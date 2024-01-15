Name Anna Paquin Net Worth $14 Million Salary $275,000 per episode Sources of Income Acting and production Gender Female Date of Birth July 24, 1982 Age 41 years Nationality Canadian Profession Actor, producer, voice actor

Anna Paquin, the Canadian-born actress, boasts a net worth of $14 million, which she earned after her career skyrocketed with a debut in "The Piano" in 1993. She also won an Academy Award for it, and has contributed to successful films like "Fly Away Home" and "Jane Eyre." Furthermore, she produced many films, including "Free Ride" and "The Parting Glass."

Paquin's income primarily stems from her successful acting career, which includes film, television, and production roles. Her role in the "X-Men" film series as the mutant superhero Rogue largely contributed to her net worth. The actress has appeared in various films, ranging from dramas like "25th Hour" and "The Squid and the Whale" to the epic "The Irishman."

Paquin's performance in "Margaret" earned critical acclaim and her portrayal of Sookie Stackhouse in HBO's "True Blood" earned her $275,000 per episode. She has also starred in television films and series like "The Courageous Heart of Irena Sendler" and "Flack."

Besides acting, Paquin has produced successful films. She has starred in and executive produced "Blue State." The film is based on the 2004 U.S. Presidential election. "Free Ride" brought another significant production credit, and In 2018, she produced and starred in "The Parting Glass," directed by her husband.

In 2010, Paquin and her husband purchased a house in Venice, California, for $1.2 million. They transformed it into a 7,000-square-foot, eco-friendly residence now valued at around $12.5 million.

Born in 1982 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Paquin moved to New Zealand when she was four years old. She attended the Raphael House Rudolf Steiner School and went to Hutt Intermediate School. After her parents' divorce in 1995, she moved to Los Angeles with her mother. There, she completed her high school education at Windward School and briefly attended Columbia University.

In 2010, Paquin married actor Stephen Moyer, her co-star from "True Blood." The couple has fraternal twins, who were born in 2012. The actress also has a stepson and stepdaughter from Moyer's previous relationships. She is openly bisexual and has been an advocate for LGBTQ rights.

- Academy Awards, USA 1994 (Winner): Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "The Piano"

- Golden Globe Awards, USA 2009 (Winner): Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for "True Blood"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 (Nominee): Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "The Irishman"

- London Critics Circle Film Awards 2012 (Winner): ALFS Award for Actress of the Year for "Margaret"

- Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards 1993 (Winner): Best Supporting Actress for "The Piano"

- Satellite Awards: 2008 (Winner): Best Actress in a Series, Drama for "True Blood"

Does Anna Paquin have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Yes, Anna Paquin has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her contributions to the entertainment industry.

When did Anna Paquin make her acting debut?

Anna Paquin made her acting debut at the age of nine in the 1993 film "The Piano."

Does Anna Paquin have any martial arts qualifications?

Yes, Anna Paquin holds a black belt in karate.

