What Is Actor and Director Max Martini's Net Worth?

Actor, writer, and director, Max Martini's net worth is estimated to be around $4 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Martini gained notable fame for portraying Master Sergeant Mack Gerhardt in the television show, "The Unit." Additionally, he has been part of other TV series like "Level 9," "Revenge," "Crisis," "The Order," and "Bosch: Legacy." Martini also appeared on the big screen in movies such as "Contact," "Saving Private Ryan," "Redbelt," "Pacific Rim," and "Sgt. Will Gardner," a film he not only starred in but also wrote and directed.

Film career

In 1984, Max Martini marked his debut in the film industry with the crime drama "The Glitter Dome," directed by his stepfather Stuart Margolin. However, he had a relatively quiet period on the screen following that. It wasn't until the late 90s that Martini returned to the film scene, taking on roles in the science-fiction movie "Contact," the war film "Saving Private Ryan," and the crime thriller, "Cement." As the new millennium began, he featured in the independent drama "Backroads." Subsequently, Martini appeared in the war film, "The Great Raid" and the martial arts film "Redbelt," directed and written by David Mamet.

In 2011, Martini portrayed an FBI special agent in the action thriller "Colombiana" alongside Zoe Saldaña. Moving on to 2013, Martini played Herc Hansen in Guillermo del Toro's science-fiction monster film, "Pacific Rim" and took on the role of the US Navy SEAL commander in Paul Greengrass's action thriller, "Captain Phillips."

"Fifty Shades of Grey"

In 2015, Max Martini took on a role in the film adaptation of the popular romantic novel, "Fifty Shades of Grey." He played the bodyguard of Jamie Dornan's character in the movie. He continued his involvement in the sequels, "Fifty Shades Darker" and "Fifty Shades Freed." In 2016, Martini starred in two films: the military science-fiction thriller "Spectral" and the biographical military thriller "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi." Following these, he had supporting roles in the biopic "Bigger" and the horror film "Eli."

TV career

Max Martini entered the television scene in the late 90s, making guest appearances on shows like "Walker, Texas Ranger" and "Nash Bridges." His first notable role on the small screen came between 1998 and 2002, when he played the recurring character Danny Leany in the Canadian series "Da Vinci's Inquest."

In 2002, Martini joined the cast of the science-fiction miniseries "Taken." The year 2006 marked a significant milestone in his television career as he took on his most prominent role, starring as Master Sergeant Mack Gerhardt in David Mamet's action drama series, "The Unit," which aired on CBS for four seasons until 2009.

Max Martini's TV Journey after 'The Unit'

Following his time on "The Unit," Max Martini continued his television journey with a three-episode arc on the crime drama "Lie to Me." He also made appearances in various shows such as "Dark Blue," "White Collar," "Hawaii Five-0," "Castle," "Flashpoint," and "Rizzoli & Isles." Between 2011 and 2012, Martini took on the recurring role of Frank Stevens in the first season of the ABC series "Revenge."

In 2014, he landed a significant role in the NBC action thriller series "Crisis" but unfortunately, the show was canceled during its first season. Martini then starred as the main character in the pilot episode of the Western series "Edge" although the series was not picked up. He later secured recurring roles on "Training Day" and "NCIS: Los Angeles." In 2019, Martini had two main roles, first in the debut season of the Netflix horror series, "The Order" and then in the second season of the anthology action horror series, "The Purge." A few years later, he played the recurring character Detective Don Ellis in the second season of Amazon's "Bosch: Legacy."

In November 2006, Max Martini and Kim Restell purchased a residence in the Toluca Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles for $1.56 million. Later, in 2015, they decided to put the house on the market, listing it for $1.85 million.

Born on December 11, 1969, in Woodstock, New York, Max Martini is the child of Patricia, a private investigator, and Raffaele, a sculptor who immigrated from Italy. He has two siblings, Christopher and Michelle, both involved in the entertainment industry, and a stepfather, Stuart Margolin, who is also an actor and director.

Martini attended St. Michaels University School in Victoria, Canada, and later moved to New York City to study acting at the Neighborhood Playhouse and Michael Howard Studios. He furthered his education at the School of Visual Arts, where he earned his BFA.

Max Martini tied the knot with Canadian actress Kim Restell in 1997. The couple has two children, named Leo and Sean.

What movies did Max Martini act in?

Martini is recognized from such films as Steven Spielberg's "Saving Private Ryan," the "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy, David Mamet's "Red Belt," David Ayer's "Sabotage" and the Legendary/Universal feature "Spectral."

Is Max Martini his real name?

Maximilian Carlo "Max" Martini is his real name.

Who is Max Martini married to?

Max Martini tied the knot with Canadian actress Kim Restell in 1997.

