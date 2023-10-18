What Is 'The View' Headliner Whoopi Goldberg's Net Worth?

Name Whoopi Goldberg Net worth $60 million Salary $8 million Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, production, music, TV, business ventures DOB November 13, 1955 Age 67 Years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Comedian, actress, author, talk show host, singer-songwriter,

Comedian, actress, author, talk show host and singer-songwriter Whoopi Goldberg has an estimated worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Whoopi has had a highly successful film career during which she won numerous awards. She now works as a television talk show host on “The View”.

Whoopi Goldberg at the Tribeca Film Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Larry Busacca

Goldberg first appeared on “Citizen: I'm Not Losing My Mind, I'm Giving It Away” in 1982. She then featured in a one-woman show called “Whoopi Goldberg” in 1983 and went on to work on Broadway. Her next big break came in 1985 when she was cast in the role of Cecile in Steven Spielberg’s film “The Color Purple”. The film gained critical acclaim and commercial success. It won 11 Oscar nominations including Best Actress nomination for Goldberg.

Goldberg then played the role of a psychic in the 1990's film “Ghost”, alongside Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore. She won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, becoming the second black woman to win an Oscar in that category.

Goldberg starred in two Star Trek movies, and in 1992 film “Sister Act”. The film grossed over $200 and Goldberg went on to reprise her role in “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit”. Then in 1994, she became the first African American woman to host the Oscars.

She then went on to work in notable films such as “Corrina and The Little Rascals”, “How Stella Got Her Groove Back”, and more. Then from 1998 to 2004, she co-produced “Hollywood Squares”. In 2001, she replaced Rosie O’Donnell on the show “The View”. She has made several controversial comments on the show and in 2022 she was suspended from the show for two weeks after she faced backlash. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Goldberg's salary for “The View” is $8 million per year.

Goldberg is also an author of children's and non-fiction books and an entrepreneur who co-founded the company “Whoopi & Maya”, which makes medical cannabis products for women for relief from menstrual cramps. Whoopi & Maya ceased operations in February 2020 and Goldberg started a line of cannabis products called "Emma & Clyde" in 2021.

Goldberg bought a $2.6 million home in LA's Pacific Palisades neighborhood in 1993. She put the property on sale in 2018 for $8.8 million and a year later, she hiked the price to $9.6 million. In 2022, the home was for sale in January 2018 for $8.8 million. The property was relisted in 2022, as a teardown for $11.49 million with plans for a modern, 10,800-square-foot rebuild. Goldberg previously owned a 745-acre farm in Vermont which she sold for $2 million and an apartment in Manhattan which she sold for $3 million in 2013. She also sold her home in Berkeley for $2.05 million in 2015, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Currently, her primary residence is a $3 million large estate in West Orange, New Jersey. She bought the 12,713 square-foot home featuring a pool, gym, and sprawling 425 acres, in 2009.

Goldberg has been married thrice and has been involved in high-profile romances. She was first married to Alvin Martin from 1973 to 1979. Martin was a drug counselor for Goldberg at the time as she suffered from a heroin addiction. With Martin, she has a daughter, Alexandra Martin, who was born when Goldberg was 18 years old.

Actress Whoopi Goldberg and Alex Martin at the 88th Annual Academy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian

She married David Claessen in 1986 and the couple divorced in 1988. She married Lyle Trachtenberg in 1994 but their relationship lasted only a year before ending in 1995. Goldberg has three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Whoopi Goldberg family during Nickelodeon's 19th Annual Kids' Choice Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Mirek Towski

1991 Oscar: Best Actress in a Supporting Role For “Ghost”

1991 Saturn Award: Best Supporting Actress For “Ghost”

1993 American Comedy Award: Funniest Actress in a Motion Picture (Leading Role) For “Sister Act”

1991 American Comedy Award: Funniest Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture For “Ghost”

1991 BAFTA Film Award: Best Actress in a Supporting Role For “Ghost”

1993 CableACE: Entertainment Host: Comic Relief V

2002 Daytime Emmy: Outstanding Special Class Special For “Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel”

1991 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture For “Ghost”

1986 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama For “The Color Purple”

1986 Grammy: Best Comedy Recording For the Album "Whoopi Goldberg Original Broadway Show Record"

2004 Image Award: Outstanding Actress in a TV Movie, Mini-Series, or Dramatic Special For “Good Fences”

1999 Image Award: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture For “How Stella Got Her Groove Back”

1993 Image Award: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Motion Picture For “Sister Act”

1992 Image Award: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Motion Picture For “The Long Walk Home”

1992 Entertainer of the Year Award For “Ghost”

1990 Image Award: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture For “Ghost”

1988 Image Award: Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture For “Fatal Beauty”

1986 Image Award: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Motion Picture For “The Color Purple”

1993-1996 People's Choice Award: Favorite Actress in a Comedy Motion Picture

How old is Whoopi Goldberg?

Whoopi Goldberg is 67 years old.

What is Whoopi's real name?

Whoopi Goldberg’s original name is Caryn Elaine Johnson.

How old was Whoopi Goldberg when she had her daughter?

Whoopi Goldberg had her daughter Alex Martin when she was 18 years old.

What is Whoopi Goldberg’s net worth?

Whoopi Goldberg has an estimated worth of $60 million.

