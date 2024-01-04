What Is 'Law And Order' Actor Vincent D'Onofrio's Net Worth?

Name Vincent D'onofrio Net worth $14 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, directing, producing, writing DOB 30 June 1959 Age 64 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, director, film producer, writer

Actor, director, film producer, writer, and singer Vincent D'Onofrio has an estimated net worth of $14 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Nicknamed "The Human Chameleon" and an actor's actor, D'Onofrio is best known for his role as Detective Robert Goren in the television series "Law and Order: Criminal Intent". He has also played famous roles such as Private Leonard Lawrence in the war film "Full Metal Jacket" (1987), and Edgar in "Men in Black" (1997). He has over 100 acting credits to his name, and has even directed the 2010 horror movie "Don't Go in the Woods" and the 2019 Western film "The Kid".

Vincent D'Onofrio at the photocall of the movie "The Eyes Of Tammy Faye" | Getty Images | Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro

Career in Acting

D'Onofrio grew up in Colorado and Hawaii with mother Phyllis, father Gennaro (a US Air Force veteran), and older sisters Antoinette (better known as Toni) and Elizabeth. Gennaro worked as an interior decorator and worked with amateur theater in his free time. D’Onofrio worked with his father to build sets and he ran sound for the theatre companies. D’Onofrio attended the University of Colorado Boulder but dropped out after 18 months to pursue an acting career.

He then moved to New York City and took classes at the Actors Studio and American Stanislavsky Theater. He made his acting debut with a role in an off-Broadway production of "This Property Is Condemned."

He then appeared in several New York University student films and worked as a Hard Rock Cafe bouncer and a bodyguard for rock legend Robert Plant and actor Yul Brynner. He then bagged the role of Nick Rizzoli in "Open Admissions" on Broadway. He then landed the role of Pvt. Leonard Lawrence in Stanely Kubrick’s "Full Metal Jacket," which earned him a New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actor. D’Onofrio gained 70 pounds for the role and had to undergo surgery after injuring his knee while filming the movie.

Happy birthday Vincent D'Onofrio ~ Full Metal Jacket (1987) #botd pic.twitter.com/k2FLIntPL6 — Samuel J. May (@sjmay92) June 30, 2022

In the 1990s, D’Onofrio appeared in nearly 30 films, including "JFK" (1991), "The Player" (1992), and "The Whole Wide World" (1996), which he also produced. He then portrayed Orson Welles in 1994's "Ed Wood” and bagged the famous role of a farmer named Edgar and an alien bug in the massive hit "Men in Black," which grossed $589.4 million at the box office.

He also guest-starred on "Homicide: Life on the Street," and played the role of a serial killer Carl Rudolph Stargher in "The Cell" in 2000. He then starred as Detective Robert Goren on "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" in 2001, and went on to appear in 141 episodes over 10 seasons.

Further in 2006, D'Onofrio co-starred with Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston in another hit "The Break-Up," which grossed $205.7 million at the box office. He appeared in a string of several hits like "Jurassic World" and he played Wilson Fisk / Kingpin on the Netflix series "Daredevil" (2015–2018), appearing in 27 episodes.

More recently, D’Onofrio starred on television shows like "Emerald City" (2017), "Ghost Wars" (2017–2018), "Godfather of Harlem" (2019-present), and "Ratched" (2020).

Apart from acting, D'Onofrio has also lent his voice to the video games "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (2005), "Lego Jurassic World" (2015), and "Dishonored 2" (2016). He has further produced numerous films, such as "The Whole Wide World", "The Velocity of Gary", and "Steal This Movie!".

D'Onofrio also co-founded the RiverRun International Film Festival in 1998. He also started hosting charity events for the Utah Meth Cops Project with his sister Toni. He was then named to the Woodstock Film Festival's advisory board in 2011 and appeared in pro-gun control ads for the Citizens Crime Commission of New York City.

He further became a spokesperson for Washington, D.C.'s National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and Museum in 2010, and narrated the documentaries "Heroes Behind The Badge" (2012) and "Sacrifice and Survival" (2013).

D’Onofrio owns several properties throughout the United States and has a home in New York City, as well as a ranch in Colorado. In 2018, he sold his five-bedroom, seven bathroom, Los Angeles home for $3.375 million, as per NCESC.

D'Onofrio dated actress Greta Scacchi in the early 1990s, and the couple had a daughter Leila, who also grew up to be an actress. Leila married Sean Penn in July 2020. D'Onofrio married model Carin van der Donk in 1997, and they had two sons, Elias and Luka. In 2023, D'Onofrio filed for a divorce from his wife Carin van der Donk after 26 years of marriage.

Vincent D'Onofrio and Carin van der Donk at the premiere Of Netflix's "Marvel's Daredevil" | Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

1998 Saturn Award: Best Supporting Actor For “Men in Black”

2012 Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia: Best Actor For “Chained”

1998 Lone Star Film & Television Award: Best Actor For “The Whole Wide World”

2009 Nashville Film Festival Special Award: Best Actor For “The Narrows”

1996 Seattle International Film Festival Golden Space Needle Award: Best Actor For “The Whole Wide World”

2005 Stockholm Film Festival: Best Actor For “Thumbsucker”

How old is Vincent D'Onofrio?

Vincent D’Onofrio is 64 years old.

What nationality is Vincent D Onofrio?

Vincent D Onofrio is American.

How many years was Vincent D Onofrio on "Law and Order"?

Vincent D'Onofrio had a 10-year stint on the show “Law and Order: Criminal Intent” playing Detective Goren.

Does Vincent D’Onofrio have any brothers?

Vincent D’Onofrio has two biological siblings named Antoinette and Elizbeth, and two step-siblings, a brother named Guy and a sister named Connie.

Is Vincent D Onofrio still married?

In 2023, Vincent D'Onofrio filed for divorce from his wife Carin van der Donk with whom he has been married for 26 years.

What is Vincent D’Onofrio’s net worth?

Vincent D'Onofrio has an estimated net worth of $14 million.

