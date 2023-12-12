What Is NFL's Highest-Paid Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill's Net Worth?
|Name
|Tyreek Hill
|Net Worth
|$40 million
|Sources of income
|Football, Endorsements
|Date of Birth
|March 1, 1994
|Age
|29 years
|Gender
|Male
|Nationality
|United States of America
|Profession
|NFL Player
What is Tyreek Hill's net worth?
Tyreek Hill, an American football player, has an estimated net worth of $40 million. Nicknamed "Cheetah" for his incredible speed, he started his career as a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs. He currently plays for the Miami Dolphins and is the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. He has been named to the Pro Bowl seven times and won Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.
What are Tyreek Hill's sources of income?
Hill was the 165th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He became the first West Alabama player to be drafted since the mid-1970s. In 2016, he signed a $2.58 million, four-year contract along with a $70,000 signing bonus with the Kansas City Chiefs. He soon became the first NFL player to achieve a kick return for a touchdown, receiving touchdown, and rushing touchdown all in one game since 1965. After this, he was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, making his entry into the Pro Bowl, All-Rookie Team, and First-team All-Pro.
In 2017 and 2018, the athlete played at the Pro Bowl again. One year later, he was temporarily suspended from the team due to a child abuse investigation. After the controversy ended, he was signed to a three-year contract extension worth $54 million.
Besides his football earnings, Hill has partnered with various renowned brands to endorse their products, including Grip Boost Inc., a company that makes football gloves and grip gel.
Trade to Miami Dolphins
In 2022, Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins. He signed a $120 million, four-year deal with the team. He finished the season with a career-high 119 receptions for 1,710 yards and added seven receiving touchdowns.
In a podcast with Sports Radio 810 WHB, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver indicated that he is already planning his NFL exit strategy. He said that he wants to play for three more years and retire after the 2025 season.
Real Estate Assets
In 2019, Hill bought a 7,562-square-foot home near Kansas City. Just after a year, he listed the five-bedroom home on the market for $1.3 million.
Social Media Following
|2.4 Million
|913.4K
|134K
Personal Life
Hill was in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend Crystal Espinal until their split in 2019. The two have a son, Zev, and twin daughters, Nyla and Nakeem. In 2020, he started dating Keeta Vaccaro. Two years later, he was rumored to be dating Instagram model, Mary Isabel. However, Hill and Vaccaro tied the knot in 2023.
Awards and Achievements
Super Bowl Champion (LIV): 2020
All-Pro First Team: 2016, 2018, 2020
All-Pro Second Team: 2018
Pro Bowl: 2016-2021
PWFA All-Rookie Team: 2016
Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year: 2014
NFL All-Decade Team: 2010
FAQs
What is Tyreek Hill’s net worth in 2023?
As of 2023, Tyreek Hill has an estimated net worth of $40 million.
How old is Tyreek Hill?
Tyreek Hill is 29 years old.
For how many years has Tyreek Hill played in the NFL?
So far, Tyreek Hill has played seven seasons in the league..
Why was Tyreek Hill arrested?
In 2014, Tyreek Hill was arrested for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.