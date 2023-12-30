Name Spencer Tracy Net Worth $50 Million Gender Male Date of Birth Apr 5, 1900 Date of Death June 10, 1967 Age 67 Nationality American Profession Actor

Also Read: Comedian Matt Walsh has Gained Popularity for His Role in HBO Series 'Veep'; Here's His Net Worth

Famous for classics such as "It's a Mad Mad World" and "Old Man and the Sea", American actor, Spencer Tracy had a net worth of $6 million when he passed away in 1967, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Considering inflation, that amount is equivalent to around $50 million today. Tracy was one of the most popular faces on the silver screen during Hollywood's Golden Age, and he received nine nominations for Best Actor Academy Awards, winning two in a row for "Captains Courageous" and "Boys Town." Tracy is also famous for working closely with actress Katharine Hepburn as they appeared together in nine films over 25 years.

actor Spencer Tracy (1900 - 1967), circa 1965 | Photo by Silver Screen Collection | Hulton Archive | Getty Images

After starting his Broadway journey with a silent role in "R.U.R.," Tracy secured a somewhat larger but still modest role in the comedy, "A Royal Fandango." Following this, he joined a struggling theater group in New Jersey and later moved to a company in Winnipeg, which unfortunately closed down. Tracy eventually found success in 1926 with his third Broadway production, George M. Cohan's "Yellow," and then went on to earn most of his fortune as an actor.

Also Read: What's Infinite Banking? All About the TikTok Trend to Turn Insurance Policies Into Cash Reservoirs

In 1930, Spencer Tracy made his film debut in John Ford's "Up the River." Despite subsequent roles in films like "Quick Millions," "Disorderly Conduct," and "Me and My Gal," Tracy remained relatively unknown due to the limited popularity of those films. Recognition came with his part in the prison drama "20,000 Years in Sing Sing" but widespread success continued to elude him. The turning point came in 1933 with his acclaimed performance in "The Power and the Glory." However, Tracy's struggles with heavy drinking took a toll, leading to the end of his contract with Fox in 1935. He then joined MGM, and after "The Murder Man," Tracy found success with films like "Whipsaw," "Riffraff," and Fritz Lang's "Fury." His role in the disaster film "San Francisco" earned him the first of nine Academy Award nominations for Best Actor.

In 1937, Tracy achieved his biggest success with the adventure film "Captains Courageous," based on Rudyard Kipling's novel. His portrayal of a Portuguese fisherman earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor. Following this triumph, Tracy starred in "Big City," "Mannequin," and "Test Pilot." His second consecutive Academy Award came for his role as Catholic priest Edward J. Flanagan in the 1938 biographical drama "Boys Town." After a brief hiatus from the big screen, Tracy returned to Fox to star in the 1939 adventure film "Stanley and Livingstone."

Also Read: From the Nickname 'Rocket' to Allegations of Using Steroids: Roger Clemens' Life and Net Worth

In the 1940s, Spencer Tracy solidified his Hollywood stardom. Early in the decade, he was featured in films like "I Take This Woman," "Northwest Passage," "Edison, the Man," and "Boom Town." Tracy reprised his award-winning role as Father Flanagan in "Men of Boys Town" and explored the horror genre in "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde." In 1942, he began a successful partnership with Katharine Hepburn, starring in "Woman of the Year." Tracy also had notable roles in "A Guy Named Joe," "The Seventh Cross," "Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo," and "Malaya." In 1950, he earned his fourth Academy Award nomination for "Father of the Bride."

In 1955, Tracy delivered an acclaimed performance in "Bad Day at Black Rock," winning Best Actor at Cannes and earning his fifth Academy Award nomination. Tracy then left MGM, starring in "The Mountain," "Desk Set," "The Last Hurrah," and "The Old Man and the Sea," receiving another Academy Award nomination for the latter film.

American actor Spencer Tracy (1900 - 1967) during the filming of "Bad Day at Black Rock" | Photo by Hulton Archive | Getty Images

In the 1960s, Tracy began his final career phase with Stanley Kramer's 1960 film "Inherit the Wind," earning his eighth Academy Award nomination for his role as lawyer Henry Drummond. He followed this with "The Devil at 4 O'Clock." Tracy's last three films, all directed by Kramer, were "Judgment at Nuremberg," "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World," and "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner." The latter, his ninth and final collaboration with Katharine Hepburn, became his highest-grossing film, released posthumously six months after Tracy's passing. Hepburn won the Best Actress Oscar, and Tracy received a posthumous nomination.

In 1923, Spencer Tracy married his first wife, actress Louise Treadwell. They had a son named John, who was deaf, causing Tracy to believe that it was a punishment for his sins. Tracy and Treadwell later had a daughter named Susie. In 1933, Tracy publicly had an affair with actress Loretta Young, leading to a separation from his wife. Despite reconciling, Tracy continued to have extramarital relationships, including with co-stars Joan Crawford, Ingrid Bergman, and Myrna Loy. His most significant and enduring relationship was with Katharine Hepburn, which lasted until his death.

Actors Spencer Tracy as Sam Craig and Katharine Hepburn as Tess Harding in the romantic comedy film "Woman of the Year" | Photo by Silver Screen Collection | Getty Images

In his 60s, Tracy's health declined significantly due to alcoholism, chain-smoking, pill usage, and obesity. In 1963, he was hospitalized for pulmonary edema and severe high blood pressure. A few years later, he was diagnosed with hypertensive heart disease. In the following two years, Tracy mostly stayed home in Beverly Hills with Katharine Hepburn. He spent his time painting, reading, and listening to music. In June 1967, approximately 17 days after finishing his last film, Tracy died from a heart attack at the age of 67.

How many Academy Awards did Spencer Tracy receive?

Tracy won two consecutive Academy Awards.

What is Spencer Tracy famous for?

In 1999, the American Film Institute ranked Tracy 9th among the Greatest Male Stars of All Time. He was nominated for nine Academy Awards for Best Actor in all, winning two.

What was Spencer Tracy's illness?

Tracy had pulmonary edema, diabetes, and high blood pressure, and he died of a heart attack in 1967.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Tech Visionary Ayman Hariri's Net Worth?

What Is 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Director Gore Verbinski's Net Worth?