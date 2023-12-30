Name John Deacon Net Worth $180 Million Sources of Income Musician Gender Male Date of Birth Aug 19, 1951 Age 72 Nationality British Profession Musician, singer-songwriter, bassist, engineer

Known through his mesmerizing tunes that amplified Freddie Mercury's vocals and lyrics, rock band Queen's guitarist John Deacon now boasts of a net worth of $180 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. This substantial wealth is primarily attributed to his successful career with Queen and his contributions to the band's iconic songs. The success of "Bohemian Rhapsody," featuring Deacon's bass, significantly contributed to Queen's global recognition and commercial success. The album "A Night at the Opera" became a landmark achievement for the band, establishing them as musical innovators.

John Deacon's main source of income stems from his prolific musical career, primarily as the bass guitarist for the legendary rock band, Queen. Deacon played a vital role in the creation of Queen's studio albums, starting with their self-titled debut album in 1973. Notable albums include "Queen II" (1974), "Sheer Heart Attack" (1974), and the critically acclaimed, "A Night at the Opera" (1975), featuring the iconic "Bohemian Rhapsody." Deacon's songwriting talent also came to the fore in several Queen hits such as "Misfire" and "Stone Cold Crazy" from "Sheer Heart Attack," "You're My Best Friend" from "A Night at the Opera," and the chart-topping "Another One Bites the Dust" from "The Game" (1980).

"The Game" marked a departure in sound, featuring Deacon's hit compositions, including "Crazy Little Thing Called Love." Deacon's songwriting continued to shine with hits like "I Want to Break Free" (1984) and the collaboration with David Bowie on "Under Pressure" (1981). Deacon participated in live performances with Queen, including the historic Tribute Concert in 1992 dedicated to Freddie Mercury.

Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury, Brian May and John Deason | Getty Images | Photo by Richard E. Aaron

John Deacon's primary asset is an impressive mansion with over two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,500 square feet of space. The residence, located in a serene environment, showcases stunning architectural design and boasts high construction quality.

Freddie Mercury and John Deacon at the Forum, 1977 | Getty Images | Photo by Richard Creame

John Deacon was born on August 19, 1951, in Leicester, England, to Lilian and Arthur. His formative years saw the family move to nearby Oadby in 1960, where John attended Beauchamp Grammar School and Gartree High School. At the age of 14, his musical journey began when he formed the local cover band, The Opposition, showcasing his early passion for music as he played bass guitar. In 1969, he went on to study electronics at Chelsea College in London, setting the stage for a dual interest in both music and technology.

In early 1975, John Deacon entered a new chapter of his life by marrying Veronica Tetzlaff. The couple went on to build a family with six children. Despite his public prominence as the bass guitarist for Queen, Deacon has been known for maintaining a private and low-key personal life. Following Freddie Mercury's passing in 1991, he chose a quiet existence away from the limelight. After he retired from the music industry in 1997, John Deacon significantly reduced his public appearances and retreated from the music scene. His decision to step back from active involvement in Queen performances was accompanied by a deliberate distancing from his former bandmates, Brian May and Roger Taylor. Despite this withdrawal from the public sphere, he remains connected to Queen's financial decisions, showcasing his ongoing commitment to the band's legacy.

John Deacon, as part of Queen, earned prestigious accolades for his musical contributions.

The 1981 BAFTA Awards nominated the iconic "Flash Gordon" soundtrack, featuring Deacon alongside Brian May, Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor, and Howard Blake, for the Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music.

Queen's musical brilliance extended to the Online Film & Television Association in 2002, where they received a nomination for Best Music, Adapted Song, for their timeless work in "Moulin Rouge!"

Beyond the silver screen, Deacon's journey culminated in the 2001 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a testament to his enduring impact on music.

What was John Deacon's first band and when did he join Queen?

John's first band was The Opposition before he joined Queen in 1971.

How did John Deacon come up with the "Deaky Dance"?

John Deacon is the creator of the "Deaky Dance," a stage routine involving head bobbing, jumping, spinning, and more.

How many children does John Deacon have, and what are their names?

John Deacon has six children with his wife Veronica Tetzlaff: Robert, Michael, Laura, Joshua, Luke, and Cameron.

