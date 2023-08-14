Simone Biles is one of the most accomplished American gymnasts with 32 medals cliched both the Olympics and World Championships. Two years after bowing out of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics due to mental health issues, Simone Biles officially made her competitive comeback at the US Classic in a suburb of Chicago on August 5 and blew the roof off to win the event.

Simone Biles wins her first competitive gymnastics event since 2021, qualifies for US national championships https://t.co/lLoDW9jVC7 pic.twitter.com/N0FxIR0fXi — CNN (@CNN) August 6, 2023

Biles beat her closest American all-around competitor, Leanne Wong, by 5 entire points, which was a large margin considering most gymnastics competitions come down to tenths of a point, as per slate.com.

Biles had been at the top of their game for years and trained hard to get there. Over her successful athletic career, she has signed some of the biggest endorsement deals, which add massively to her multimillion net worth.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Laurence Griffiths

Simone Biles has an estimated net worth of $16 million as of May, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Being arguably the most accomplished American gymnast of all time, Biles has worked with some of the biggest global brands during her illustrious career.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Laurence Griffiths

After the 2016 Olympics, Biles started signing hefty endorsement deals. Over the next several years, Biles was bringing in $5 million yearly in endorsement deals alone, as per The Daily Mail UK. Biles has worked with several brands including Nike and Athleta as their brand ambassador.

Other companies that Biles has endorsed include Visa, United Airlines, Uber Eats, Core Power Fitness, and Mondelez's Oreo brand. As per reports, Biles has earned an estimated $20 million from various deals in the years from contracts that extend into the future.

Being only the sixth woman to win an individual all-around title at both the World Championships and the Olympics, Biles has garnered a huge following which spills over to social media. She has over 1.6 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) and over 6.8 million followers on Instagram, where she recently shared pictures from her lavish wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

Biles bought a new home in 2020 and showed off a few pics of her new place on social media as well. Simone got it for under $750,000, as per Essentially Sports . Further, the Daily Mail reported that her Houston, Texas mansion, which has been her primary residence cost about $2 million.

Prior to that, in 2017, Biles had announced that she was selling her childhood home in Houston, Texas. The residence was listed in the market at a price of $289,000, and it sold for between 250,001 and $285,000.

the house I grew up in is now up for sale 🏡 lots of amazing memories!someone go buy it ❤️😭

location: Spring Texas https://t.co/Ho96fHqeDB — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 23, 2017

This year, Simone announced that she and her now husband, Jonathan Owens, will build a new home together. Recently, Biles shared a glimpse of their new house.

Simone Biles reveals she and fiancé Jonathan Owens are building new house - after buying mansion https://t.co/fQO7Y6pNY7 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 7, 2023

Biles owns an impressive car collection which includes some of the most luxurious and modern machines, as per 21Motoring. She owns the Mercedes-AMG G63 which comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine and costs about $160,000. Next is a Range Rover Velar that has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, that comes for a price tag of $58,000 as per the publication.

Bills also owns a Range Rover Evoque Convertible which comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 296 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque and can go from 0-60 mph in 7.5 seconds. The impressive beast comes for a price of about $44,000.

🥵🥵🥵 need me a pair on mine https://t.co/a0tdwvhhmr — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 21, 2019

Finally, Biles is also a proud owner of a Dodge Challenger SRT which features a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 engine that makes 797 hp and 707 lb-ft of torque. The powerful machine can go from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds and it comes for a price of about $73,000.