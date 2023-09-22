Name Luke Perry Net Worth $10 million (at the time of his death) Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting DOB 11 October 1966 Age 52 (at the time of his death) Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

American actor Luke Perry had an estimated net worth of $10 million at the time of his death in 2019, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Perry was best known for his role as Dylan McKay on the long-running 90’s show "Beverly Hills, 90210". The Fox series was immensely popular as it ran for 10 years from 1990 to 2000, and Perry appeared in 199 of the show's 293 episodes.

Luke Perry poses for a portrait circa 1991. Getty Images | Photo by Aaron Rapoport

Recently, Perry was remembered on the emotional cast reunion of the show “Beverly Hills, 90210." He was mentioned by castmates who got emotional talking about the star.

With his famous appearance in “Beverly Hills, 90210” Perry became a teenage heartthrob in the 1990s. As per Wealthy Genius, it is estimated that Perry earned about $4.3 million for his work on the 90s teen soap opera.

Actors Luke Perry, Shannen Doherty, and Jason Priestley on the set of "Beverly Hills, 90210" | Getty Images | Photo by Mark Sennet

After the show, Perry went on to appear in nearly 100 film and television projects in his career. He made his Broadway debut in 2001 in the role of Brad Majors in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," and then, he played the role of Harry in a London production of "When Harry Met Sally" in 2004. Later in 2017, he appeared as “Fred Andrews” on The CW series "Riverdale," which was one of his final roles on the small screen. His final film was Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," which released a few months after his untimely death.

Perry bought a $967,500 home spread over 4,062 square feet in the Hancock Park area of Los Angeles. He later listed the home for sale for $2.899 million in 2015. The property with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms ultimately sold for $2.947 million a few months after listing. At the time of his death, Perry’s primary residence was a San Fernando Valley home worth $2 million, which was later transferred to his children.

Perry married Rachel Sharp aka Minnie in 1993, and they welcomed their son Jack on June 16, 1997, and daughter Sophie on June 7, 2000. Jack has found fame on his own as a professional wrestler with All Elite Wrestling and he goes by his ring name Jungle Boy. Perry and Sharp divorced in 2003. In 2015, Perry revealed that he had pre-cancerous growths removed after undergoing a colonoscopy. After the experience, he created a will that named Jack and Sophie as his sole beneficiaries.

Luke Perry with son Jack and daughter Sophie | Getty Images | Photo by Lee Celano

However, at the time of his death, Perry was engaged to Wendy Madison Bauer (a marriage and family therapist from Los Angeles) and the couple had plans to get married later in the year that he died.

In February 2019, Perry had a massive ischemic stroke at his Los Angeles home which was followed by a second stroke which put him on life support. After it was found that he could never gain consciousness, his family made the difficult decision to remove him from life support. He passed away on March 4, 2019 at the age of 52.

1994 Bravo Otto Germany: Best Male TV Star

1993 Bravo Otto Germany: Best Male TV Star

1993 Special Award: Favorite Young Ensemble Cast in a Television Series For “Beverly Hills, 90210”

1992 Winner Young Artist Award: Outstanding Young Ensemble Cast in a Television Series for “Beverly Hills, 90210”

How old was Luke Perry?

Luke Perry was 52 years old at the time of his death.

What caused Luke Perry's stroke?

Luke Perry's deadly stroke was caused by an “ischemic cerebrovascular accident," which occurs when a blood clot blocks a blood vessel and prevents blood and oxygen from reaching parts of the brain, as per utswmed.org.

How old was Luke Perry in Season 1 of “Beverly Hills, 90210?”

Born in 1966, Perry was 24 years old when he appeared in season 1 of “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

What was Luke Perry's net worth at the time of his death?

Luke Perry had an estimated net worth of $10 million at the time of his death.

