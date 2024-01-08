What Is 'Cheers' Star Shelley Long's Net Worth?

Name Shelley Long Net Worth $5 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, writing, production DOB 23 August 1949 Age 74 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Writer, actor, producer

Shelley Long's Net Worth

Also Read: What Is Oscar-Winning Actress Kim Basinger's Net Worth?

Shelley Long poses for a portrait in 1990 | Getty Images | Photo by Harry Langdon

Writer, actor, and producer Shelley Long has an estimated net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Long is best known for her Award-winning role as Diane Chambers on the hit NBC sitcom "Cheers." She has won several awards for her work including an Emmy award and two Golden Globe Awards.

Sources of Income

Career in acting and modeling

Also Read: What Is 'Cheers' Actor Ted Danson's Net Worth?

Long showed her talent at an early age when she won the National Forensic League's National Championship in Original Oratory in her teens. After graduation, she went to Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois to study drama but dropped out to pursue a career in modeling and acting.

She started her career in entertainment in the 70s with the Second City comedy troupe. She further produced, wrote, and co-hosted the local Chicago television program "Sorting it Out," and appeared in several print advertisements and television commercials.

Also Read: What Is 'Parks And Recreation' Star Nick Offerman's Net Worth?

She went on to appear in several television shows throughout the late 70s and early 80s, including "The Love Boat," "Family," "Trapper John, M.D.," and "M*A*S*H." She also played roles in films like "The Cracker Factory," "The Princess and the Cabbie", and "The Promise of Love."

However, Long’s breakthrough came in 1982, when she bagged the role of the Boston graduate student Diane Chambers on the NBC sitcom "Cheers."

Career with “Cheers”

After a rough start, "Cheers" eventually became one of the most popular shows on the air, and racked up multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Awards. In her five-year stint on the series, Long won an Emmy and two Golden Globes for her performance.

She eventually left the show in 1987 and her character was written out of the show. She was replaced by Kirstie Alley, who played businesswoman Rebecca Howe. However, Long did make a return to the show in a guest appearance playing the role of Diane in the 1993 series finale.

Career in Television after "Cheers"

Following her exit from “Cheers”, Long starred in the 1990 miniseries "Voices Within The Lives of Truddi Chase”. She then appeared in another fact-based program in 1992 called "Fatal Memories".

Further, from 1993 to 1994, Long was on the sitcom "Good Advice,” alongside Treat Williams. Going forward, she reprised her role as Diane Chambers in the “Cheers” spinoff “Frasier” in 1994 and 1996.

Her subsequent credits came in episodes of shows like, "Murphy Brown," "Boston Common," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "Kelly Kelly," and "Diagnosis: Murder." She further starred in television films like "Welcome to Paradise," the remake of "Freaky Friday," "Susie Q," and "Vanished Without a Trace."

In the 2000s, Long appeared in episodes of "8 Simple Rules," "Strong Medicine," "Joan of Arcadia," "Boston Legal," "Yes, Dear," and "Complete Savages." While her television film credits included "Falling in Love with the Girl Next Door," "Honeymoon with Mom," and "Ice Dreams." Long’s next famous appearance came with a recurring role as DeDe Pritchett, on the hit ABC sitcom "Modern Family".

Career in Films

Long’s feature film debut came in 1980, with the drama "A Small Circle of Friends." She then appeared in a series of comedy films like "Caveman," "Night Shift," "Losin' It," "Irreconcilable Differences," "The Money Pit," "Hello Again", "Outrageous Fortune," and "Troop Beverly Hills."

In the 90s, she appeared in films like "Don't Tell Her It's Me", with Steve Guttenberg and Jami Gertz, "Frozen Assets”, "The Brady Bunch Movie" and "A Very Brady Sequel".

In the 2000s Long bagged a role in Robert Altman's ensemble comedy "Dr. T & the Women”. Her subsequent film credits included, "Trust Me," "Pizza Man," "Zombie Hamlet," "Best Man Down," "A Matter of Time," and "Different Flowers," which she also produced.

Real Estate Assets

In 1990, Long along with her then-husband, Bruce Tyson, bought a Pacific Palisades home for about $3 million from Santa Monica architect Brian A. Murphy, according to LA Times. The two-story property featured four bedrooms and seven baths, with his-and-her steam showers, a paddle tennis court, a 40-foot lap pool, a spa, a fountain, and pristine views of the beach.

Personal Life

Long married her first husband Ken Solomon in the 1970s and they divorced after a few years. She then married securities broker Bruce Tyson in 1981. The couple had a daughter together named Juliana, before divorcing in 2004.

Shelley Long and Bruce Tyson, attend the Westwood premiere of 'The Crossing Guard' | Getty Images | Photo by Darlene Hammond

Awards

1983 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series For “Cheers”

1985 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical For “Cheers”

1983 ShoWest Award: Female Star of Tomorrow

1986 Quality Television Award: Best Actress in a Quality Comedy Series For “Cheers”

1985 Quality Television Award: Best Actress in a Quality Comedy Series For “Cheers”

2007 TV Land Award For “Cheers”

FAQs

How old is Shelley Long?

ShelleyLong is 74 years old.

Did Shelley Long have any children?

ShelleyLong has a daughter, Juliana Tyson, with her ex-husband Bruce Tyson.

Who was the blonde in "Cheers"?

Diane Chambers is a fictional character in the comedy show "Cheers", portrayed by actress Shelley Long.

Where did Shelley Long go to college?

Shelley Long studied drama at Northwestern University but dropped out to pursue a career in acting and modeling.

Who replaced Diane on "Cheers"?

Kirstie Alley played the new role of Rebecca Howe which was designed to replace Long's character of Diane Chambers.

What was Shelley Long's first job?

Shelley Long’s first job was at the university as a meal plan checker.

What movies did Shelley Long do after "Cheers"?

After "Cheers", Long embarked on a film career, appearing in films like “Hello Again” (1987) and “Troop Beverly Hills “(1989). She also reprised her role in “Cheers” appearing in the final episode of the show in 1993.

What is Shelley Long’s net worth?

Shelley Long has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is 'The English Patient' Star Kristin Scott Thomas' Net Worth?

From 'Bombshell' to 'Game Change'; Here's a Look at Jay Roach's Million-Dollar Net Worth