What Is Actress and Singer Vanessa Williams' Net Worth?

Name Vanessa Williams Net worth $20 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music, Acting, Business ventures DOB March 18, 1963 Age 60 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Actor, Producer

Singer, actress, and producer, Vanessa Williams has an estimated net worth of $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. In 1983, Williams became the first African-American Woman to win the Miss America. However, after a controversy, she was forced to resign the title. Williams then went on to create a successful career in music, acting, and as an entrepreneur.

Winning Miss America

Vanessa Williams won the title of Miss America 1984 when she was in the second year of her college. She won a prize which included a $25,000 scholarship, and a variety of product endorsements.

She was Miss America for almost a year before a controversy related to the release of her nude photographs in the magazine “Penthouse” erupted. Williams was then forced to relinquish her title.

Career in Music

Williams first demonstrated her singing abilities on a national platform when she performed "Happy Days Are Here Again" during the Miss America pageant. She then began her career in music with her debut album, “The Right Stuff,” which later went platinum.

Her second album, “The Comfort Zone”, featured hits like "Save the Best for Last," which reached the top spots on the US charts. The album sold 2.2 million copies upon release and went on to earn a triple-platinum status.

In 1994, she released her critically acclaimed jazz-influenced album “The Sweetest Days”. The album earned her several Grammy nominations and went platinum once again.

She went on to release several well-received albums and Christmas-themed albums along with high-performing singles. She even performed at the Super Bowl and her track, “Colors of the Wind," featured in the Disney film Pocahontas.

Career in Television

Williams' Miss America win landed her roles on several TV shows. She debuted with an episode of “The Love Boat” in 1984 and the following year, she made her Broadway debut with the musical “Bye Bye Birdie”. She then appeared in the TV miniseries “The Odyssey” in 1997.

After a break, she returned to TV in 2006, with a widely praised role in “Ugly Betty”. She then bagged a notable role in “Desperate Housewives” before appearing as a villain once again in “The Librarians”.

Career in Films

Williams made her film debut in 1986 with the film, “Under the Gun”. However, her notable performance came in 1997's “Soul Food”, for which she won considerable praise. She further won critical acclaim in 2006 for her role in the independent film “My Brother”. She has also appeared in films like “Eraser”, “Shaft”, “The Adventures of Elmo In Grouchland”, and “Hannah Montana: The Movie” among others.

Other ventures

Williams launched her fashion line, “V. By Vanessa Williams” in 2016. Her brand, sold through EVINE Live, emphasizes comfort and affordability.

Williams also published her memoir “You Have No Idea: A Famous Daughter, Her No-Nonsense Mother, and How They Survived Pageants, Hollywood, Love, Loss (and Each Other)” in 2012. It explored her childhood, her rise to fame, and details from her personal life.

Williams first married Ramon Hervey II in 1987. Hervey, a public relations specialist, helped Williams kickstart her singing and acting career after the controversy she faced as Miss America. They had three children before divorcing in 1997.

Williams then married NBA player Rick Fox in 1999. They had one child together before ending their marriage in 2004.

Vanessa Williams and Jim Skrip at the after party for the Broadway opening night of "The Trip To Bountiful" | Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

In 2015, Williams got married for a third time to a businessman from Buffalo named Jim Skrip. As per a PEOPLE report, the two met on a Nile River cruise in Egypt.

Vanessa L. Williams, the First African American Miss America circa 1983 | Getty Images | Photo by Sonia Moskowitz

Williams held the crown of Miss America for almost a year from September 1983. However, towards the end of 1984, Penthouse magazine purchased and published nude pictures of her, taken at her old summer job. This arguably destroyed her reputation and the media unleashed a firestorm of negativity on her.

She became a target for public shaming and the pageant took down the sign of "Home of Miss America," from her house before asking her to resign. Williams made history once again on July 23, 1984, as the first winner to give the title.

Later, in 2016, the Miss America CEO who was at the helm at the time of the controversy publicly apologized to Williams for the events.

1983 Miss America

2013 Image Award: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series For “Desperate Housewives”

2011 Image Award: Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series For “Desperate Housewives”

2008 Image Award: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series For “Ugly Betty”

2007 Image Award: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series For “Ugly Betty”

1998 Image Award: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Motion Picture For “Soul Food”

2007 Star on the Walk of Fame: Recording

2009 Daytime Emmy Nomination: Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program For playing: "Wilhelmina Slater"

2009 Primetime Emmy Nomination: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series For “Ugly Betty”

2008 Primetime Emmy Nomination: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series For “Ugly Betty”

2007 Primetime Emmy Nomination: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series For “Ugly Betty”

2011 Satellite Award: Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television For “Desperate Housewives”

1998 Grammy Nomination” Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album For "Star Bright"

1996 Grammy Nomination: Best Female R&B Vocal Performance For "The Way That You Love"

1996 Grammy Nomination: Best Female Pop Vocal Performance For "Colors Of The Wind"

1994 Grammy Nomination: Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals For "Love Is"

1993 Grammy Nomination: Record of the Year For the song "Save the Best for Last".

1993 Grammy Nomination: Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female For "The Comfort Zone"

1993 Grammy Nomination: Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female For "Save The Best For Last"

1992 Grammy Nomination: Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female For "Runnin' Back To You"

1990 Grammy Nomination: Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female For "Dreamin'"

1989 Grammy Nomination: Best Female R&B Vocal Performance For the song "Right Stuff"

1989 Grammy Nomination: Best New Artist

How old is Vanessa Williams?

Venessa Williams is 60 years old.

Is Vanessa Williams still married?

Vanessa Williams has been married to her third husband Jim Skrip since 2015.

What nationality is Vanessa Williams?

Vanessa Williams is an American.

What is Vanessa Williams’ net worth?

Vanessa Williams has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

Why did Vanessa Williams give up the title of Miss America?

Williams was forced to relinquish her title after a controversy erupted over her nude photos published by the Penthouse magazine.

