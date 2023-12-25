Name T.R. Knight Net Worth $4 million Sources of income Acting DOB 26 March 1973 Age 50 Gender Male Nationality American Profession Actor

A household name for his role in the popular TV show "Grey's Anatomy," American actor, T. R. Knight has earned an estimated net worth of $4 million in 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Knight has appeared in multiple Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, but he is perhaps best known for his role as Dr George O'Malley on the drama series, in which Knight starred in a total of 103 episodes before leaving in season 6.

Acting has been the main source of income for Knight who dropped out of university when he landed a leading role at the Guthrie Theater. He then moved to New York City to further his career in acting, and appeared on the Broadway revival of “Noises Off” in 2001, opposite Patti LuPone, followed by his role as Damis in "Tartuffe" in 2003.

The same year, he bagged a role in the Off-Broadway production of "Scattergood,” for which he received a Drama Desk Award nomination.

After his successful stint in theatre productions, Knight landed a role in the short-lived CBS television series, "Charlie Lawrence" in 2003. He also appeared in an episode of "Frasier” and multiple episodes of "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation."

In 2005, Knight’s big breakthrough came when he was cast in the role of Dr George O'Malley in the ABC medical drama, "Grey's Anatomy." His character was first introduced as a surgical intern who worked his way up to the resident level. Knight was originally expected to appear only for one season but due to the popularity of his character, he remained on the show for five seasons, but was killed off in the sixth season of the show, when he reportedly quit due to creative differences.

Miscommunication between him and the show's executive producer, Shonda Rhimes, and his character's lack of screen time were cited as reasons for Knight leaving the show. But even after that, T.R. Knight returned to "Grey's Anatomy" in later seasons for closure. For appearing in 103 episodes of the show, Knight made about $125,000 per episode, according to The Richest.

After "Grey's Anatomy," Knight starred as Leo Frank in a production of the musical "Parade" in 2009. He then made his return to Broadway in 2010, appearing in "A Life in the Theatre" as the character of John opposite Patrick Stewart. He also appeared in the film “42” in 2013.

In 2016, he appeared in four episodes of "11.22.63" and in 2017, he acted in six episodes of "The Catch." He then appeared in "When We Rise" and "Genius: Einstein." Knight went on to land a leading role in the first season of "The Flight Attendant" and returned as a recurring cast member in the show's second season.

As for personal assets, Knight bought a $2.91 million home in Los Angeles in 2007, before spending on massive renovations on the property while living in a nearby rental. He listed this home for sale in 2010 for nearly $4 million, but ultimately settled for $2.7 million in 2011, making a significant loss.

Knight is openly gay and he began dating Patrick B. Leahy, a ballet dancer and a writer, shortly after moving to New York. The two got married in 2013 in Hudson, New York. They had already been together for six years before that.

2007 Primetime Emmy Nomination: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for “Grey's Anatomy”

2006 Satellite Award: Best Ensemble, Television for “Grey's Anatomy”

2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for “Grey's Anatomy”

What is T.R. Knight’s net worth?

T. R. Knight has an estimated net worth of $4 million in 2023 as of December 2023.

Why did T.R. Knight leave "Grey's Anatomy"?

T.R. Knight chose to quit the show in season 6 due to creative differences with the executive producer, Shonda Rhimes, and lack of screen time in the show.

Is T.R. Knight married?

Knight is openly gay and has been married to Patrick B. Leahy, a ballet dancer and a writer since 2013.

