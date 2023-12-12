What Is NFL's Highest-Paid Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill's Net Worth?

Name Tyreek Hill Net Worth $40 million Sources of income Football, Endorsements Date of Birth March 1, 1994 Age 29 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession NFL Player

Tyreek Hill, an American football player, has an estimated net worth of $40 million. Nicknamed "Cheetah" for his incredible speed, he started his career as a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs. He currently plays for the Miami Dolphins and is the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. He has been named to the Pro Bowl seven times and won Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

Hill was the 165th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He became the first West Alabama player to be drafted since the mid-1970s. In 2016, he signed a $2.58 million, four-year contract along with a $70,000 signing bonus with the Kansas City Chiefs. He soon became the first NFL player to achieve a kick return for a touchdown, receiving touchdown, and rushing touchdown all in one game since 1965. After this, he was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, making his entry into the Pro Bowl, All-Rookie Team, and First-team All-Pro.

In 2017 and 2018, the athlete played at the Pro Bowl again. One year later, he was temporarily suspended from the team due to a child abuse investigation. After the controversy ended, he was signed to a three-year contract extension worth $54 million.

Besides his football earnings, Hill has partnered with various renowned brands to endorse their products, including Grip Boost Inc., a company that makes football gloves and grip gel.

Trade to Miami Dolphins

In 2022, Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins. He signed a $120 million, four-year deal with the team. He finished the season with a career-high 119 receptions for 1,710 yards and added seven receiving touchdowns.

In a podcast with Sports Radio 810 WHB, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver indicated that he is already planning his NFL exit strategy. He said that he wants to play for three more years and retire after the 2025 season.

In 2019, Hill bought a 7,562-square-foot home near Kansas City. Just after a year, he listed the five-bedroom home on the market for $1.3 million.

Hill was in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend Crystal Espinal until their split in 2019. The two have a son, Zev, and twin daughters, Nyla and Nakeem. In 2020, he started dating Keeta Vaccaro. Two years later, he was rumored to be dating Instagram model, Mary Isabel. However, Hill and Vaccaro tied the knot in 2023.

Super Bowl Champion (LIV): 2020

All-Pro First Team: 2016, 2018, 2020

All-Pro Second Team: 2018

Pro Bowl: 2016-2021

PWFA All-Rookie Team: 2016

Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year: 2014

NFL All-Decade Team: 2010

