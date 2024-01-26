What Is 'Westworld' Actress Thandiwe Newton's Net Worth?

Name Thandiwe Newton Net Worth $14 Million Source of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth November 6, 1972 Age 51 years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor

British actress Thandiwe Newton is best known for her roles in projects like "Mission Impossible II" and "Westworld." Throughout her career, she has appeared in many various hit movies and shows, including "Star Wars" and "Interview with the Vampire." As of 2024, Newton's net worth is around $14 million.

Newton's primary source of income includes her illustrious career in the entertainment industry. She was reportedly paid around $250,000 per episode for the last few seasons of the hit HBO series, "Westworld," making her one of the highest-paid actors on the show.

Career

Newton's acting career began with her film debut in the comedy-drama "Flirting" in 1991. She portrayed Yvette in "Interview with the Vampire," alongside Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. Her role as the ghost in "Beloved" earned her recognition. Subsequent projects included "Mission: Impossible 2" and the low-budget film "It Was an Accident," written by her husband, Ol Parker.

Between 2003 and 2005, Newton featured as Makemba "Kem" Likasu in the television series "ER." Her other film roles during this period included "The Chronicles of Riddick," "Crash," and "The Pursuit of Happyness." She also ventured into comedy with films like "Norbit" and "Run Fatboy Run." She portrayed Laura Wilson in the disaster film "2012."

She contributed to films like "Good Deeds," "For Colored Girls," "Rogue," and the US miniseries "The Slap." The actress achieved widespread acclaim for her role as Maeve Millay in HBO's "Westworld," earning a Primetime Emmy Award and Critics' Choice Awards.

Moreover, she appeared as Val in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in 2018, becoming the first black woman in a major non-alien role in a Star Wars film. The following year, she took on the lead role in the thriller "God’s Country," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Melanie Thandiwe Newton was born on November 6, 1972, in Westminster, London, England. In 1998, she married filmmaker Ol Parker, but the two parted ways in 2022. They share two children: Ripley, Nico, and Booker. Presently, the actress is dating American musician Elijah Dias. Furthermore, in 2006, she contributed a foreword to We Wish: Hopes and Dreams of Cornwall's Children, a book of children's writing published in aid of the NSPCC.

Newton is vegan and was named PETA's "Sexiest Vegan of 2014" in the UK.

BAFTA Awards 2006: BAFTA Film Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for "Alto impacto"

Critics Choice Award 2019: Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "Westworld"

Primetime Emmy Awards 2018: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "Westworld"

London Critics Circle Film Awards 2006: ALFS AwardBritish Supporting Actress of the Year for "Alto impacto"

Golden Globe Awards 2019 (Nominee): Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Westworld"

Golden Globe Awards 2017 (Nominee): Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Westworld"

Is Thandiwe Newton South African?

No, she is from the Westminster area of London.

Why has Thandie Newton changed her name?

In 2021, the actress announced that she was changing her first name back to her original name Thandiwe, after being called Thandie for most of her adult life.

