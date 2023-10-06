What Is Award-Winning Documentarian Werener Herzog's Net Worth?

Name Werner Herzog Net Worth $20 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Directing, writing, acting DOB September 5, 1942 Age 81 years Gender Male Nationality Germany Profession Film director, producer, screenwriter, actor, author, and opera director

Also Read: What Is Rapper Post Malone's Net Worth?

German film director, producer, screenwriter, actor, author and opera director Werner Herzog has an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Herzog is considered to be one of the pioneers of New German Cinema as he has written and directed over 60 feature films and documentaries in his decades-long career.

Recently, he revealed interesting details about his life and adventures in his memoir, “Every Man for Himself and God Against All”. In the memoir, he has detailed his experiences and various encounters that he had while traveling to the ends of the earth for his art.

Director Werner Herzog with the Board of Governors Award | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tullberg

Also Read: What is YouTube Star Emma Chamberlain's Net Worth?

Werner Herzog has several notable credits to his name including "Fata Morgana", "Aguirre, the Wrath of God"; "Stroszek", "Fitzcarraldo", " and "Cave of Forgotten Dreams." He has won nearly 50 awards and an Academy Award nomination in 2009 for his documentary "Encounters at the End of the World."

Also Read: Drew Carey Hailed As Hero For Feeding Striking WGA Members; What Is His Net Worth?

One of his most famous documentaries "Echoes from a Sombre Empire," which is about Central African Republic leader Jean-Bédel Bokassa, has won global critical acclaim. He also directed the made-for-TV documentary "Wings of Hope," which tells the story of the sole survivor of Peruvian flight LANSA Flight 508, which disintegrated from a lightning strike in 1971.

Herzog has continued to be a prolific documentarian, earning acclaim from critics and the film industry. His most famous documentary is arguably, “Grizzly Man” which is about the life and tragic death of bear enthusiast Timothy Treadwell. Herzog earned an Academy Award nomination for his Antarctica documentary "Encounters at the End of the World," and continued to win acclaim for documentaries such as "Cave of Forgotten Dreams," "Into the Abyss," and "Into the Inferno." He has also written and directed films like "Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans," "Rescue Dawn," "Salt and Fire”, and more.

Herzog has also ventured into acting in some television shows and films. He appeared opposite Tom Cruise in the 2012 action film "Jack Reacher," and in the Disney+ live-action "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian," in 2019. He has lent his voice to many animated series, including "The Simpsons," "Metalocalypse," and "Rick and Morty."

Werner Herzog with the cast of "The Mandalorian" | Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Further, he has directed several operas since the 1980s including productions of "Doktor Faust," "Lohengrin," "Il Guarany," "The Magic Flute," "Fidelio," and more.

Herzog married Martje Grohmann, in 1967 and the couple had a son, Rudolph. They divorced in 1985, and after 1980, Herzog had a daughter, Hanna, with actress Eva Mattes. In 1987, Herzog married his second wife, Christine Ebenberger, and the two welcomed a son named Simon in 1997 before getting divorced. He then married Lena in 1999 and the two currently reside in Los Angeles, California, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Werner Herzog and wife Lena at the 49th San Francisco International Film Festival Awards | Getty Images | Photo by A. Doheny

1982 Cannes Film Festival: Best Director For “Fitzcarraldo”

2020 American Society of Cinematographers, USA: Board of the Governors Award

1997 International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA): Special Jury Award For “Little Dieter Needs to Fly”

2021 Austrian People's Education TV Award: Lifetime Achievement Award

2018 Bavarian Film Awards: Honorary Award For “Cobra Verde” (1987)

1988 Bavarian Film Award: Best Production (Produzentenpreis) For “Cobra Verde”

How old is Werner Herzog?

Werner Herzog is 81 years old.

Why is Werner Herzog so famous?

Werner Herzog is best known for leading the West German cinema movement alongside Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Volker Schlöndorff.

Where was Werner Herzog born?

Werner Herzog was born in Munich, Germany

What is Werner Herzog’s net worth?

Werner Herzog has an estimated net worth of $20 million as of April, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is 'Basic Instinct' Star Sharon Stone's Net Worth?

Blac Chyna Claims She Sold Personal Items To Fund Custody Battle; What's Her Net Worth?