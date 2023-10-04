What Is 'Foe' Actor Saoirse Ronan's Net Worth?

Name Saoirse Ronan Net worth $6 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, endorsements DOB April 12, 1994 Age 29 years Gender Female Nationality Ireland/United States of America Profession Actor

Irish-American actress Saoirse Ronan has an estimated net worth of $9 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Ronan is best known for her work in the critically acclaimed romantic war drama "Atonement," and films such as "The Lovely Bones," "Hanna," "Brooklyn," "Lady Bird," "Little Women," and "Ammonite."

Saoirse Ronan at the EE British Academy Film Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Tristan Fewings

Her most recent film, “Foe”, is set to release in selected theatres on October 6. Directed by Garth Davis, the climate change-themed, sci-fi romance film follows the story of a married couple who live on an isolated farm in 2065.

Ronan made her acting debut with Irish medical drama "The Clinic,” in 2003. However, her breakthrough role came in 2007 when she appeared in the film "Atonement", which is based on the Ian McEwan novel. The film went on to earn seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Supporting Actress for Ronan, who was just 13 years old at the time.

Her first leading role came in the science-fiction adventure film "City of Ember." She then starred in Peter Jackson's adaptation of the novel "The Lovely Bones". She bagged notable supporting roles in Wes Anderson's "The Grand Budapest Hotel" and Ryan Gosling's "Lost River,” in 2014. She then earned another Academy Award nomination for her work in "Brooklyn," this time for Best Actress. Two years later another nomination came her way for her titular role in Greta Gerwig's coming-of-age dramedy "Lady Bird." Her fourth Academy Award nomination was for "Little Women," another Gerwig film.

As per the NCESC, Ronan’s salary varies from project to project, but she was reportedly paid about $2 million for her role in "Mary Queen of Scots" and about $1.5 million for her work in "Little Women.”

Ronan’s frequent red-carpet appearances at the Oscars landed her a deal with Calvin Klein in 2018 for a campaign for the brand’s latest perfume launch, Calvin Klein Women.

In 2019, Ronan sold her Irish country retreat for €1.5 million, or $1.66 million, at the time, according to the Architectural Digest. Built in the 1970s, the 4,800-square-foot property featured world-class amenities that made it comfortable, and aesthetically impressive, as per its listing.

Later in 2020, Ronan purchased a beautiful $934,200 (€800,000) home in West Cork, Ireland as per the Irish Central. She reportedly bought the Ballydehob property after holidaying in the area with her mother.

Ronan has been in a relationship with Scottish actor Jack Lowden since 2018. The two actors reportedly met on the sets of the film "Mary Queen of Scots." Ronan holds dual citizenship in the United States and Ireland.

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden at the Scotland's Premiere of Mary Queen of Scots | Getty Images | Photo by Duncan McGlynn

2018 Winner Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy For “Lady Bird”

2016 Satellite Award: Best Actress in a Motion Picture For “Brooklyn”

2017 Gotham Independent Film Award: Best Actress For “Lady Bird”

2010 Saturn Award: Best Performance by a Younger Actor For “The Lovely Bones”

2019 BSFC Award: Best Actress For “Little Women”

2015 British Independent Film Award: Best Actress For “Brooklyn”

2010 Critics Choice Award: Best Young Actor/Actress For “The Lovely Bones”

2016 ALFS Award: British/Irish Actress of the Year For “Brooklyn” and “Lost River”

2017 CFCA Award: Best Actress For “Lady Bird”

How old is Saoirse Ronan?

Saoirse Ronan is 29 years old.

Who is Saoirse Ronan's husband?

Saoirse Ronan has been in a relationship with Scottish actor Jack Lowden since 2018.

What is Saoirse Ronan famous for?

Saoirse Ronan rose to international fame with the movie, Atonement (2007), and she continued to star in critically acclaimed projects like “Brooklyn”, “Lady Bird”, “Little Women” and more.

What is Saoirse Ronan’s net worth?

Saoirse Ronan has an estimated net worth of $9 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

