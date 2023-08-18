Name Theo Von Net Worth $2 million Salary N/A Annual Income $300,000 Sources of Income Stand-up comedy, podcasting, media appearances Gender Male DOB March 19, 1980 Age 43 Nationality American Profession Comedian, podcast host, media personality

Theo Von, an American stand-up comedian, actor, and television host, became famous after he was selected as a cast member on MTV's "Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour" in 2000. Theo was only 19 and was immediately recognized for his talent. This marked the beginning of a remarkable career that saw him participating in various reality shows, stand-up performances, hosting gigs, and podcasting endeavors for over two decades now. During his career as an entertainer, Theo has amassed an estimated net worth of $2.5 million.

Stand-up Comedy: Theo's primary source of income comes from his stand-up comedy performances. He has released Netflix specials like "No Offense" (2016) and "Regular People" (2021) and has embarked on numerous comedy tours.

Television Appearances: Theo's presence on television shows such as "Last Comic Standing," "Inside Amy Schumer," and "Why? with Hannibal Buress" contributed to his earnings.

Podcasting: Theo's podcasting ventures, including "This Past Weekend" and "King and The Sting (and Wing)," have garnered a substantial following, allowing him to monetize through sponsorships and advertising.

Acting: Theo has appeared in films like "Bobby Khan's Ticket to Hollywood" (2011) and "InAPPropriate Comedy" (2013), adding to his income.

Hosting: From "Primetime in No Time" to "Deal With It," Theo's hosting roles on various TV series have contributed to his earnings.

Theo's salary varies based on his projects and engagements. Stand-up comedians often earn significant sums from live performances, especially when they gain popularity and can fill larger venues.

While Theo is mainly known for his performances, he has also ventured into business. He launched a "crank texting" blog that evolved into a column on CollegeHumor, showcasing his unique sense of humor and creativity.

In March 2021, Theo invested $1.645 million in a 4,918-square-foot home in Nashville, Tennessee. Theo's home features an extra-large owner's suite with a spa-like bath with an exercise and dance studio. It also boasts a detached in-law suite with a full bath and a walk-in closet. There is a private screened-in porch that overlooks a backyard with a pool and spa. This real estate purchase indicates his growing financial stability and investment choices.

Here's a view of Theo Von's estimated annual earnings over the past few years:

Year Earnings (Approx.) 2016 $300,000 2017 $400,000 2018 $500,000 2019 $600,000

Theo Von has a strong presence on various social media platforms, connecting with fans and followers. His engagement can be seen through his follower counts:

Instagram 4.6 million followers Facebook 1.4 million followers Twitter 944.8K followers

In addition to his professional achievements, Theo's personal journey is equally inspiring. He struggled with substance abuse, but a pivotal moment during a radio interview led him to seek sobriety. After attending AA meetings and finding solace in hearing people's stories, he embarked on a path to recovery. This transformation not only saved his career but also his sense of self.

What are Theo Von's notable accomplishments?

Theo Von's Netflix specials, podcasting success, and hosting roles are among his notable accomplishments.

What is Theo Von's real estate investment?

In 2021, Theo Von invested $1.645 million in a home in Nashville, Tennessee.

What are the podcasts hosted by Theo Von?

Theo hosts the podcasts "This Past Weekend" and "King and The Sting (and Wing)."

