Name Ginnifer Goodwin Net Worth $8 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth May 22, 1978 Age 45 Nationality American Profession Actor

Also Read: What Is Comedy Writer and Actor Anders Holm’s Net Worth?

Known for sharing space with stars including Julia Roberts and Kirsten Dunst in movies such as 'Mona Lisa Smile,' Ginnifer Goodwin, an acclaimed American actress, and producer, has an estimated net worth of $8 million as of Jan 2024, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Goodwin's television career began with her debut in "Law & Order" in 2001 which opened doors to more significant roles. She has starred in various television series and films, with notable roles in "Big Love," "Once Upon a Time," and voice work in "Zootopia." Goodwin has also ventured into production, which includes her role as an executive producer for the 2019 Lifetime movie, "I Am Somebody's Child: The Regina Louise Story."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ginnifer Goodwin (@ginnifergoodwin)

Ginnifer Goodwin's income primarily stems from her extensive and varied career in showbiz, with stints in television, film, voice acting, and production. From 2001 to 2003, she was part of the cast of NBC's "Ed," playing Diane Snyder. However, her breakthrough in television came with HBO's "Big Love" (2006–2011), where she portrayed Margene Heffman, a role that significantly boosted her profile and presumably her earnings. Her success continued with ABC's "Once Upon a Time" (2011–2018), where she played a dual role as Mary Margaret Blanchard/Snow White. Other notable TV appearances include "Why Women Kill" (2019) and "Pivoting" (2022).

Goodwin's film career has been equally prolific with parts in "Mona Lisa Smile" (2003), "Walk the Line" (2005), and "He's Just Not That Into You" (2009), among other hits. Her work as a voice actress, particularly in the animated hit "Zootopia" (2016), where she voiced the lead character, Judy Hopps, added a new dimension to her income sources. "Zootopia" was a major box office success, grossing over $1 billion worldwide, which would have favorably impacted her earnings.

Also Read: What Is ‘Saving Private Ryan’ Actor Barry Pepper’s Net Worth?

Ginnifer Goodwin attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Ginnifer Goodwin's earnings

Also Read: What Is 'Westworld' Actress Thandiwe Newton's Net Worth?

In "Zootopia" (2016), where Goodwin voiced the main character Judy Hopps, the film achieved a remarkable domestic gross of $341 million, per Vizaca. Similarly, her role in the ensemble romantic comedy "He's Just Not That Into You" (2009) contributes significantly to her earnings profile. The film's domestic box office tally of $93.9 million suggests that Goodwin would have received a noteworthy salary as a key cast member. Other notable films that likely contributed to her income include "Mona Lisa Smile" with a $63.8 million gross, "Something Borrowed" earning $39 million, and "Win A Date With Ted Hamilton" which grossed $17 million.

Ginnifer Goodwin arrives to the 20th Anniversary - 2009 EMA Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tran

Ginnifer Goodwin's real estate investments are a key part of her assets. In 2008, she bought a 2,204-square-foot, two-bedroom house in Hollywood Hills for $1.075 million, a property previously owned by celebrities like Busy Philipps and Rachel Bilson. Renovated with a blend of antique and modern styles, the house features a classic claw-foot tub and an outdoor deck with a fire pit. In 2016, Goodwin and her husband, Josh Dallas, listed it for $1.499 million. They expanded their portfolio in 2015, purchasing a $3.45 million home in Encino, showcasing their savvy in valuable real estate investments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ginnifer Goodwin (@ginnifergoodwin)

Instagram 324,000 Followers Twitter 5,679 Followers

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas arrive at the premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Zootopia" | Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

Ginnifer Goodwin, born Jennifer Michelle Goodwin on May 22, 1978, in Memphis, Tennessee, and her father Tim Goodwin formerly owned a recording studio. Ginnifer's sister, Melissa Goodwin is a talented stop-motion animator. Ginnifer attended St. Mary's Episcopal School and Lausanne Collegiate School. After graduating from Lausanne in 1996, she pursued a major in theater at Hanover College, subsequently transferring to Boston University after her freshman year. Her dedication to acting was recognized with the Bette Davis Foundation's Excellence in Acting: Professional Promise Award.

Ginnifer continued her studies at the Shakespeare Institute in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, and earned an Acting Shakespeare Certificate from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

She got engaged to actor Joey Kern in December 2010 but their engagement ended in May 2011. Later in 2011, she began a relationship with Josh Dallas, who played Prince Charming/David Nolan on "Once Upon a Time." The couple announced their engagement in October 2013, eventually tying the knot on April 12, 2014. Ginnifer and Josh Dallas share a family with the birth of their two sons, Oliver and Hugo.

Kids' Choice Awards, USA (2017) - Winner of the Blimp Award for Favorite Frenemies in "Zootopia," shared with Jason Bateman

People's Choice Awards, USA (2017) - Nominee for Favorite Animated Movie Voice for her role as Judy Hopps in "Zootopia"

People's Choice Awards, USA (2016) - Nominee for Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress for "Once Upon a Time"

People's Choice Awards, USA (2015) - Nominee for Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress and Favorite TV Duo (shared with Josh Dallas) for "Once Upon a Time"

Teen Choice Awards (2011-2014) - Multiple nominations for Choice TV Actress: Fantasy/Sci-Fi for "Once Upon a Time," and Choice Movie Actress: Romantic Comedy for "Something Borrowed" in 2011

Washington DC Area Film Critics Association Awards (2016) - Nominee for the WAFCA Award for Best Voice Performance in "Zootopia"

Alliance of Women Film Journalists (2017) - Winner of the EDA Female Focus Award for Best Animated Female for "Zootopia," tied with Auli'i Cravalho for "Moana"

Is Ginnifer Goodwin fluent in sign language?

Yes, Ginnifer Goodwin learned sign language for her role in the film "Birds of America" and continues to use it for communication and advocacy.

Did Ginnifer Goodwin meet her husband on the sets of "Once Upon a Time"?

Yes, Ginnifer Goodwin and her husband, Josh Dallas first met on the sets of "Once Upon a Time in 2011," where they played Snow White and Prince Charming.

What is one of Ginnifer Goodwin’s hobbies?

Ginnifer Goodwin has a passion for painting and enjoys expressing her creativity through artwork.

More from MARKETREALIST

Draymond Green Is Back After Suspension; How Has It Impacted His Net Worth?

What Is Actress and Writer Maria Bello's Net Worth?