What Is Actor and Activist Tony Goldwyn's Net Worth?

Name Tony Goldwyn Net worth $8 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of Income Acting, directing, producing DOB 20 May 1960 Age 63 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, director, producer

Tony Goldwyn at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images

Actor, director, and producer Tony Goldwyn has an estimated net worth of $8 million as of January 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Goldwyn is best known for his role as Carl Bruner in "Ghost", and the fictional United States president Fitzgerald Grant III in ABC's hit show "Scandal". Goldwyn is also an avid activist, and he is heavily involved with arts advocacy.

Career in TV and Film

Goldwyn was born in Los Angeles, California, in a family of actors, writers, and directors. His grandfather Samuel Goldwyn was a legendary filmmaker, and his mother Jennifer Howard was an actress. His brother John is a former executive producer of the show "Dexter."

Goldwyn graduated with a BFA in Theater from Brandeis University and went on to attend the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. He also studied acting at HB Studio in New York City.

He debuted in acting with a small role in 1986's "Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Live." He next appeared in "Gaby" in 1987, before moving on to play guest roles on popular shows such as "St. Elsewhere", "Designing Women", "L.A. Law", "Hunter", and "Murphy Brown".

His career breakthrough came in 1990 when he appeared in the role of Carl Bruner, Patrick Swayze's character's friend-turned-betrayer in the hit show "Ghost". Goldwyn earned a Saturn Award nomination for his performance.

He then appeared in the popular comedy series "Designing Women,", "The Pelican Brief," and the HBO miniseries "From the Earth to the Moon," in the role of Neil Armstrong, commander of Apollo 11.

Next in 1995, he appeared as Harold Nixon in "Nixon,” and then voiced the title character of the animated feature film "Tarzan,". He reprised the role in the Disney video games "Tarzan Untamed" and "Kingdom Hearts,” as well. He then landed a recurring role on NBC's "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" as Frank Goren.

His next famous role came in 2012 when he starred as President Fitzgerald Grant III in the ABC legal and political drama "Scandal." The show ran till 2018 earning Goldwyn several awards, nominations, and critical acclaim.

Further in 2013, Goldwyn starred in the Lifetime Original Movie "Outlaw Prophet" as Warren Jeffers. The next year he appeared in “Divergent” as the father of Angel Elgort and Shailene Woodley's characters.

He then starred in James Gunn's 2016 horror film "The Belko Experiment" and the feature film "Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House" in 2017. The next year he appeared in the Netflix supernatural series "Chambers." Further in 2020, Goldwyn played a recurring guest role in HBO's "Lovecraft Country.”

Stage Career

Apart from his film and TV career, Goldwyn is a prolific stage actor as well. He appeared in "Spike Heels" in 1992 alongside Kevin Bacon on the Off-Broadway show at Second Stage Theatre.

He then starred opposite Kate Burton in "The Water's Edge" and in "Promises" alongside Sean Hayes and Kristin Chenoweth on Broadway at the Circle in the Square theater.

Years later in 2012, Goldwyn appeared in the role of Captain von Trapp opposite Laura Osnes in a performance of "The Sound of Music" at Carnegie Hall. His other stage credits include a sold-out run of "Network" at the Belasco Theatre and "The Inheritance" on Broadway.

Goldwyn has also served as a director for projects like, "A Walk on the Moon", "The L Word", "Grey's Anatomy", and "Dexter”. He has also directed the pilot episode of WE's "The Divide,” and served as an executive producer on the show. Goldwyn has also recorded several audiobooks throughout his career.

Goldwyn bought a co-op at 32 West 74th Street, in 2015. He bought the two-bedroom, two-bathroom, apartment together with his wife Jane Musky for $1.8 million, per The Real Deal. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and it comes with access to the roof.

Tony Goldwyn and Jane Musky attend HBO's post 2016 Golden Globe Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Araya Doheny

Goldwyn has been married to production designer Jane Michelle Musky since 1987. In their long-standing marriage, the pair has had two daughters, Anna and Tess. They live in Los Angeles.

Activism and Philanthropy

Goldwyn has formerly served as the president of the Creative Coalition and is involved with arts advocacy and activism. He has served as the spokesperson of the AmeriCares Foundation and as an ambassador for the non-profit The Innocence Project, which works to exonerate wrongfully convicted inmates and reform the criminal justice system.

2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival: Ensemble Cast Award For “King Richard”

2010 Philadelphia Film Festival: Audience Award - Honorable Mention For “Spotlights”

2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards Nomination: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture For “King Richard”

1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards Nomination: Outstanding Performance by a Cast For “Nixon”

2013 TV Guide Award: Fan Favorite Awards For Scandal

How old is Tony Goldwyn?

Tony Goldwyn is 63 years old.

Where does Tony Goldwyn live now?

Tony Goldwyn lives in Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Who is Tony Goldwyn's grandfather?

Legendary movie mogul Samuel Goldwyn was Tony Goldwyn’s grandfather. His father Samuel Jr. was also a film producer.

When did Scandal start?

The show “Scandal” first premiered on ABC on 5 April 2012.

Who is Tony Goldwyn's wife?

Tony Goldwyn has been married to Jane Musky since 1987.

What is Tony Goldwyn’s net worth?

Tony Goldwyn has an estimated net worth of $8 million as of January 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

