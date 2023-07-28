Austrian-American actor, bodybuilder, producer, and politician, Arnold Schwarzenegger, commands a huge net worth which is higher than many other stars. He has amassed enormous wealth through his acting career which delivered several box office hits, and additionally by dealing in profitable real estate and other investments. Following his achievements in bodybuilding, Schwarzenegger became an icon in the 1980s as he began to appear in Hollywood films. He turned into a global figure with his film The Terminator (1984) in which he played the titular role. Schwarzenegger also ventured into politics and served as the Governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

Arnold recently appeared in the new three-part limited docuseries on Netflix called Arnold which delves into his high-profile life as an athlete, actor, and politician. The documentary which was released on June 7, 2023, reveals several details of Schwarzenegger's career, childhood, and upbringing.

As of 2023, Schwarzenegger’s net worth is estimated to be close to $450 million, per Parade. Schwarzenegger owns a long list of expensive items which are a testament to his success and the mammoth net worth. Over the years, he has bought several real estate properties, expensive cars, and even a tank that served in the U.S. Military.

As his movies performed exceptionally well at the box office, Schwarzenegger soon became one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood of his time. As per Life Style Asia, he earned a salary upwards of $20 million for his movies and secured a percentage of royalty on gross profits. He was once paid $1 million per day for 25 days when he appeared in Batman and Robin, per UNILAD. Further, he reportedly charges over $200,000 for public appearances. When he contested in the 2003 gubernatorial election in California, he disclosed his wealth to be around $200 million, as per the official documents. Arnold then served as the Governor of California for two terms till 2011.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's real estate and other investments

Arnold Schwarzenegger's net worth would have been in the millions if he had made a career only in real estate. Since he arrived in the U.S., he has made some astounding real estate deals earning huge profits. In 1968 at the age of 21, Arnold bought a small plot of land in Palmdale, California, and he soon started investing more money into real estate by buying properties and selling them for a higher price. By the age of 25, he had already become a millionaire from his earnings in real estate.

Schwarzenegger owns at least $100 million worth of commercial properties spread across Southern California. Further, his overall real estate portfolio is much larger including his personal assets. Apart from acting and real estate, Schwarzenegger is also the co-founder of Ladder (Food Products) and is an angel investor with investments in at least six companies since 1999, according to PitchBook Data. He is also known to be one of the early investors in Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

The Brentwood Mansion

Arnold Schwarzenegger owns the Brentwood Mansion, a luxurious property located in the exclusive Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California which is spread over an area of 1,347 sq meters. The mansion has reportedly been his primary residence for a long time. The mansion features a spacious and elegant design with a total of 11 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and a variety of amenities. The main house has the traditional formal living room, dining room, gourmet kitchen, family room, and office. The rest of the area includes a tennis court, swimming pool, and a separate guesthouse.



M47 American-Made Tank

One of the most unique and expensive items that Arnold Schwarzenegger owns is the M47 American-made tank. The M47 Patton is a medium tank developed by the United States in the early 1950s and was used by the U.S. military during the Korean War.

Schwarzenegger likely obtained it through a surplus sale by the U.S. military and then modified it for civilian use in the city, as per various outlets the tank is currently on display at his personal ranch, to serve as a reminder of his time serving in the Austrian army. In the past, the tank was regularly featured in his social media posts.

Car collection

The former Governor of California has a huge collection of cars but he is best known for making the iconic Hummer available to civilians. In the past, the Hummer was only made for the U.S. military by AM General and it was Arnold who persuaded them to make it available for the masses. Thus, the Hummer was introduced into the mass market for people in 1992.

Schwarzenegger owns several of these cars, including a military-style Hummer H1 without doors. The massive automobile features long antennae, no doors, huge tires, and a big noisy, powerful engine. Since he is known to be an advocate of electric vehicles and promotes the use of clean energy, he owns an electric Hummer as well. He added the red electric Hummer to his vast collection in 2019 and shared a video of him driving the vehicle on Instagram.

Apart from the Hummer, Schwarzenegger owns a suit of fast super sports cars as well. In his collection sits the Buggati Veyron, a luxury sports car known for its high speed and performance. The Veyron is one of the most exclusive and expensive cars in the world, which comes at a cost of nearly $2 million, according to CNBC. Further, Schwarzenegger also owns a Tesla Roadster, an electric luxury car that costs around $200,000.

