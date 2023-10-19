Burt Young, Oscar-Nominated 'Rocky' Actor, Dies Aged 83; What Was His Net Worth?

Name Burt Young Net worth $2 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, books, art DOB April 30, 1940 - October 8, 2023 Age 83 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Artist, Writer, Painter

Actor Burt Young, best known for playing Paulie Pennino in the Rocky films, died earlier this month at the age of 83. Young was nominated for Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category in 1977 for his role as the friend and future brother-in-law of boxer Rocky, played by Sylvester Stallone.

Young died on October 8 in Los Angeles, his daughter, Anne Morea Steingieser, told the New York Times Wednesday. No cause was given. Stallone paid tribute to Young on social media, calling him an "incredible man and artist".

Burt Young and Sylvester Stallone attend the "Rocky" Broadway opening night | Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

Burt Young had an estimated net worth of $2 million at the time of his death, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Young career in entertainment dates back to the 1970s and he has worked predominantly as a typecast as several different working-class Italian-American characters, in films. His television roles have also had a similar background.

Young served in the United States Marine Corps from 1957 to 1959 before venturing into the world of acting and arts. Upon his return from the Marine Corps, Young studied at the Actors Studio under Lee Strasberg. Young made his acting debut in 1970 when he was cast in the role of “Gimpy” in the film “Carnival of Blood”. However, his big break in Hollywood came in 1976, when he was cast in the role of “Paulie” in the film “Rocky”.

Starring as the brother-in-law and best friend of Sylvester Stallone who played the boxer Rocky, Young received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 1977. Young went on to play the role in all of the six original Rocky films but did not make an appearance in the spin-off film, “Creed”, created in 2015.

Actress Talia Shire and actor Burt Young on set of the United Artist movie "Rocky II" in 1979 | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Ochs Archives

Apart from the “Rocky” films, Young appeared in an array of films like “Back to School”, “Convoy”, “Amityville II: The Possession,” and more. Further, Young was featured in several hit television series such as “The Sopranos”, “Law & Order”, “M*A*S*H” and “The Rockford Files.”His last project was reported to be a short film called "Tom In America" (2014).

Outside of films and television, Young was also known to be a prolific writer, which brought him international exposure and success. During his career, he designed book covers for renowned writers such as Gabriele Tinti and wrote several screenplays and novels. Further, his two best-known stage plays are "SOS" and "A Letter to Alicia”. Young had also participated in running events, most notably the 1984 New York City Marathon.

In the later stages of his life, Young turned into a painter. He had an art studio in Port Washington, which housed his large color-drenched canvases depicting Scenes of Manhattan, boxers sparring in the ring, and other assorted subjects.

Burt Young married Gloria DeLouise in 1961. The two welcomed their daughter Anna in the late 60s and his wife wife passed away in 1974.

2014 Hoboken International Film Festival: Lifetime Achievement Award

2015 Atlantic City Cinefest: Festival Prize Best Actor, Short Drama For “Tom in America”

How old was Burt Young at the time of his death?

Burt Young died at the age of 83.

Did Burt Young play Paulie in Creed?

Burt Young did not reprise his role in Creed and the character was described as dead.

How did Burt Young die?

While Burt Young’s death was confirmed by his daughter, no cause was reported.

What was Burt Young’s net worth at the time of his death?

Burt Young had an estimated net worth of $2 million.

