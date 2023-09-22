What Is 'High School Musical' Star Zac Efron’s Net Worth?

Name Zac Efron Net worth $25 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources income Acting DOB October 18, 1987 Age 35 Gender Male Nationality United States America Profession Actor

Actor and singer Zac Efron has an estimated net worth of $25 million as of September 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Efron began his career as a child actor with a famous role in Disney’s “High School Musical” and “High School Musical 2." Efron went on to star in several box office hits like “The Greatest Showman" and “Doctor Seuss' The Lorax” and in several television roles.

Zac Efron at the Australian premiere of The Greatest Showman | Getty Images | Photo by Don Arnold

Recently, Efron got the green light from the striking union SAG-AFTRA to promote his upcoming release “Iron Claw.” The film is based on the story of the ill-fated American pro-wrestling family, the Von Erichs. The team has reached an interim agreement to promote the movie before its release in December, per Variety.

Efron has appeared in a range of movies including “Doctor Seuss', The Lorax,” “High School Musical 3,” “Neighbors," “Hairspray,” “Baywatch” and “The Greatest Showman”, which grossed $439 million worldwide.

Efron was featured on the 2008 Forbes Celebrity 100 list at the 92nd spot as he made $5.8 million from June 2007 to June 2008. For his film "17 Again," Efron pocketed a handsome salary of $1 million and for his most famous role of Troy Bolton in “High School Musical 3: Senior Year”, he made about $3 million.

Apart from acting, Efron also runs a YouTube channel which he launched in 2019. His videos often feature his brother Dylan and the content focuses on either outdoor survival or fitness and diet. His channel currently has about 1.38 million subscribers.

Efron also launched a film production company alongside his brother. The company called Ninjas Runnin' Wild operates under the banner of Warner Bros. and it has played a part in films such as “Dirty Grandpa” and “That Awkard Moment.”

Efron bought a $3.995 million home in LA's Los Feliz neighborhood in 2013. The gorgeous 56,444-square-foot home was featured in his 73 Questions interview with Vogue. He reportedly sold this home in 2021 for $5.3 million.

Efron then moved to Australia in 2021 after purchasing a $22 million mansion in Byron Bay. The 1406 sqm mansion follows an open-floor concept and has ample living space with sliding glass doors. It offers stunning views of the beach and ocean with ample security and privacy, per The Richest.

Efron's first public relationship was with his "High School Musical" co-star Vanessa Hudgens. They were together for five years from 2005 to 2010. After that, Efron reportedly dated Lilly Collins in 2012 and struck a brief romance with Michelle Rodriguez as well. He also dated model Sami Miro in 2014, but their relationship ended two years later.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens at the 2010 Tony Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

Efron then dated Australian model Vanessa Valladares from 2020 to 2021 and he reportedly celebrated his 33rd birthday with her, according to Style Caster.

2021 Daytime Emmy: Outstanding Daytime Program Host for “Down to Earth with Zac Efron”

2019 Mammoth Film Festival: Best Actor for “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”

2019 Newport Beach Film Festival: Outstanding Achievement in Filmmaking For “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”

2013 People's Choice Award: Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor

2011 People's Choice Award: Favorite Movie Star Under 25

2018 Teen Choice Award: Choice Movie Actor: Drama for “The Greatest Showman”

2015 MTV Movie Award: Best Duo for “Neighbors”

2016 CinemaCon Award: Comedy Star of the Year

2007 Young Hollywood Award: One to Watch For “Hairspray”

2008 Bravo Otto Germany: TV-Star

2007 Bravo Otto Germany: Best Male TV Star (TV-Star m)

2008 Critics Choice Award: Best Acting Ensemble for “Hairspray”

2007 Hollywood Film Award: Ensemble of the Year for “Hairspray”

How old is Zac Efron?

Zac Efron is 35 years old.

Did Zac Efron get married?

No, Zac Effron has never been married.

Does Zac Efron have kids?

No, Zac Efron does not have any children.

Who has Zac Efron dated?

Zack Efron has a long history of dating high-profile celebrities. In the past, he has dated Vanessa Valladares, Sami Miro, Michelle Rodriguez, Lily Collins, and Vanessa Hudgens among others.

What is Zac Efron’s net worth?

Zac Efron has an estimated net worth of $25 million as of September 2023.