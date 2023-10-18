Name Tadashi Yanai Net worth $33.9 billion Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Business ventures DOB February 7, 1949 Age 74 years Gender Male Nationality Japan Profession Entrepreneur

Tadashi Yanai, prominent entrepreneur and the richest person in Japan, has an estimated net worth of $33.9 billion as of October 11, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Yanai is the president and founder of the Japanese company, Fast Retailing, which is the parent company of Uniqlo retail stores chain. Since opening its first store in 1984 in Hiroshima, the company has gone global with over 2,300 stores across 25 countries. Fast Retailing reported a net profit of $1.2 billion in 2022, as per Forbes. Fast Retailing owns other brands as well including Theory, Helmut Lang, J Brand, and GU.

Tadashi Yanai at the UNIQLO "The Art and Science of LifeWear" : Conference | Getty Images | Photo by Julien Hekimian

Yanai's fortune is mostly derived from his stake in Fast Retailing. He owns 43% of the shares directly and through holding companies, as per the company’s August stock exchange disclosure. He's also credited with the shares held by his wife and two sons as he is the founder and chairman of the company. Fast Retail reported a net profit of $1.2 billion on revenue of $17 billion for the fiscal year ended August 2022, as per Forbes.

Tadashi Yanai at the 'Shochiku Kabuki X Uniqlo' collection launch | Getty Images | Photo by Marc Piasecki

Born in 1949, Tadashi Yanai is the son of a tailor and a housewife. They lived in southern Japan during the US post-war occupation. His father operated a men's clothing store, Men's Shop Ogori Shoji, in Ube, about 75 miles from Hiroshima. After Yanai graduated with a degree in economics and politics from Waseda University in 1971, he started his career selling kitchenware and men's clothing at a Jusco supermarket. He joined his father's business a year later and in 1984 he started Unique Clothing Warehouse in Hiroshima, later shortening the name to Uniqlo.

He then changed the name of his father's company Ogori Shoji to Fast Retailing and soon it became the fastest-growing retailer in Japan, expanding to over 100 stores. By 1996, Yanai started to build his empire and forge deals with Chinese apparel producers. Uniqlo’s products quickly became a hit, especially their fleece items.

In 2001, Yanai expanded his business overseas. But he ended up closing 16 of 21 stores in the UK and his other food distribution business also failed. However, by 2015, there were more than 1,600 Uniqlo stores around the world. Fast Retailing also acquired other fashion businesses, like New York's brand Theory, Onezone, Comptoir des Cotonniers and Princesse tam tam. Currently, Uniqlo has over 2,300 stores across the globe.

While Yanai once lived above his parents' clothing store, the self-made billionaire now resides in a 16,586 square foot house in the Woodlands outside of Tokyo with his wife and two children. Yanai had bought the land for $78 million in an auction in 2001. The house itself is worth $50 million.

Yanai owns a Shibuya Ward, which is valued at about $74 million, as per Forbes. The exclusive Tokyo neighborhood is also home to other Japanese billionaires including Hiroshi Miktani, Japan’s fifth richest person.

Apart from homes, Yanai also owns two golf courses. He bought the Plantation Golf Course in Hawaii for $50 million in 2009 and then went on to buy another golf course for $24.1 million a year later. Renovation on The Plantation Course cost about $11 million as it is one of Kapalua Resort’s most iconic courses.

2022 $26.1 billion 2021 $44.1 billion 2020 $19.7 billion 2019 $22.5 billion

How old is Tadashi Yanai?

Tadashi Yanai is 74 years old.

Is Tadashi Yanai married?

Yanai is married and has two sons.

Who is the wealthiest person in Japan?

As of October 11, Tadashi Yanai is the richest person in Japan with an estimated net worth of $33.9 billion as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Who is the owner of Uniqlo?

Tadashi Yanai is the founder and chairman of Fast Retail, the umbrella company of Uniqlo.