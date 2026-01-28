ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Report finds 1 in 4 Americans are 'functionally unemployed' — should you be worried?

Despite low unemployment, many Americans remain only loosely attached to the workforce.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Representative image of Job seekers filling out applications for employment (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Justin Sullivan)
Representative image of Job seekers filling out applications for employment (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Justin Sullivan)

While America's unemployment rate remains steadily low, researchers have warned that a fair share of individuals are loosely attached to the labor force, or are "functionally unemployed." According to the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity's recent report, over 25% of the U.S. labor force can be categorized as functionally unemployed, which means that they are seeking but are unable to secure full-time employment or earn more than "poverty-level wages." The report suggests the share of functionally unemployed individuals is at its highest since 2021, contrary to what the official unemployment figures suggest.

Representative Image | Getty Images | Photo by David McNew
Representative Image | Getty Images | Photo by David McNew

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in the country is at 4.4%, while wage growth is steady. With employers adding only 584,000 jobs in 2025, the lowest growth rate since 2020, the economy is frozen in a "low-hire, low-fire" state. However, researchers at the Ludwig Institute found that functional unemployment is on the rise at a rather alarming rate.  In December, the share of functionally unemployed workers rose to 25.2% from 24.8% in November, marking the highest  "True Rate of Employment" (TRU) since June 2021. “Looking beyond monthly fluctuations, the broader labor market trends warrant close attention. The share of functionally unemployed workers has risen over the past year and returned to post-pandemic highs, pointing to ongoing challenges in access to full-time, living-wage employment," said LISEP Chair Gene Ludwig in the release.

Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Jackyenjoyphotography
Representative image of a worker (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by  Jackyenjoyphotography)

The research suggests that by demographics, the TRU varied for communities as it rose 1.5% for both Black and Hispanic workers in December, standing at 29.6% and 28.5% respectively. Meanwhile, the same for white workers dipped to 23.2% from 23.3% in a month. Furthermore, by gender, the TRU for men increased 0.3% in December to 20.5%, and the same for women rose to 30.3% in December, from 30.1% in November.  “Low hiring is making it harder for new entrants to find work, contributing to higher functional unemployment. At the same time, persistently elevated functional unemployment rates for Black and Hispanic workers denote a higher prevalence of low wages and part-time work," Ludwig wrote in his report.

A Grubhub delivery person rides a bicycle in the snow | Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai
Representative image of a Grubhub delivery person riding a bicycle in the snow (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Noam Galai)

While experts have questioned the institute's methodology and the efficacy of its TRU figures as an economic indicator, the think tank argues that its research can highlight the condition of the often overlooked elements of the economy and the labor market. "By accounting for underemployment and poverty-level wages, the TRU offers a more complete picture of our economic health," Ludwig previously told Newsweek. He emphasized that the research shifts focus from simply asking people if they are minimally employed to asking if they are getting enough work to sustain a basic standard of living. 

Representative image of a woman shopping at a convenience store and checking her receipt (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by Hispanolistic)
Representative image of a woman shopping at a convenience store and checking her receipt (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by Hispanolistic)

"If we continue to define success as solely having a job, even if that job is just for an hour or more every two weeks, without asking whether that job pays enough to support living above a poverty wage, we are effectively blinding ourselves to the very structural challenges that we would hope policymakers are trying to address," LISEP's chair previously told the publication.

More on Market Realist:

Hundreds of Nike employees to lose their jobs as it becomes latest to be hit by automation

Thousands of Amazon jobs could disappear as AI quietly reshapes the company

Mike Rowe has a major warning for workers about AI — names professions that are safe

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Report finds 1 in 4 Americans are 'functionally unemployed' — should you be worried?
NEWS
Report finds 1 in 4 Americans are 'functionally unemployed' — should you be worried?
Despite low unemployment, many Americans remain only loosely attached to the workforce.
1 hour ago
Americans are losing faith in Trump's economy as confidence drops to lowest since 2014
NEWS
Americans are losing faith in Trump's economy as confidence drops to lowest since 2014
The Consumer Confidence Index slipped to 85.5 amid war concerns, rising costs, and a weak labor market
3 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a cheeky response to a compliment about his lips
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a cheeky response to a compliment about his lips
Harvey had to tell the world that his lips were 'all naturale.'
5 hours ago
Bridgewater CIOs warn AI spending wave could have a major effect on the US economy
NEWS
Bridgewater CIOs warn AI spending wave could have a major effect on the US economy
While the investment in AI has surged, its contribution to the GDP isn't the biggest
23 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey doubts his own knowledge after hearing answers about Shakespeare
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey doubts his own knowledge after hearing answers about Shakespeare
Harvey heard names that could never be in a Shakespearean play.
1 day ago
Experts warn Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ could worsen the US debt crisis
NEWS
Experts warn Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ could worsen the US debt crisis
The CFRB's projections estimate the debt to rise by $5.5 trillion in the worst case scenario.
1 day ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey calls out player for how she stood during the game show
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey calls out player for how she stood during the game show
Harvey couldn't help but teach the contestant a lesson on show etiquette.
1 day ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player faces heartbreak as Ryan Seacrest admits bonus puzzle was 'tricky'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player faces heartbreak as Ryan Seacrest admits bonus puzzle was 'tricky'
Even the fans came out in support of the contestant Jess Graham, calling the puzzle unfair.
1 day ago
‘Price Is Right’ contestant opts for $7,000 over a car following his father’s advice
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ contestant opts for $7,000 over a car following his father’s advice
Taking advice from his dad in the audience, Robert chose to play it safe.
4 days ago
Residents in one US state will soon see power bills drop 25% — but there’s a catch
NEWS
Residents in one US state will soon see power bills drop 25% — but there’s a catch
The reduction in utility bills will be temporary and residents will end up paying some of that back
4 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey shuts down contestant trying to replace him
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey shuts down contestant trying to replace him
The contestant forced Harvey to put his foot down.
4 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins $55,000 by solving puzzle with a final-second guess
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins $55,000 by solving puzzle with a final-second guess
The player, Chad Hedrick got the fans to the edge of their seats before scoring the win.
4 days ago
Thousands of Amazon jobs could disappear as AI quietly reshapes the company
NEWS
Thousands of Amazon jobs could disappear as AI quietly reshapes the company
The layoffs are expected to hit the People Experience and Technology units of the retailer.
4 days ago
Costco tried something new at checkout. The CEO says it’s working surprisingly well.
COSTCO
Costco tried something new at checkout. The CEO says it’s working surprisingly well.
In the retailer's latest earnings call, CEO Ron Vachris praised the app based checkout system.
4 days ago
Dispute with HOA? There could be a special court to handle your case very soon
NEWS
Dispute with HOA? There could be a special court to handle your case very soon
The bill aims to overhaul the governance of community associations to increase transparency.
4 days ago
Popular toy sold on Amazon recalled over choking risk — here are the key details
NEWS
Popular toy sold on Amazon recalled over choking risk — here are the key details
The silicone strings attached to a Yetonamr toy have caused over 30 instances of choking. attached to the toy violate the safety standards and pose as a choking hazard.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't hold back his laughter after hearing a wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't hold back his laughter after hearing a wild answer
The young man earned Harvey's respect with his mature but creative answer.
5 days ago
Trump tones down tariff threat as volatility on Wall Street brings political stability
NEWS
Trump tones down tariff threat as volatility on Wall Street brings political stability
After the market saw its worst day since October, Trump seemed to soften his threats to the E.U.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the real value of her $100 flea market find
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the real value of her $100 flea market find
The guest had previously bet that her 'His Master's Voice' gramophone wasn't authentic.
6 days ago
Trump proudly talks about 'extraordinarily high economic growth' — but there's one problem
NEWS
Trump proudly talks about 'extraordinarily high economic growth' — but there's one problem
At the World Economic Forum, Trump made claims about the economy that the numbers fail to support.
6 days ago