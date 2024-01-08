What Is 'Cheers' Actor Ted Danson's Net Worth?

Name Ted Danson Net worth $80 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting DOB 29 December 1947 Age 76 Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

Also Read: What Is Oscar-Winning Actress Kim Basinger's Net Worth?

American actor Ted Danson has an estimated net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Danson is best known for his iconic role as Sam Malone on the show "Cheers" and other hit shows like"Becker," "CSI," and "The Good Place." He has won several awards for his work including two Emmy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards.

Ted Danson at the premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'Book Club' | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Career in Acting

Also Read: What Is 'Parks And Recreation' Star Nick Offerman's Net Worth?

Born Edward Bridge Danson III, Ted Danson was raised in Flagstaff, Arizona. During his education at Stanford University, his interest in acting began. He then transferred to Carnegie Mellon University and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drama in 1972.

His first paid acting job came as a contract player on the daytime soap opera "Somerset". Further in 1977, he landed the role of Dr. Mitchell Pierson on the show "The Doctors" and he appeared in several commercials.

Also Read: What Is 'The English Patient' Star Kristin Scott Thomas' Net Worth?

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Danson appeared as a guest on several television shows such as "Laverne and Shirley", "Family", "Benson", “B.J. and the Bear", "Magnum P.I.", "Taxi", "The Amazing Spider-Man", and "Tucker's Witch".

Danson’s big breakthrough came in 1982, with the role of the former baseball player Sam Malone on the hit NBC sitcom "Cheers". By 1986, “Cheers” became one of the top shows airing on TV. The show aired for 11 seasons and concluded in 1993. The finale was watched by 80 million people, making it the second most-watched finale in history at the time.

Career After "Cheers"

The end of “Cheers” marked Danson’s departure from his usual genre of comedy. He starred in "Something About America", for which he won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie. Further, he starred in the short-lived CBS show "Ink", as well as the television miniseries "Gulliver's Travels". His next role came in the sitcom "Becker", which was produced by the same company that produced "Cheers". The show ran for 6 seasons from 1998 to 2004.

Danson then starred as the corrupt billionaire Arthur Frobisher on the FX Network drama "Damages", starting in 2007. The show aired for three seasons. Danson went on to star in several shows like the HBO sitcom "Bored to Death", "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation", "CSI: Cyber", "Fargo", and the NBC sitcom "The Good Place". He then held a regular role in "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and also played the main role in NBC's "Mr. Mayor" from 2021 to 2022.

Career in Films

Danson occasionally acted in films. His film credits include "The Onion Field", "Body Heat" (1981), "Creepshow" (1982), "Little Treasure" (1985), "Just Between Friends" (1986), "A Fine Mess" (1986), and "Saving Private Ryan" (1998) among others.

His recent appearances included "The Open Road" (2009);, "Big Miracle" (2012), "The One I Love" (2014), and "Hearts Beat Loud" (2018).

Ted Danson’s Earnings

At the peak of "Cheers," Danson was the highest-paid actor on television making about $450,000 per episode, as per Celebrity Net Worth. This worked out to be $12 million per season in seasons 9, 10, and 11, which is the same as $25 million per season in today's money.

For the CBS drama "CSI," Danson was paid $250,000 per episode. He appeared in 86 episodes of the show, which means he made about $21 million in annual earnings.

Endorsements

Danson famously appeared as the "Aramis man" for the Estee Lauder fragrance brand Aramis.

Danson along with his current wife Mary Steenburgen owns several properties around the US. In 2019, the couple sold a nine-acre property in Ojai, California, for $8.75 million. They originally bought the house in 2005 through a trust for $4.5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

They own a home in Ojai which they bought in 2017 for $2.4 million and another one in Santa Monica, California for which they paid $3.5 million in 2014. They bought the property next door as well for $5.2 million creating a large private compound. They further own a small cottage in Nashville and a six-acre multi-residence spread on Martha's Vineyard.

Danson’s first marriage was to actress Randall "Randy" Gosch from 1970 to 1975. He then married producer Cassandra "Casey" Coates, and the two had two daughters before splitting in an expensive divorce. He then married actress Mary Steenburgen in 1995, with whom he has two stepchildren, Lilly and Charlie McDowell.

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen at "Beyond Hunger: A Place at the Table" charity event | Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston

Environmentalism

Danson has been a big advocate for Ocean conservation. In 2011, he released his first book, "Oceana: Our Endangered Oceans and What We Can Do To Save Them," to support the cause. He also participated in a climate protest in 2019, outside the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. He was even arrested and charged for the movement.

Divorce Settlement

Whoopi Goldberg and Ted Danson in a scene from the film 'Made In America' | Getty Images | Photo by Warner Brothers

Danson's divorce from his second wife Casey Coates is one of the most expensive celebrity divorces of all time. Danson’s affair with fellow actress Whoopi Goldberg resulted in the divorce with no prenuptial arrangement. Danson was ultimately ordered to pay Coates $2 million for every year they were together, totaling about $30 million.

1991 American Comedy Award: Funniest Male Performer in a TV Series (Leading Role) Network, Cable or Syndication For “Cheers”

2018 Critics Choice Award: Best Actor in a Comedy Series For “The Good Place”

1993 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series For “Cheers”

1990 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series For “Cheers”

1991 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical For “Cheers”

1990 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical For “Cheers”

1985 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television For “Something About Amelia”

2006 TV Land Legend Award for “Cheers”

2022 TCA Lifetime Achievement Award

How old is Ted Danson?

Ted Danson is 76 years old.

How long was Ted Danson married to Whoopi Goldberg?

Whoopi Goldberg and Ted Danson were never married and they dated only for 18 months before calling it quits.

Are Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen still married?

Yes, Ted Danson has been married to actress Mary Steenburgen since 1995.

Why did Ted Danson quit Cheers?

Ted Danson stated that he felt that after 11 great seasons with "Cheers", he wanted to pursue other acting opportunities.

What happened between Whoopi and Ted Danson?

Whoopi Goldberg and Ted Danson had a public affair which led to Danson’s expensive divorce in which the actor reportedly paid about $30 million to his ex-wife.

How much did Ted Danson make on "Cheers"?

Ted Danson earned a peak salary of $500,000 per episode while working on the show “Cheers”.

Does Ted Danson have a child?

Ted Danson has two daughters Kate Danson and Alexis Danson.

Who is Ted Danson married to in real life?

Ted Danson has been married to actress Mary Steenburgen since 1995.

What is Ted Danson’s net worth?

Ted Danson has an estimated net worth of $80 million.

More from MARKETREALIST

From 'Bombshell' to 'Game Change'; Here's a Look at Jay Roach's Million-Dollar Net Worth

What Is Legendary MLB Third Baseman Adrián Beltré's Net Worth