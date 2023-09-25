Name Tia Mowry Net worth $4 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, royalities, voice-acting DOB 6 July 1978 Age 45 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Actress, producer, author, and voice-over artist

American actress, producer, author and voice-over artist Tia Mowry has an estimated net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Mowry is best known for her role in the 90s sitcom "Sister, Sister" which also featured her twin sister Tamera Mowry.

Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry at the BET Awards dinner | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

Recently, Mowry revealed that her dating life is proving to be difficult after her divorce. In a new TikTok video, Mowry shared that men often try to play her and “This is a joke (don’t play with me).”

Mowry’s show “Sister, Sister” ran for 119 episodes over six seasons. The twins have appeared in many productions together like the movie "Twitches", and its sequel, "Twitches Too" while Tia Mowry has appeared in "Baggage Claim" and "Indivisible". They have had a successful voice acting career as well and they have featured on a reality TV show called "Tia & Tamera."

Mowry has appeared in several other productions like the TV series "The Game" and "Instant Mom." She is also an author and written children’s books and cookbooks like “The Quick Fix Kitchen”. She has a YouTube channel called “Tia Mowry's Quick Fix”. As per celebworth.net, Mowry’s average monthly income is over $600,000.

Tia and Tamera launched their company Need Brand, which released two products, Milky! (a milk bottle) and Stretchy! (a stretch mark cream). Later this year, Tia Mowry launched the haircare line "4u by Tia."

At the young age of 18, Mowry bought a $650,000 home in Agoura Hills, California. Later she listed the property for sale for $1.525 million and ultimately sold it for $1.545 million. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the 4,200-square-foot home includes five bathrooms, five fireplaces, and a center-island kitchen with stunning views of the canyons and mountains.

Apart from that, Mowry also co-owns her family home which she bought with ex-husband Cory Hardrict for $2.6 million. The property is a 4,900-square-foot mansion in Studio City, California which Mowry will get to keep as a part of their divorce settlement, The Richest reported.

Tia Mowry met actor Cory Hardrict on the sets of the film "Hollywood Horror," and they soon began dating. They got engaged and in 2008, they got married. They had two children together and in 2022, Mowry filed for divorce which was finalized in April 2023.

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry at the screening of Open Road Films' 'Spotlight' | Getty Images | Photo by Barry King

As per the divorce settlement, Mowry was allowed to keep the family home and they agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their kids with Mowry not having to pay any child or spousal support.

2019 The Webby Awards Honoree: Best Web Personality/Host

2000 Image Award: Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series For “Sister, Sister”

1999 Image Award: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series For “Sister, Sister”

1997 Blimp Award: Favorite Television Actress For “Sister, Sister”

1996 Blimp Award: Favorite Television Actress For “Sister, Sister”

1995 Blimp Award: Favorite Television Actress For “Sister, Sister”

