenticate it as per the expert.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee once paid $600 to an elderly guest for a vintage Mickey Mouse toy
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee once paid $600 to an elderly guest for a vintage Mickey Mouse toy
The toy was in perfect condition and the guest had even brought an intact box.
6 days ago
Ken Jennings reveals whether 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' was harder to win or 'Jeopardy'
JEOPARDY
Ken Jennings reveals whether 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' was harder to win or 'Jeopardy'
Jennings recently won a million dollars on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire with Matt Damon.
6 days ago
Walmart shoppers in disbelief after seeing meat kept inside wire cages in bizarre anti-theft move
WALMART
Walmart shoppers in disbelief after seeing meat kept inside wire cages in bizarre anti-theft move
The chain did it as an anti-theft measure but shoppers were not happy about it.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls down after hearing contestant's wild 'dead body' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls down after hearing contestant's wild 'dead body' answer
The host wasn't prepared for the answer and lost his composure.
7 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants were convinced Mark Cuban was out — then he offered a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants were convinced Mark Cuban was out — then he offered a life-changing deal
The entrepreneurs might have had to give up a third of their company if Cuban did not save them.
7 days ago