Name Vince Carter Net worth $110 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Basketball DOB January 26, 1977 Age 46 years Gender Male Nationality United State of America Profession Retired basketball player

Retired American professional basketball player Vince Carter has an estimated net worth of $110 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Carter was popularly known as "Vinsanity" and "Air Canada" and was adored by fans for his entertaining style of play. He was famous for his dunking ability and he has had the longest NBA career lasting 22 seasons.

Vince Carter during an NBA Allstar Game Slam Dunk Contest | Getty Images | Photo by Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport

In one of the most memorable basketball moments, Carter dunked over 7-foot-2 center Frederic Weis in an Olympic match in 2000.

Vince Carter dunks over 7'2" Fred Weis in the 2000 Olympics. pic.twitter.com/O56eGYxu4G — History Photographed (@HistoryInPics) December 22, 2013

In his 21 years playing in the NBA, Carter bagged some of the biggest paychecks and signed highly lucrative contracts. His peak annual salary was $18 million, which he earned during the 2011-2012 season with the Phoenix Suns. His peak earnings from endorsements were $5 million per year, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Carter signed one of his major deals in 2001. It was a six-year, $90 million contract with the Toronto Raptors. Later in 2007, he signed a $62 million, four-year contract with the New Jersey Nets.

Carter launched a restaurant in Daytona Beach in 2010, which he named after himself. Seven years later, he sold the restaurant for $4.3 million. Early in his career, he signed a sponsorship deal with Puma. However, he backed out of the deal because their shoes made him uncomfortable, Celebrity Net Worth reported. Soon in 2000, he signed a deal with Nike worth $30 million, according to Fadeaway World. He eventually released his own shoe, the Nike Shox BB4 PE. He went on to release five other shoes "signed" with Carter's initials.

Carter has a 16-bedroom property in Isleworth, Florida which has a market value of $9.9 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He also owns another central Florida home in which he undertook extensive construction. The 29,000-square-foot property is on a 10-acre plot of land. This home once hosted a $30,000-per-person fundraising dinner for Barack Obama. In 2001, Carter also bought a waterfront, penthouse condo with 10 bedrooms in Toronto for $2.75 million.

Carter married Ellen Rucker, a chiropractor in 2004. The couple had one kid together before they divorced in 2006. He then married Sondi Carter with whom he had two more children.

1999: NBA Player of the Week, March 21 and November 21

1999: NBA Sportsmanship Award

2000: Child Advocate-of-the-Year by Children's Home Society

2000: NBA Player of the Week, February 27

2000: Winner of NBA slam dunk competition

2000-02: Featured in NBA All-Star Game

How old is Vince Carter?

Vince Carter is 46 years old.

Who has the longest NBA career?

Vince Carter had the longest NBA career spanning 22 seasons.

Is Vince Carter still in the NBA?

Vince Carter officially retired from the NBA post the 2019-20 season.

Why was Vince Carter suspended?

Vince Carter was suspended for one game in 2013, for elbowing Oklahoma City Thunder rookie center Steven Adams while playing for the Dallas Mavericks.

What is Vince Carter’s Net Worth?

Vince Carter has an estimated net worth of $110 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.