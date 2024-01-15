Name Abigail Breslin Net Worth $8 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth April 14, 1996 Age 27 years Nationality American Profession Actor, voice actor

Also Read: 'American Psycho' Actor Justin Thereoux is Also an Established Director; Here's His Net Worth

Abigail Breslin, a renowned American actress, has a net worth of $8 million, has worked in successful films like "Signs" and "Little Miss Sunshine." Her involvement in the film "August: Osage County" received positive acclaim, and she continued to contribute to projects like "Perfect Sisters" and the TV series "Scream Queens."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abigail Breslin-Kunyansky/SOPHOMORE (@abbienormal9)

Breslin's sources of income are primarily rooted in her extensive career in the entertainment industry, encompassing roles in movies, television shows, and stage productions. Her breakthrough in the film industry came with the 2002 movie "Signs," directed by M. Night Shyamalan, where her performance was highly praised.

Also Read: From Winning an Oscar Award as a Child to Becoming a Producer: Anna Paquin's Career and Net Worth

She was then seen in "Raising Helen" and "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement." However, it was her role in the critically acclaimed film "Little Miss Sunshine" in 2006 that truly catapulted her to stardom. Following this, she appeared in films like "Nim's Island" and "Kit Kittredge: An American Girl," both of which were commercially successful.

She starred in "My Sister's Keeper," which grossed $95 million worldwide, and was seen in the popular film "Zombieland." Her performance in the horror-comedy series "Scream Queens" largely contributed to her financial success. Her stage debut in "Right You Are" on Broadway was highly appreciated, and she was last seen in the American crime drama "Accused," playing the character Esme.

Also Read: Sebastian Gutierrez Made His Directorial Debut With ‘Judas Kiss,’ How Rich Is?

Abigail Breslin attends the "August: Osage County" New York City premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Lovekin

Among Breslin's most notable assets is her real estate portfolio, which includes properties in some of the most sought-after locations in the United States. She owns residences in New York City, Los Angeles, and Beverly Hills. Furthermore, the actress has an affinity for luxury vehicles. Her garage boasts of high-end cars, including a Range Rover, a Mercedes AMG GT-R, and an Audi A4.

Abigail Breslin attends the opening night world premiere of "Miranda's Victim" | Getty Images | Photo by Rebecca Sapp

Instagram 536,000 Followers Facebook 160,000 Followers Twitter 200,100 Followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abigail Breslin-Kunyansky/SOPHOMORE (@abbienormal9)

Breslin was born on April 14, 1996. In 2017, she disclosed her experience of being raped by an ex-boyfriend, a traumatic event that led to her being diagnosed with PTSD. She did not report the incident initially due to shock, denial, and concerns about not being believed, potential retaliation from her attacker, and the safety of her family. In 2022, the actress announced her engagement to Ira Kunyansky. The couple got married in 2023.

- Academy Awards, USA 2007 (Nominated): Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for "Little Miss Sunshine"

- BAFTA Awards 2007 (Nomination): Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Little Miss Sunshine"

- Critics Choice Awards 2007 (Winner): Best Young Actress for "Little Miss Sunshine"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 (Winner): Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "Little Miss Sunshine"

- Young Artist Awards 2010 (Winner): Best Performance in a Feature Film - Leading Young Actress for "My Sister's Keeper"

Which role propelled Abigail Breslin to fame?

Abigail's breakthrough came with her exceptional portrayal of Olive Hoover in the critically acclaimed film "Little Miss Sunshine," earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

How did Abigail Breslin make history on "Project Runway"?

In 2015, Abigail Breslin became the youngest guest judge on the show, showcasing her stylish flair and fashion expertise.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is 'Mission: Impossible' Actor Rebecca Ferguson's Net Worth?

From 'Sin City' to the 'Haunting of Hill House' and Beyond: Carla Gugino's Career and Net Worth