What Is U2 Guitarist And Founding Member The Edge's Net Worth?

Name The Edge (David Evans) Net worth $400 Million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music DOB August 8, 1961 Age 62 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America, Ireland, United Kingdom Profession Musician

Also Read: The Songwriter Behind the Iconic Hit 'Rocket Man'; What Is Bernie Taupin's Net Worth?

British-Irish musician and a founding member of the renowned musical group “U2”, The Edge (David Evans) has an estimated net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The Edge is best known as the lead guitarist and keyboardist of the band “U2”. He is one of the founding members of the group and is considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time.

The Edge, Bono, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr of U2 | Getty Images | Photo by Ian Gavan

Career in Music

Also Read: What Is 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Producer Andrew Form's Net Worth?

While in school, Evans and his brother joined a band alongside Paul "Bono" Hewson, Larry Mullen Jr., and Adam Clayton, and in 1978 they gained the name "U2." During this time, Evans also gained a name of his own, "The Edge." They released their debut album, "Boy," in 1980 and started touring extensively throughout the 80s.

Portrait of the members of Irish Rock group U2 | Getty Images | Photo by Steve Rapport

Also Read: What Is 'Captain America: Civil War' Actress Elizabeth Olsen's Net Worth?

During the course of their long-running career, U2 released several critically acclaimed albums like “How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb”, "All That You Can't Leave Behind", and "No Line On the Horizon” among others. The group's singles like "Instant Karma", "City Of Blinding Lights", "Vertigo", and more proved to be award-winning global hits.

Outside of his work with U2, Evans has also collaborated with several stars including Jay-Z, Johnny Cash, Rihanna, Tina Turner, and more. Evans along with his bandmate Bono wrote the popular theme song for the James Bond film "Golden Eye."

Evans has several properties in the US, Ireland, France, and the UK. He owns several properties in Malibu. However, one of his most controversial real estate deals came in 2005 when he bought a 151-acre plot in Malibu for $9 million, as per Dailymail U.K. Evans planned to build a $100 million family home on the land but he faced severe pushback from environmentalist groups who raised concerns over destruction of the flora and fauna of the area. He also faced legal issues over public beach access.

However, Evans spent millions in legal action to prove that his development plans would have a minimal impact on the environment. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he spent nearly $400,000 on geological studies and pledged $1 million for the construction of a public hiking trail through his property. But his efforts got him the approval of 12 commissioners after dramatically scaling back his development plans. Unfortunately, Evans was then sued by the Santa Monica Mountains Tasks Force, a chapter of the Sierra Club, and Evans’ plans were once again denied.

U2 guitarist The Edge won't get to build mansions on Malibu hillside https://t.co/vDiilhqWOI pic.twitter.com/mHr2xUHGJV — billboard (@billboard) June 20, 2019

In 1983, Evans married his high school sweetheart, Aislinn O'Sullivan, and the two had three children together before separating in 1990. He then started dating Morleigh Steinberg, a professional dancer in 1993. Steinberg had previously appeared on stage alongside “U2”. The two got married in 2002, and they have two children together.

U2's The Edge and his wife Morleigh attend the premiere of "Frida" | Getty Images | Photo by Getty Images

2006 Grammy: Song of the Year For the song "Sometimes You Can't Make It On Your Own” shared with: Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. (U2)

2006 Grammy: Best Rock Album For the album "How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb" shared with: Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. (U2)

2006 Grammy: Album of the Year For "How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb" shared with: Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. (U2)

2006 Grammy: Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group For the song "Sometimes You Can't Make It On Your Own" shared with: Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. (U2)

2006 Grammy: Best Rock Song For "City Of Blinding Lights" shared with: Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. (U2)

2006 Grammy: Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal For "Sometimes You Can't Make It On Your Own" shared with: Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. (U2)

2005 Grammy: Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group For the song "Vertigo" shared with Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. (U2)

2005 Grammy: Best Short Form Music Video For “U2: Vertigo”

2005 Grammy: Best Rock Song For "Vertigo" shared with: Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. (U2)

2002 Grammy: Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group For "Elevation" shared with: Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. (U2)

2002 Grammy: Record of the Year For "Walk On" shared with: Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. (U2)

2002 Grammy: Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal For "Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of" shared with: Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. (U2)

2002 Grammy: Best Rock Album For "All That You Can't Leave Behind" shared with: Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. (U2)

2001 Grammy Record of the Year For "Beautiful Day" shared with Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. (U2)

2001 Grammy: Song of the Year For "Beautiful Day" shared with Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. (U2)

2001 Grammy: Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal For "Beautiful Day" shared with Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. (U2)

1994 Grammy: Best Alternative Music Album For "Zooropa" shared with Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. (U2)

1993 Grammy: Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal For "Achtung Baby" shared with Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. (U2)

1989 Grammy: Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal For "Desire" shared with: Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. (U2)

1988 Grammy: Album of the Year For "The Joshua Tree", shared with Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. (U2)1988 Winner Grammy

2018 Billboard Music Award: Top Touring Artist shared with Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. (U2)

How old is The Edge?

The Edge aka David Evans is 62 years old.

What is The Edge's real name?

The Edge’s birth name is David Howell Evans.

Is The Edge from U2 married?

The Edge has been married to Morleigh Steinberg since 2002.

What is The Edge from U2’s net worth?

The Edge (David Evans) has an estimated net worth of $400 million.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is ‘Sherlock’ Star, Martin Freeman’s Net Worth?

What Is Grammy-Winning Artist Ne-Yo's Net Worth?