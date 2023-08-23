How Rich is Russian President Vladimir Putin?

Name Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin Net Worth $70 to $200 Billion Salary $187K Annual Income $20 Billion+ Sources of income Salary as the President of Russia DOB October 7, 1952 Age 70 years Gender Male Nationality Russian Profession Politician

Russian President Vladimir Putin has a reported net worth of $200 billion, according to several estimates. Putin’s actual net worth remains a mystery as his assets and income are hidden from the public eye.

Since he launched an invasion of Ukraine last year, the US and its European allies have put several sanctions on the Russian President targeting his personal wealth, as per a CNN report. However, the impact of those sanctions may be symbolic as Putin reportedly holds billions of dollars hidden away.

Recently, the Russian leader made an appearance via video link at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg. Putin claimed that Russia could fill Ukraine’s place as the grain exporter, but the sanctions placed on the country are “illegitimate”.

As per official disclosures, Putin earns $187,000 (5.8 million rubles) as salary per year, Celebrity Net Worth reported. This number was $140,000 in 2022, as per Fortune. It is reported that Putin has strongarmed Russia’s oligarchs to fork over cash or stakes in their companies.

The Russian leader claims to have just $180,000 in savings account, a few Russian cars, a 16,000-square-foot plot of land in Moscow and an 800-square-foot apartment. Also, Putin has left almost no paper trail for his assets, according to the “Panama Papers” report released in 2016 by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

As per a decade-old ABC News report, Putin owns luxury watches worth $700,000, which is about six times his official salary. Further, Fortune claims that Putin is the owner of a $1.4 billion Black Sea mansion that overlooks the Black Sea.

He is also rumored to be the owner of 19 other houses, a total of about 700 cars, 58 aircraft, and helicopters. Out of the many aircraft, one of them is claimed to be named the "The Flying Kremlin" which cost about $716 million and has a toilet made of gold, as per Fortune.

Further, The Guardian reported that Putin owns a 140-meter-long, six-floor super yacht worth $700 million, which is parked in Italy. Last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested Italy to seize the vessel.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Putin also has a large secret ownership stake in several multi-billion dollar commodity firms. This includes a 4.5% ownership stake in Gazprom (natural gas producer), a 37% stake in Surgutneftegas (oil company ), and a 50% stake in Swiss oil trader Gunvor.

Bill Browder, an investor in Russia and a fierce critic of Putin, had testified in 2017 before the US Senate in which he claimed that the Russian leader’s wealth is around $200 billion in assets, as per CNN. This would make him one of the wealthiest people on the planet.

2022 $190 Billion 2021 $170 Billion 2020 $150 Billion

Putin married Lyudmila Shkrebneva in 1983 and they had their first daughter, Yekaterina Putina, while they lived in Germany. They had their second daughter, Mariya Putina, in Leningrad. The two announced their divorce in 2013, which was finalized in 2014. Currently, Putin is reportedly living in a palace with his gymnast girlfriend Alina Kabaeva, but his relationship has not been confirmed, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

How old is Vladimir Putin?

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is 71 years old.

What is Vladimir Putin’s net worth?

Vladimir Putin’s net worth is estimated to be between $70 billion to over $200 billion.

Does Vladimir Putin have any grandchildren?

Vladimir Putin reportedly has two grandsons and a granddaughter.

