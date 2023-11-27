Name John Gotti Net worth $30 million Annual income Over $5 million Sources of income Organized crime Date of Birth October 27, 1940 Date of Death June 10, 2002 Age (at the time of death) 61 Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Mobster, Crime Boss, Mafioso

Famous American mobster and crime boss John Gotti had an estimated net worth of $30 million at the peak of his crime empire, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Gotti was the leader of the Gambino crime family. The media gave Gotti nicknames such as “Teflon Don” because criminal charges against him never stuck and the "Dapper Don" for his expensive clothing. Gotti evaded federal charges for his offenses but was eventually convicted in 1992.

Mafia Boss John Gotti arriving at a courthouse for his hearing | Getty Images | Photo by Yvonne Hemsey

Recently, Netflix released the docuseries “Get Gotti” which follows the FBI's battle to bring down the infamous mob boss. As per its description, the story is “told from both sides of the law”.

Career with the mob

Gotti ran errands for the Gambino Family in his teenage and carried out truck hijackings. He soon befriended future Bonanno family boss Joseph Massino and met Aniello "Neil" Dellacroce. Gotti was arrested in 1968 for stealing trucks but made bail. He was jailed again along with his friend Ruggiero for three years in the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary. The two were released in 1972 and they resumed working for the Gambino family, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

When his boss Carlo Gambino's nephew was murdered, Gotti along with others carried out a hit on the primary suspect, James McBratney, in public. Gotti was identified and charged with murder but with the help of infamous attorney Roy Cohn, he arranged a plea bargain getting a short four-year sentence. Gotti was released in 1977 and was made capo (captain) of the Bergin crew. In 1978, he participated in the Lufthansa Heist, the largest unrecovered cash robbery in history.

A mug shot of American gangster John Gotti following his arrest in Queens, New York City, circa 1980 | Getty Images | Photo by Kypros

In 1984, when Paul Castellano, who succeeded Carlo Gambino as head of the Gambino crime family, was indicted in a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) case, he made Gotti and two others the acting boss. Gotti then conspired with other mobs to kill Castellano. The hit occurred in 1986 and Gotti became the new boss of the Gambino crime family.

John Gotti, after "Big Paul" Castellano's murder at Brooklyn Federal Court where he went on trial for racketeering. | Getty Images

Earnings from criminal operations

John Gotti’s Gambino crime family made hundreds of millions of dollars per year from several criminal operations, including loan sharking, construction, gambling, hijacking, and extortion. The book "Underboss" states that the Gambino crime family had an annual turnover of about $500 million. The book also mentions that Sammy ‘the Bull’ Gravano claimed he and Gotti both earned $10-15 million personally in the many years of their operation.

John Gotti enters the Brooklyn Federal courthouse with Sammy "The Bull" Gravano | Getty Images | Photo by Yvonne Hemsey

John Gotti owned a lavish mansion in Old Westbury which was also featured on the reality TV show, "Growing Up Gotti." The 7,000-square-foot mansion featured five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pond, and a horse barn. The Birch Court home was owned by the mob boss and then daughter Victoria Gotti. The reality show about Victoria Gotti’s life with her three sons was filmed between 2004 and 2005. The property was abandoned after a 2016 raid by federal agents.

As per Page Six, the property was sold in an auction by the JP Morgan Chase National Bank in the 2022 auction and $2.65 million was the highest offer. Earlier in 2021, a YouTuber trespassed into abandoned homes and explored the items left behind, cars, and flyers for Gotti's book signing.

Gotti married Victoria DiGiorgio in 1958, and the couple had five children together, some of whom went on to star in various reality television shows like "Mob Wives," "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," and "Growing Up Gotti."

John Gotti Agnello, Frankie Gotti Agnello, Victoria Gotti, Carmine Gotti Agnello | Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Lovekin

In the mid-80s, Gotti was still facing RICO charges but his trial was delayed. The Gambino family then secured an acquittal or hung jury by paying a juror $60,000 and a year later, Gotti was acquitted of all charges. Gotti’s downfall was caused by the FBI bugging the Ravenite Social Club where his associates met once a week.

After escaping conviction in a 1989 assault case, Gotti was arrested in 1990 and charged with racketeering, tax evasion, bribery, five murders, and loansharking. The FBI's tapes led to the family’s underboss Gravano, turning against Gotti and testifying in court. Gotti was finally found guilty on all charges, and he surrendered himself in 1992 and was incarcerated at the US Penitentiary, Marion.

Gotti died of throat cancer in 2002 at the United States Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, Missouri.

An admirer of John Gotti holds a sign as Gotti's funeral procession passes by | Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

How old was John Gotti when he died?

John Gotti was 61 years old when he died.

What did John Gotti die of?

John Gotti died of throat cancer on June 10, 2002, in a prison hospital.

How many kills did John Gotti have?

John Gotti was charged with racketeering and five murders.

Who took over after John Gotti died?

Peter Gotti took over control of the family after his brother John Gotti.

What was John Gotti’s net worth?

John Gotti had an estimated net worth of $30 million at the peak of his crime empire.

