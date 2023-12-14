Name Shohei Ohtani Net worth $50 million Salary $2 Million Annual income $37 million (estimated) Sources of income Baseball, endorsements DOB 5 July 1994 Age 29 Gender Male Nationality Japan Profession Professional Baseball Player

Shohei Ohtani gestures to a teammate | Getty Images | Photo by Tom Pennington

Japanese professional baseball player Shohei Ohtani has an estimated net worth of $50 million as of December 2023, according to Essentially Sports. However, Ohtani’s net worth is expected to skyrocket in the coming years as he has recently signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is the highest paying contract in sports, surpassing the likes of Christiano Ronaldo who has a $536 million contract with El Nassr, and Lionel Messi who has a $125 to $150 million contract with Inter Miami.

Breaking News from @TheAthletic: The MLB star Shohei Ohtani will sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a record $700 million, his agents said. https://t.co/9fXirhADiJ pic.twitter.com/1eoMQbg6Ov — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 9, 2023

After the signing of the mega contract, The Athletic reported that the MLB superstar would defer the majority of the money in the initial years. As per the report, Ohtani will defer about $68 million of his $70 million salary per year taking only $2 million. The deferred amount will be paid to him between 2034 and 2043 without interest.

Shohei Ohtani is baseball’s highest-paid player, but next year he'll make less than Ken Griffey Jr.—who retired 13 years ago https://t.co/bDroUPGfF2 https://t.co/bDroUPGfF2 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 13, 2023

Career in baseball

Ohtani was born in Ōshū, Iwate, Japan and he showed great skills in baseball from a young age. At 18 years of age, Ohtani was throwing a 99 mph fastball and in the 2012 18U Baseball World Championship, he recorded 16 strikeouts, eight walks, and five runs drawing attention from the top MLB teams. However, Japan's Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters drafted him instead.

Shohei Ohtani of Team Japan celebrates at second base | Getty Images | Photo by Eric Espada

Ohtani made his debut in the Fighters' season-opening game in 2013, serving as a pitcher. He finished the season with a 3-0 record in 11 starts. In his second season, Ohtani threw a 101 mph fastball in the Mazda All-Star Game, setting a record for the fastest official pitch thrown by a Japanese pitcher. By 2015, Ohtani’s pitching performance was among the best in the league as he led in wins, ERA, and shutouts. He led the Fighters to victory in the 2016 Japan Series.

Shohei Ohtani at his farewell event with Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters head coach Hideki Kuriyama | Getty Images | Photo by Masterpress

Career in MLB and Contract Earnings

After due consideration, Ohtani signed a deal with the Los Angeles Angels in December of 2017. He debuted as a designated hitter and later debuted as a pitcher as well. In his rookie season, he became the first major league player in almost 100 years to hit 15 home runs and pitch 50 innings in a single season, winning the American League Rookie of the Year.

Shohei Ohtani hits a home run | Getty Images | Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea

In 2019, a bipartite patella injury followed by a flexor strain in his right elbow put him out of play. He came back in full swing in 2021 and hit a 450-foot home run on his first pitch faced. He went on to win a rare distinction by both starting on the mound and leading the Majors in home runs, becoming the first player to do so since Babe Ruth in 1921.

Ohtani continued to make history, becoming the first pitcher and the first Japanese player to be elected to the Home Run Derby, the first player to be selected as an All-Star as both a pitcher and position player, and the first leadoff man to throw a 100 mph fastball.

100 mph for Shohei Ohtani's 11th strikeout of the night. pic.twitter.com/YuNkJLzTOr — MLB (@MLB) June 22, 2023

Between 2018 and 2022, Ohtani earned a salary of $9.7 million, and in 2022, he earned a salary of $5.5 million. Before the 2023 season, he signed a 1-year, $30 million contract with the Angels and became a free agent at the end of the 2023 season.

Shohei Ohtani threw a 100.6 mph heater in the top of the 1st and then just hit a first pitch dinger with an exit velo of 115.2 mph in the bottom of the 1st 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pwt08KWBmz — Kent (@RealKentMurphy) April 5, 2021

Shohei Otani’s $700 million contract with the LA Dodgers and current salary

After long speculation, Ohtani signed a mega 10-year, $700 million deal with the LA Dodgers on December 9, 2023. The fully guaranteed deal in terms of overall contract value is currently the largest contract in sports history. However, 97% of the $700 million is deferred until after 10 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shohei Ohtani | 大谷翔平 (@shoheiohtani)

Ohtani's will be making just $2 million per season during the contract and then get the remaining $680 million between 2034 and 2043. As per reports, the decision was made by Ohtani himself to allow the Dodgers to keep signing other star players during his contract.

Endorsements earnings

Ohtani reportedly agreed to defer most of his salary as his off-field earnings were substantial enough to sustain him. He has been sought after by numerous Japanese and American brands and signed endorsement deals with Seiko Watch, New Balance, Panini, Oakley, Fanatics, Hugo Boss, and Topps. As per Clutch Points, Ohtani makes around $35 million from endorsements alone and it is set to rise with his new record-breaking contract in place.

Los Angeles. A new chapter in the legend of Shohei Ohtani. pic.twitter.com/gPbtixwPLC — New Balance (@newbalance) December 9, 2023

Ohtani is currently single, per reports. Earlier, rumors suggested that he was dating fellow athlete, Kamalani Dung but since Dung made her new relationship with a different partner public, the claims have been quashed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xeana Kamalani Dung (@kama.dung)

2018 Baseball America Rookie of the Year Award

2018 Rookie of the Year Award (BBWAA)

2021 Baseball America Player of the Year

2021 Baseball Digest Player of the Year Award

2021 Edgar Martinez Award (Outstanding DH of the Year)

2021 Most Valuable Player Award (BBWAA)

2021 Outstanding Player of the Year Award (Player's Choice)

2021 Player of the Year Award (Player's Choice)

2021 Sporting News Major League Player of the Year Award

2021 The Silver Slugger Award (American League)

