Name Sanela Diana Jenkins Net Worth $300 million Gender Female DOB 1973 Age 50 Nationality Bosnia and Herzegovina Profession Entrepreneur, philanthropist, and reality television star

Sanela Diana Jenkins, a Bosnian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and reality television star, boasts a net worth of $300 million. She impressively founded a thriving beverage startup while also being an esteemed human rights activist and earning global recognition for her impactful work.

The 49-year-old star just welcomed her second child with her fiancé Asher Monroe—a baby girl, Elodie Mae Book a couple of weeks back. Here's a look at her earnings, ventures, personal life, and more.

What are the sources of Diana Jenkins' income?

After completing her education, Diana took on various roles in London, diligently saving funds to establish her own jewelry store. Capitalizing on her success in the jewelry business, Diana collaborated with model Melissa Odabash to introduce a swimwear line named Melissa Odabash. The swimwear brand achieved remarkable success and swiftly gained popularity among notable figures like Kate Moss, Elle Macpherson, Heidi Klum, and others. Diana maintains her co-ownership of the brand which continues to flourish triumphantly and bring revenue.

Business ventures

Diana is the founder and CEO of Neuro Drinks, a health beverage company. Founded in 2009, Neuro Drinks positions itself as a wholesome substitute for soda and caffeine, offering product lines designed to enhance sleep, alleviate stress, enhance immunity, and provide an energy boost.

Sanela Diana's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" salary

Bravo hasn't officially disclosed Diana's exact salary for her appearance on the 12th season of the show, but considering figures from other housewives in the franchise, her earnings are believed to fall within the range of $100,000 to $500,000 per season. However, she left the show after appearing in only one season in January 2023.

Sanela Diana's divorce settlement

Diana married British banker Roger Jenkins in 1999 after they met at the gym. They have two children together and were married for 10 years before they separated. In what was termed as "the happiest divorce ever," Diana received a substantial settlement of around $190 million. Jenkins expressed his profound regard for Diana, recognizing her roles as a mother, businesswoman, and an exceptional wife to their friends during their 2012 split.

Sanela Diana's real estate

After her time on the reality show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Sanela Diana Jenkins made a significant gain by selling her Malibu beach house for $87 million in 2021 to WhatsApp founder Jan Koum. She had bought the property in the early 2000s for $21 million. Fast forward two years and the philanthropist and entrepreneur has put another impressive property up for sale. Her lavish Hidden Hills residence, boasting seven bedrooms, is now listed at $20.5 million.

Born in 1973 in Sarajevo, Diana Jenkins (Sanela Dijana Ćatić) was the eldest of two children in a middle-class family. Her father, an economist, and her mother, an accountant raised the family in a typical Yugoslavian communist-era concrete apartment block. After spending over a year as a refugee in Croatia, she moved to London, where she resumed her studies at City University. Opting for math due to its language-neutrality, she eventually graduated with a degree in Computer Science and Economics.

How is Diana Jenkins so rich?

Diana Jenkins received half of her former husband's wealth amounting to $190 million when they divorced.

Who owns Neuro Drinks?

Sanela Diana Jenkins is the owner and CEO of Neuro Drinks.

