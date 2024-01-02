Name Dean Martin Net Worth $30 Million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, Comedy, Music DOB June 7, 1917 Age 78 years (at the time of death) Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, comedian, singer

Dean Martin during the taping of The Dean Martin Variety Show circa 1967 | Getty Images | Photo by Martin Mills

Singer, actor, and comedian Dean Martin had an estimated net worth of $30 million at the time of his death in 1995, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Martin had a decorated career in entertainment with a Grammy Award, Golden Globe award, and several other accolades under his belt. He was best known for his comedic variety show “The Dean Martin Show" and for being a member of the group “The Rat Pack” along with famous personalities like Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Humphrey Bogart.

Early Career

Born, Dino Paul Crocetti, Martin worked odd jobs at a steel mill, and a speakeasy, and worked as a bootlegger, a blackjack dealer, and a welterweight boxer after leaving school. He then moved to New York City and shared an apartment with Sonny King who was trying to make it into the show business. Martin then quit boxing after he got a job as a roulette stickman at an illegal casino.

Career in Music

American actor and singer Dean Martin playing the guitar, circa 1960 | Getty Images | Photo by Silver Screen Collection

Martin started his musical career by singing with local bands under the name “Dino Martini”. He got his break when he joined the Ernie McKay Orchestra, and by 1940, he started singing for the Sammy Watkins Orchestra. It was Watkins who encouraged him to adopt the name Dean Martin. In 1943, Martin left the group and began performing in New York.

Some of Dean Martin's famous songs include "That's Amore," "Volare," "Ain't That a Kick in the Head," and "Everybody Loves Somebody."

Much later in his life, Martin formed the group “The Rat Pack” along with Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop. They frequently appeared in films and performed shows in Las Vegas. While Lawford was dropped for Humphrey Bogart in 1964, the group grew apart in the 1970s. However, in 1987 Sinatra, Davis, and Martin reunited for a 29-appearance comedy tour.

Jan Murray (L) sits alongside Rat Pack members Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Frank Sinatra | Getty Images

Career in Entertainment

Martin met comedian Jerry Lewis in 1945 and the duo debuted on stage a year later in Atlantic City. They eventually started performing lighthearted comedy and their success in Atlantic City led to jobs elsewhere including a run at New York's Copacabana Club.

Further in 1949, they appeared in the comedy musical film "My Friend Irma." With this, they were discovered by NBC executives who approached the pair for a comedy radio show.

The NBC Radio Network offered them a five-year contract and a $150,000 salary and spent around $400,000 in preproduction, which is equivalent to $4.4 million in today’s dollars as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The two made their television debut in 1950 with the show "The Colgate Comedy Hour," and went on to appear in 16 films together. However, due to creative differences and diverging goals, they parted ways in 1956.

Career in films

Martin made his solo film debut in 1957 with the film, "Ten Thousand Bedrooms," which turned out to be a commercial flop. He then went on to appear in the war drama "The Young Lions," and in 1958, he starred alongside Frank Sinatra in the drama film "Some Came Running," which bagged several Academy Awards. Martin further appeared in several films including "Artists and Models," "Robing and the 7 Hoods," "Ada," and "Oceans 11."

In 1965, he got his variety television show, “The Dean Martin Show" which ran from 1965 to 1974. His work on the show earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Endorsements

Martin and Lewis received lucrative sponsorships from brands like Chesterfield cigarettes and Anacin pharmaceutical company.

Real Estate Assets

Martin bought a $120,000 home in Beverly Hills in the 1970s. He eventually expanded the property to 12,000 square feet. The home was sold in 1995, three years after he died for $1.35 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. It sold again in 2003 for $2 million. Martin also owned a mid-century modern home in Palm Springs which was sold for $205,000 in 1996.

Martin first married Elizabeth Anne McDonald in 1941. They had four children together, before getting divorced in 1949. Martin then married Dorothy Jean Biegger in 1949, and they had three children together. Martin and Biegger divorced in 1973. Martin’s third and final marriage was with Catherine Hawn, which lasted three years.

Dean Martin with his wife Jeanne and children Gail, Craig, Claudia, Deana, Gina, Ricci and Dean Paul | Getty Images | Photo by Martin Mills

Death

Throughout his life, Martin had been a heavy smoker. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 1993 and was given the option to undergo surgery to prolong his life. However, he refused and in early 1995 he stopped appearing in public. He died due to respiratory failure on Christmas Day in 1995.

2009 Grammy: Lifetime Achievement Award

1954 Golden Apple: Most Cooperative Actor

1967 Golden Globe: Best TV Star – Male For “The Dean Martin Show”

1954 Golden Laurel: Top Male Comedy Performance For “The Caddy”

1952 Golden Laurel: Top Male Comedy Performance For “That's My Boy”

1960 Star on the Walk of Fame: Motion Picture

1960 Star on the Walk of Fame: Television

1960 Star on the Walk of Fame: Recording

1967 ACM Award: Man of the Year

What is Dean Martin's real name?

Dean Martin's real name is Dino Paul Crocetti.

How old was Dean Martin at the time of his death?

Born on June 7, 1917, Dean Martin was 78 years old at the time of his death.

When did Dean Martin die?

Dean Martin passed away on December 25, 1995.

What was Dean Martin famous for?

Dean Martin was famous for his versatile career as a singer, actor, and comedian. He was a prominent member of the "Rat Pack" and known for his “The Dean Martin Show”.

How many children did Dean Martin have?

Dean Martin had eight children.

What are some of Dean Martin's famous songs?

Some of Dean Martin's famous songs include "That's Amore," "Volare," "Ain't That a Kick in the Head," and "Everybody Loves Somebody."

Did Dean Martin have a TV show?

Yes, Dean Martin had a popular television variety show titled "The Dean Martin Show”.

Who were the members of the Rat Pack with Dean Martin?

The Rat Pack was led by Frank Sinatra, and it included Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop.

What was Dean Martin’s net worth at the time of his death?

Dean Martin had an estimated net worth of $30 million at the time of his death in 1995.

